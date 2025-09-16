Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 16 – Sept. 22)

Check out what events are on in Osaka this week!

Foodies, rockers, anime fans and expats all have events to look forward to this week in Osaka.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

Osaka’s love of food is on full display this week.

TV Osaka Yatai Festival 2025

Osaka is famous for its food culture, from okonomiyaki (a savory pancake grilled on an iron plate) to takoyaki (battered octopus grilled into small ball shapes). Over 40 small mobile food carts (yatai) will be coming to Hanahaku Memorial Park, serving Japanese food, such as gyoza (dumplings) and yakisoba (stir-fired noodles), as well as international dishes, such as Indian curries and kebabs.

Date: Sept. 19 – 23

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closes at 8 p.m. on the weekend)

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Yokozutsumi (Nagahori Tsurumi-ryokuchi Line)

Venue: 2-163 Ryokuchikoen, Tsurumi Ward (map)

Website: https://www.tv-osaka.co.jp/tvofes/

Ten-Shiba Oktoberfest 2025

Head to Ten-Shiba at the entrance of Tennoji Park to celebrate German food and drink at Osaka’s annual Oktoberfest. With over a dozen breweries featured, including some making their first appearance in Japan, as well as a plethora of sausages, few will leave with an unsatisfied stomach.

Date: Now – Oct. 5

Time: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (weekdays); 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m; (weekends)

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: 5-55 Chausuyama-cho, Tennoji Ward (map)

Website: http://tenshiba-oktoberfest.com/

Osaka Noh Festa in Uemachi

One of the oldest forms of Japanese theater still practiced, Noh takes center stage for two performances. One of the most popular plays in the Noh canon, Hagoromo is scheduled for Monday evening, while the following night features Funa Benkei, a battle with vengeful spirits set at sea.

Date: Sept. 22 – 33

Time: Shows start at 5 p.m., but pre-performance introductions begin at 4 p.m.

Entry fee: Tickets start at ¥5,000

Nearest station: 4 Tanimachi (Tanimachi Line)

Venue: A7 Uemachi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://noh-kyogen.com/news/2295/

Live Music & Concerts

An alt-rock legend and established Japanese indie acts are supplying live tunes this week.

Smashing Pumpkins’ Rock Invasion Tour 2025

Returning to Japan for the first time in 12 years, The Smashing Pumpkins will be performing two shows in Osaka. While the second night is sold out, you can still rock out to “1979” and sway to “Tonight, Tonight” on the first night, while tickets are still available.

Date: Sept. 20

Time: Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Entry fee: Tickets start at ¥17,000

Nearest station: JR Namba

Venue: 1-3-1 Minatomachi, Naniwa Ward (map)

(map) Website: https://www.creativeman.co.jp/artist/2025/09tsp/

The Oral Cigarettes’ All My Life Tour 2025

Known for their catchy hooks and crunchy riffs, The Oral Cigarettes will be launching their All My Life Tour in Osaka this September. The Japanese alt-rock band from Nara will be playing deep cuts and anime openings throughout their characteristically explosive live show.

Date: Sept. 17

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Tickets start at ¥5,800

Nearest station: Sakurajima (Sakurajima Line)

Venue: 1-1-61 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward (map)

Website: https://theoralcigarettes.com/news/detail/2927

DGYL’s “Who’s in the House?” Tour

Have you ever wondered what a Japanese take on The Strokes would sound like? DGYL (pronounced day-glo) is a Tokyo-based band singing entirely in English that combines American and UK garage rock sounds with infectious pop-rock melodies.

Date: Sept. 18

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Tickets start at ¥2,000

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 10F, Plaza Umeda, 8-17, Taiyuji-cho, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://dayglotheband.com/shows/842/

Pop Culture & Conventions

Three pop culture powerhouses are offering plenty of limited edition food and merchandise.

Chainsaw Man Pop-up Cafe

To promote the hit anime’s upcoming film release, a Chainsaw Man-themed cafe will open mid-September on the 7th floor of the Hep Five shopping mall. Pick up exclusive goods and enjoy a meal inspired by the epic battles between Chainsaw Man and Reze.

Date: Sept. 19 – Nov. 3

Time: 11:15 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥660, excluding food, drink and merchandise

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 5-15 Kakuda-cho, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://csm.theme-cafe.jp/

Detective Conan-Land

This special exhibition, held on the third floor of Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport Expo City, is sure to delight fans of the Detective Conan series. With games like Conan Bingo, UFO catchers and a stamp rally as well as plenty of original goods, this exhibit makes for a great family outing.

Date: Now – Oct. 5

Time: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. (weekdays); 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (weekends and holidays)

Entry fee: Free, but some attractions are paid

Nearest station: Bampakukinenkoen (Osaka Monorail Saito Line)

Venue: 2-1 Senribampaku Koen, Suita City (map)

Website: https://conan-land.jp/expocity.html

Moomin Valley Tea Party

Re-discover the magic of Moomin and friends at this whimsical Sweets Buffet at the Osaka Hilton. With 25 themed sweets inspired by the world of Moomin, as well as decorations from Moomin’s house and a photo spot, everyone will become fans of the charming character after experiencing this unique tea party.

Date: Now – Oct. 31

Time: 3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Entry fee: 5,500 (weekdays); 6,500 (weekends and holidays)

Nearest station: Umeda (Hanshin Railway Line)

Venue: 1-8-8 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://osaka.hiltonjapan.co.jp/plans/restaurants/sweetsbuffet/folkkitchen-summer

Parties & Meetups

This week’s parties and meet-ups are all about language exchange and making new friends.

International Exchange at the Rooftop Silent Disco

Join in with this silent disco where everyone is invited to wear headphones and listen to their favorite tunes while dancing and chatting up new friends.

Date: Sept. 13 – 24

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 participation fee (bring your own drinks/ alcoholic drinks are permitted)

Nearest station: Kintetsu Nippombashi (Kintetsu Namba Line)

Venue: Hotel Trad Replay 2-1-11 Sennichimae, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/ja-JP/takoyaki-party-in-osaka-guest-house-sakura/events/dnkqqtyhcmbwb/

Let’s Make Friends Language Exchange Osaka

Everyone is welcome to attend this language and international exchange event hosted by EF Study Abroad and Connect Kansai University International Exchange Group. You’ll have the chance to speak with many different people, and there will also be games, prizes and snacks to enjoy.

Date: Sept. 17

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: EF Osaka Office, 9th Floor, Hilton Plaza West 2-2-2 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/incafeosaka/events/310723117/?eventOrigin=group_upcoming_events

Friends Meetup International Party Osaka

This international exchange and meetup is aimed at 20 and 30-year-olds living in Osaka who want to make friends, play games and practice speaking different languages.

Date: Sept. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥600 – ¥1,000 participation fee (drinks not included)

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Okawa Building 1F, Dining Burger Captain Kangaroo, 1-5-20 Sonezaki Shinchi, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/make-friends-kansai/events/310579373/?eventOrigin=group_similar_events

