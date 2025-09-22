Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

What’s on in late September? Check out the best events coming up this week!

By Elizabeth Sok Sep 23, 2025 6 min read

Here are some Osaka weekly events for Sept. 23 – 29. From fireworks exploding over Expo and a final farewell for classic rock legends to the comfort only Baymax can offer and an expat picnic in the park, have a great week ahead!

Festivals & Seasonal Events

Find the next ride for that upcoming road trip or enjoy fireworks and dance displays over the weekend.

Motor Camp Expo 2025

If you’re into RVs (recreational vehicles) or road tripping, you should check out the Motor Camp Expo. With plenty of new RV models and accessories on display, you’ll feel like hitting the road for your next getaway.

Date: Sept. 27 – 28

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Advanced tickets (¥700); Purchased on the day (¥1,000)

Nearest station: Bampaku-kinen-koen (Main and Saito Lines on the Osaka Monorail)

Venue: Expo ’70 Memorial Park (map)

Website: https://www.motorcamp-expo.jp/

Osaka Thanks Fireworks Display

While the Osaka Expo has been holding fireworks shows throughout September, this one at the end of the month and the final one in October are set to be extra special. To celebrate the Expo, organizers have planned two extended fireworks performances to show their appreciation for Osaka and the millions who have visited.

Date: Sept. 27

Time: The start date has not yet been confirmed, but the previous fireworks displays started around 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥7,500 (single-day Osaka Expo ticket)

Nearest station: Yumeshima (Chuo Line)

Venue: 1 Yumeshima South, Konohana Ward (map)

Website: https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/news/news-20250830-01/

26th Koiya Festival

Held at the end of the summer matsuri (Japanese festival) season, the Koiya Festival features a wide variety of dance styles, including hip hop and yosakoi (a traditional Japanese dance). The festival takes place in several locations throughout the prefecture, but the main stage will be in Daito City. Last year, over 4,500 participants and over 100 teams of dancers from across Japan participated in last year’s festival.

Date: Sept. 27 – 28

Time: Starts at 11 a.m., but performance times vary depending on the venue

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Shijonawate

Venue: 4-284 Fukonokita, Daito City (map)

Website: https://koiya.net/

Live Music & Concerts

Treat your eyes and ears to a slew of rock and jazz performances.

Muse

Fronted by Matthew Bellamy and his soaring falsettos and multi-instrumental virtuosity, Muse is back in Japan for the first time since 2018. From the fuzzy distorted riffs in “Hysteria” to the sweeping arpeggios of “Bliss,” the power trio will showcase a career-spanning set with their signature explosive style.

Date: Sept. 23

Time: Doors open at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 4 p.m.

Entry fee: Only Gold standing room tickets are left (¥28,000)

Nearest station: Nakafuto (Nanko Port Town Line)

Venue: 1-5-102 Nanko-Kita, Suminoe Ward (map)

Website: https://sonic-expo2025.com/#ticket

Norah Jones

With her characteristically smooth jazz vocals, singer/songwriter Norah Jones is playing a trio of concerts in Japan that culminate with a headlining spot at Tokyo’s famed Blue Note Jazz Festival. Catch Jones at Osaka-jyo Hall as she continues to promote her ninth and latest studio album, Visions.

Date: Sept. 25

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Tickets start at ¥13,000

Nearest station: JR Morinomiya

Venue: 3-1 Osakajo, Chuo-ku (map)

Website: https://udo.jp/osaka/concert/NorahJones25

Cheap Trick Farewell Tour

Legendary classic rockers Cheap Trick are coming to Osaka on the Japan leg of their Farewell Tour. Join the crowd as everyone sings along to hits like, “I Want You to Want Me” and “Survivor” for the last time live.

Date: Sept. 29

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. and begins at 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Tickets start at ¥15,000

Nearest station: Nakanoshima (Keihan Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: 5-3-51 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku (map)

Website: https://udo.jp/concert/CheapTrick25

Pop Culture & Conventions

Animated characters dominate the pop culture event schedule this week.

BT21 Cafe by Sweets Paradise

If you’ve ever used the messaging app, Line, you’ve likely come across BT21, a group of animated characters designed in collaboration with global phenomenon, BTS. The all-you-can-eat dessert buffet, Sweets Paradise, is teaming up with BT21 to deliver branded dishes, drinks and goods.

Date: Sept. 23 – Oct. 13

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,690 (weekdays); ¥1,890 (weekends); special BT21 dishes and drinks are extra charges

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: 10-39, Hidenincho, Tennouji-ku (map)

Website: https://www.sweets-paradise.jp/collaboration/bt21

Baymax Always with You Cafe

The loveable white robot, Baymax, welcomes you to its pop-up cafe on the second floor of Kitte Osaka. Enjoy the hamburger steak with spaghetti plate or yogurt smoothie featuring Baymax character art before picking up some exclusive merchandise.

Date: Now – Sept. 28

Time: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥770

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 3-2-2, Umeda, Kita-ku (map)

Website: https://bm2025.ohmycafe.jp/

Tezuka Osamu’s Black Jack Exhibition

A new exhibition featuring Tezuka Osamu’s Black Jack manga will open this week at the Abeno Harukas Art Museum. Containing hundreds of original manuscripts and designs of the famed manga, this is the largest exhibition ever launched about the critical and commercial hit.

Date: Sept. 27 – Dec. 14

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (weekdays); 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (weekends)

Entry fee: ¥2,000 (general admission)

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: Abeno Harukas 16F 1-1-43 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward (map)

Website: https://www.aham.jp/exhibition/future/blackjack/

Parties & Meetups

You have a few ways to meet with fellow expats at the end of September.

My Kansai Party’s International Party Osaka

One of My Kansai Party’s bimonthly get-togethers is taking place at the end of the month. With all-you-can-drink alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and snacks provided, you’ll have a chance to catch up with friends and meet new people from across the globe.

Date: Sept. 27

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Women: ¥1,500 Men: ¥2,500

Nearest station: Honmachi (Midosuji Line)

Venue: Sazan Building 6F 3-4-8 Minami Honmachi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/my-kansai-party/events/310497856/?recId=14c241af-2418-49bf-a1e1-65d82ad963c1&recSource=event-search&searchId=ffa75912-b940-4c03-8ad0-63fdcec9d8ef&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

FEW Kansai’s Monthly Meeting

Dedicated to supporting women expats living in the Kansai area, FEW Kansai organizes monthly get togethers offering a chance to connect, dine and learn about an interesting topic. September’s meeting will feature a presentation by Catherine Nakamichi, a kimono expert who has lent her expertise to the 2025 Osaka Expo, following a fish, meat or vegetarian dinner.

Date: Sept. 25

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥6,000 (FEW members) ¥8,000 (non-members)

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 1-8-8 Umeda, Kita-ku (map)

Website: https://www.fewkansai.com/event-6312441?CalendarViewType=0&SelectedDate=9/21/2025

Note: This is a women only event.

Sunset Picnic at Nakanoshima

Head outside and enjoy the sunset at Noesis’ next meet up at Nakanoshima Park’s Lawn Square. While some light refreshments and drinks will be provided, you’re encouraged to bring your own.

Date: Sept. 28

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,000

Nearest station: Yodoyabashi (Midosuji Line or Keihan Railway)

Venue: 1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/noesis-events/events/310467045/?eventOrigin=group_upcoming_events

Do you know about any other Osaka weekly events for Sept. 23 – 29? Let us know in the comments!