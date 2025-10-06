Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

Mark your calendars. Check out our Osaka weekly events from October 7 to 13!

By Elizabeth Sok Oct 7, 2025 7 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Oct. 7 to 13. From piping hot sweet potatoes to enjoying an afternoon tea tower with Card Captor Sakura, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

This week’s festivals spotlight fall foods, books and handicrafts.

Kansai Sweet Potato Expo

If you are a fan of Japanese sweet potatoes, look no further than the 2025 Kansai Sweet Potato Expo held in the Kan-Tele Ogimachi Square. With delicious sweet and savory oimo (potato) treats from across the country, this expo will get your tastebuds ready for the best of fall in Japan.

Date: Oct. 10 – Oct. 13

Oct. 10 – Oct. 13 Time: Entries are restricted to ticket holders and rotate every 75 minutes from 9:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.

Entries are restricted to ticket holders and rotate every 75 minutes from 9:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥450 (advanced ticket) – ¥600 (same day ticket)

¥450 (advanced ticket) – ¥600 (same day ticket) Nearest station: Ogimachi (Metro Sakaisuji Line)

Ogimachi (Metro Sakaisuji Line) Venue: 2 -1-7 Ogimachi, Kita Ward (map)

2 -1-7 Ogimachi, Kita Ward (map) Website: https://www.ktv.jp/event/oimo/kansaioimo/

Shitenno-ji’s Big Autumn Used Book Fair

For the 25th Big Autumn Used Book Fair on the grounds of Shitenno-ji, browse over 400, 000 books from over 30 stores. With a ¥100 book corner and a section for kids’ books, this matsuri (festival) offers lots of fun for the whole family. On Sunday (12) and the holiday Monday (13), come check out special events here as well.

Date: Oct. 10 – Oct. 15

Oct. 10 – Oct. 15 Time: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

10 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Shitennojimae-Yuhigaoka (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Shitennojimae-Yuhigaoka (Metro Tanimachi Line) Venue: 1-11-18 Shitennoji, Tennoji Ward (map)

1-11-18 Shitennoji, Tennoji Ward (map) Website: https://kankoken.main.jp/第25回%E3%80%80四天王寺%E3%80%80秋の大古本祭り

Kitahama Flea Market

This weekend, head to Nakanoshima Park for all of your fashion and interior needs. This popular flea market sells vintage clothes and accessories, handmade ceramics, plants, dried flowers and more from over 130 different individual vendors. And if you need a healthy snack, there are stands for that too.

Date: Oct. 11 – Oct. 13

Oct. 11 – Oct. 13 Time: Oct. 11: 2 P.M. – 8 P.M.; Oct. 12 – 13: 11 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Oct. 11: 2 P.M. – 8 P.M.; Oct. 12 – 13: 11 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Nearest station: Yodoyabashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Yodoyabashi (Metro Midosuji Line) Venue: 1-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

1-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map) Website: https://www.instagram.com/kitahama.nominoichi/?hl=ja

Live Music & Concerts

Whether you want to get your groove on to danceable rock music, hear J-pop on wind instruments or get lost in a dreamy ballet sequence, Osaka has you covered this week.

Wind Instrument Festival 2025

Make your way to Rohto Heart Square Umekita, part of the new Grand Green Osaka development, to see the Shion Wind Orchestra perform. At this festival, you can hear old and new J-pop and anime favorites, from Studio Ghibli melodies and city pop classics to YOASOBI, all on wind instruments.

Date: Oct. 9

Oct. 9 Time: Show starts at 6 P.M.

Show starts at 6 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Nearest station: JR Osaka

JR Osaka Venue: 5-1 Ofukacho, Kita Ward (map)

5-1 Ofukacho, Kita Ward (map) Website: https://shion.jp/concert/festival2025/

Kiev Classic Ballet Presents Three Famous Tchaikovsky Dream Scenes

For fans of ballet, don’t miss the opportunity to see the Kiev Classic Ballet’s performance of three scenes taken from Tchaikovsky’s most famous works: Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and the Nutcracker. Head to Torishima Hall in the Takatsuki Arts Theatre and let yourself be transported by the enchanting music and dance.

Date: Oct. 7

Oct. 7 Time: Starts at 6:30 P.M. (doors open at 6 P.M.)

Starts at 6:30 P.M. (doors open at 6 P.M.) Entry fee: ¥4,800

¥4,800 Nearest station: Takatsuki (Hankyu-Kyoto Line)

Takatsuki (Hankyu-Kyoto Line) Venue: 6-8 Nomicho, Takatsuki City, Osaka (map)

6-8 Nomicho, Takatsuki City, Osaka (map) Website: https://eplus.jp/sf/detail/4316120001-P0030005P021001

I Don’t Like Mondays Toxic Tour 2025

Drawing on an 80s sound with lots of dance numbers, the I Don’t Like Mondays Toxic Tour at the Zepp Osaka Bayside is sure to be a good time! Whether you got to know them via their One Piece anime theme, “Paint,” or have been a fan for longer, this band’s performance will leave you smiling.

Date: Oct. 11

Oct. 11 Time: Starts at 6 P.M. (doors open at 5 P.M.)

Starts at 6 P.M. (doors open at 5 P.M.) Entry fee: ¥7,800

¥7,800 Nearest station: JR Sakurajima

JR Sakurajima Venue: 1-1-61 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward (map)

1-1-61 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward (map) Website: https://www.zepp.co.jp/hall/osakabayside/schedule/?_y=2025&_m=10&_d=11

Pop Culture & Conventions

This week, get ready to explore delicious cafes inspired by your favorite anime and pop culture characters.

Winnie the Pooh Hunny Dreams Cafe

Calling all Disney and Winnie the Pooh fans! For a unique cafe experience, book in advance for a spot at the popular Hunny Dreams themed cafe in Kawara Cafe & Dining on the 9th floor of the Shinsaibashi Opa building. From original merchandise to Pooh-themed meals, desserts and drinks, you’ll be sure to get your fill of your favorite bumbling bear.

Date: Now – Oct. 26

Now – Oct. 26 Time: 11:15 A.M. – 8 P.M.

11:15 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: ¥ 770, with food and goods sold separately

770, with food and goods sold separately Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line) Venue: 1-4-3 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

1-4-3 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map) Website: https://hunny2025.ohmycafe.jp/information/osaka/

Haikyu Themed Cafe

It’s your last chance to check out the Haikyu Themed Cafe in Box Cafe & Space on the 11th floor of the Tennoji Mio building. Make sure to reserve in advance for a 75-minute block to sample delicious Haikyu-inspired sundays, light cafe meals and refreshing drinks. While there, pick up the original merch prepared for this pop-up!

Date: Now – Oct.10

Now – Oct.10 Time: 11:15 A.M. – 9:30 P.M.

11:15 A.M. – 9:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥880

¥880 Nearest station: JR Tennoji

JR Tennoji Venue: 10-39 Hidenincho, Tennoji Ward (map)

10-39 Hidenincho, Tennoji Ward (map) Website: https://haikyu-ltr-cafe.jp/information/osaka/

Card Captor Sakura Cafe

For fans of the Card Captor Sakura series, don’t miss this special pop-up cafe at Collabo Index on the 2nd floor of the 161 Shinsaibashi building. With special goods and food all related to the anime, this cafe invites you to a tea party with Sakura and her friends. If you’re feeling fancy, why not splurge on an Afternoon Tea set?

Date: Now – Oct. 26

Now – Oct. 26 Time: 11:15 A.M. – 20:30 P.M.

11:15 A.M. – 20:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥550

¥550 Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line) Venue: 1-6-1 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)

1-6-1 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map) Website: https://collabo.sld-inc.com/ccsakura

Parties & Meetups

Make new friends and lovers or catch up with your crew at the fun parties and meetups in Osaka this week.

National Day of Spain in Osaka

Even if you don’t have Spanish roots, you’re more than welcome to come celebrate National Day of Spain. With opportunities to speak English, Japanese, Spanish and more, this party comes with games and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Date: Oct. 12

Oct. 12 Time: 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Entry fee: Free for Spanish nationals; otherwise, tickets range from ¥800 to ¥1,500 depending on how early you book

Free for Spanish nationals; otherwise, tickets range from ¥800 to ¥1,500 depending on how early you book Nearest station: Hankyu Osaka-Umeda

Hankyu Osaka-Umeda Venue: Tyrol Chayamachi Building 2F, 3-4 Chayamachi Kita Ward (map)

Tyrol Chayamachi Building 2F, 3-4 Chayamachi Kita Ward (map) Website: https://www.welcometokyoevents.com/events/osaka-spains-national-day-international-party-20251012

Osaka International Party Shuffle & Fun Chat in Shinsaibashi

While it can be intimidating to walk into a party and approach people to talk to, this shuffle run by locals and expats will help you to mix and mingle in no time. Organized into small groups, you’ll have a chance to practice your language and social skills as you meet a wide variety of people.

Date: Oct. 11

Oct. 11 Time: 7:30 P.M. – 10 P.M.

7:30 P.M. – 10 P.M. Entry fee: Depending on when you buy your ticket, entry fees range from ¥600 – ¥1,500

Depending on when you buy your ticket, entry fees range from ¥600 – ¥1,500 Nearest station : Yodoyabashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

: Yodoyabashi (Metro Midosuji Line) Venue : 3F, 1-12-19 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

: 3F, 1-12-19 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map) Website: https://www.welcometokyoevents.com/events/osaka-international-party-shuffle-fun-chat-in-shinsaibashi-da-ban-guo-ji-jiao-liupati-2025-10-11-19-30

Beyond Language and Borders Party

If you’re looking for chill vibes, cozy feels and enjoying silent films while hanging out with an international crowd, then this party event is made for you. The party is being hosted at Studio 1000 in Umeda Hall and will feature alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks plus light snacks.

Date: Oct. 11

Oct. 11 Time: 8 P.M. – 11 P.M.

8 P.M. – 11 P.M. Entry fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Nearest station: Higashi-Umeda (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Higashi-Umeda (Metro Tanimachi Line) Venue: 5-7 Toganocho, Kita Ward (map)

5-7 Toganocho, Kita Ward (map) Website: https://www.meetup.com/osakameetup/events/311282563/?recId=c1f46287-4ed0-435e-b453-6d61386b5511&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=77d6e85f-73f4-411d-ba9b-78c369d7308e&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Know about any other Osaka weekly events for Oct. 7-13? Let us know in the comments!