Photo:
Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

Mark your calendars. Check out our Osaka weekly events from October 7 to 13!

By 7 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Oct. 7 to 13. From piping hot sweet potatoes to enjoying an afternoon tea tower with Card Captor Sakura, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city. 

Festivals & Seasonal Events 

This week’s festivals spotlight fall foods, books and handicrafts. 

Kansai Sweet Potato Expo

If you are a fan of Japanese sweet potatoes, look no further than the 2025 Kansai Sweet Potato Expo held in the Kan-Tele Ogimachi Square. With delicious sweet and savory oimo (potato) treats from across the country, this expo will get your tastebuds ready for the best of fall in Japan. 

  • Date: Oct. 10 – Oct. 13
  • Time: Entries are restricted to ticket holders and rotate every 75 minutes from 9:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. 
  • Entry fee: ¥450 (advanced ticket) – ¥600 (same day ticket) 
  • Nearest station: Ogimachi (Metro Sakaisuji Line)
  • Venue: 2 -1-7 Ogimachi, Kita Ward (map)
  • Website: https://www.ktv.jp/event/oimo/kansaioimo/

Shitenno-ji’s Big Autumn Used Book Fair  

For the 25th Big Autumn Used Book Fair on the grounds of Shitenno-ji, browse over 400, 000 books from over 30 stores. With a ¥100 book corner and a section for kids’ books, this matsuri (festival) offers lots of fun for the whole family. On Sunday (12) and the holiday Monday (13), come check out special events here as well. 

Kitahama Flea Market 

This weekend, head to Nakanoshima Park for all of your fashion and interior needs. This popular flea market sells vintage clothes and accessories, handmade ceramics, plants, dried flowers and more from over 130 different individual vendors. And if you need a healthy snack, there are stands for that too. 

Live Music & Concerts  

Whether you want to get your groove on to danceable rock music, hear J-pop on wind instruments or get lost in a dreamy ballet sequence, Osaka has you covered this week. 

Wind Instrument Festival 2025   

Make your way to Rohto Heart Square Umekita, part of the new Grand Green Osaka development, to see the Shion Wind Orchestra perform. At this festival, you can hear old and new J-pop and anime favorites, from Studio Ghibli melodies and city pop classics to YOASOBI, all on wind instruments. 

Kiev Classic Ballet Presents Three Famous Tchaikovsky Dream Scenes 

For fans of ballet, don’t miss the opportunity to see the Kiev Classic Ballet’s performance of three scenes taken from Tchaikovsky’s most famous works: Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and the Nutcracker. Head to Torishima Hall in the Takatsuki Arts Theatre and let yourself be transported by the enchanting music and dance. 

I Don’t Like Mondays Toxic Tour 2025

Drawing on an 80s sound with lots of dance numbers, the I Don’t Like Mondays Toxic Tour at the Zepp Osaka Bayside is sure to be a good time! Whether you got to know them via their One Piece anime theme, “Paint,” or have been a fan for longer, this band’s performance will leave you smiling. 

Pop Culture & Conventions 

This week, get ready to explore delicious cafes inspired by your favorite anime and pop culture characters. 

Winnie the Pooh Hunny Dreams Cafe 

Calling all Disney and Winnie the Pooh fans! For a unique cafe experience, book in advance for a spot at the popular Hunny Dreams themed cafe in Kawara Cafe & Dining on the 9th floor of the Shinsaibashi Opa building. From original merchandise to Pooh-themed meals, desserts and drinks, you’ll be sure to get your fill of your favorite bumbling bear. 

  • Date: Now – Oct. 26
  • Time: 11:15 A.M. – 8 P.M. 
  • Entry fee: ¥770, with food and goods sold separately 
  • Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)
  • Venue: 1-4-3 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)
  • Website: https://hunny2025.ohmycafe.jp/information/osaka/

Haikyu Themed Cafe 

It’s your last chance to check out the Haikyu Themed Cafe in Box Cafe & Space on the 11th floor of the Tennoji Mio building. Make sure to reserve in advance for a 75-minute block to sample delicious Haikyu-inspired sundays, light cafe meals and refreshing drinks. While there, pick up the original merch prepared for this pop-up! 

Card Captor Sakura Cafe 

For fans of the Card Captor Sakura series, don’t miss this special pop-up cafe at Collabo Index on the 2nd floor of the 161 Shinsaibashi building. With special goods and food all related to the anime, this cafe invites you to a tea party with Sakura and her friends. If you’re feeling fancy, why not splurge on an Afternoon Tea set?

  • Date: Now – Oct. 26
  • Time: 11:15 A.M. – 20:30 P.M. 
  • Entry fee: ¥550
  • Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)
  • Venue: 1-6-1 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)
  • Website: https://collabo.sld-inc.com/ccsakura

Parties & Meetups 

Make new friends and lovers or catch up with your crew at the fun parties and meetups in Osaka this week. 

National Day of Spain in Osaka 

Even if you don’t have Spanish roots, you’re more than welcome to come celebrate National Day of Spain. With opportunities to speak English, Japanese, Spanish and more, this party comes with games and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. 

Osaka International Party Shuffle & Fun Chat in Shinsaibashi 

While it can be intimidating to walk into a party and approach people to talk to, this shuffle run by locals and expats will help you to mix and mingle in no time. Organized into small groups, you’ll have a chance to practice your language and social skills as you meet a wide variety of people. 

Beyond Language and Borders Party 

If you’re looking for chill vibes, cozy feels and enjoying silent films while hanging out with an international crowd, then this party event is made for you. The party is being hosted at Studio 1000 in Umeda Hall and will feature alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks plus light snacks.  

Know about any other Osaka weekly events for Oct. 7-13? Let us know in the comments!

Topics: /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Events
Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

From music legends to local festivals and art shows, read on for our roundup of Tokyo weekly events.

By 9 min read

Events
Events

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

Now on its last weekend, here's why you should spend an evening at Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa.

By 4 min read

Events
Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these Tokyo weekly events for Sept. 30-Oct.6

By 14 min read