Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

From intimate live concerts to pop-ups celebrating today’s hottest anime, Kansai’s biggest metropolis has you covered.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

When it comes to festivals and seasonal events, flowers and the start of Halloween-themed fun are the stars this week.

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Japan

Thrill-seekers should visit Universal Studios Japan during the Halloween event. This Halloween special has garnered nationwide acclaim for its nightmarish zombie parades and a grisly maze starring Chucky. Prepare to be terrified by the long-awaited zombie factory unveiled this year.

Date: Sept. 5 – Nov. 3

Sept. 5 – Nov. 3 Time: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Entry fee: ￥4,700 – ￥9,400

￥4,700 – ￥9,400 Nearest station: Universal City (JR Yumesaki Line)

Universal City (JR Yumesaki Line) Venue: 2-1-33 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward (map)

2-1-33 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward (map) Website: https://www.usj.co.jp/web/ja/jp/events/fall-2025/

Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park Cosmos & Kochia Festa

Flower enthusiasts and nature photographers shouldn’t miss out on the gorgeously blooming cosmos and kochia plants at the Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park this season. There are also plenty of crafting opportunities, photospots, and themed drinks and sweets available on site.

Date: Oct. 4 – Nov. 3

Oct. 4 – Nov. 3 Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Nearest station: Bampaku Kinen Koen (Osaka Monorail)

Bampaku Kinen Koen (Osaka Monorail) Venue: Senri Banpaku Koen, Suita City, Osaka (map)

Senri Banpaku Koen, Suita City, Osaka (map) Website: https://www.expo70-park.jp/event/72435/

Sumiyoshi Grand Shrine Kangetsusai Festival

Osaka Sumiyoshi Taisha’s Moon Viewing Festival is held in early October this year. Don’t miss the enchanting atmosphere of this traditional festival where priests recite poetry submissions from across the country and dance on the shrine’s famous red curved bridge.

Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 Time: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Nearest station: Sumiyoshi Taisha (Nankai Main Line)

Sumiyoshi Taisha (Nankai Main Line) Venue: 2-9-89 Sumiyoshi, Sumiyoshi Ward (map)

2-9-89 Sumiyoshi, Sumiyoshi Ward (map) Website: https://www.sumiyoshitaisha.net/events/special.html#anchor03

Live Music & Concerts

Let this week’s live performances whisk you off to Totoro’s camphor tree and an audition for a Broadway chorus line.

Candlelight: The World of Joe Hisashi

Fans of Ghibli films will be delighted to hear their favorite songs from Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service and many more played by a live string quartet. The location is the 100-year-old Chikko Red Brick Warehouse of the Glion Museum, which will also be illuminated by candlelight.

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Time: 4:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

4:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Entry fee: Remaining seat prices start from ¥6,800

Remaining seat prices start from ¥6,800 Nearest station: Osakako (Osaka Metro)

Osakako (Osaka Metro) Venue: 2-6-39 Kaigan-dori, Minato Ward (map)

2-6-39 Kaigan-dori, Minato Ward (map) Website: https://feverup.com/m/394234/en

Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra Matinee

Featuring a mix of Japanese and international composers, this afternoon of orchestral music offers timeless pieces from the past two centuries. After opening with Yuyama Akira’s Symphonic Suite for Children, conductor Matsumoto Munetori will continue to Joaquín Rodrigo’s popular Concerto de Aranjuez before concluding with the masterpiece, Symphony No.1 in C Major written by then 17-year-old Georges Bizet.

Date: Oct. 1

Oct. 1 Time: Starts at 2 p.m.

Starts at 2 p.m. Entry fee: ¥3,500 – ¥5,500

¥3,500 – ¥5,500 Nearest station: JR Fukushima

JR Fukushima Venue: 2-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map)

2-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map) Website: https://www.osaka-phil.com/events/event/1964/

A Chorus Line Musical- Japan Special Tour

Get excited for the Japan special tour of A Chorus Line starring Adam Cooper as Zack. This reimagined version of the 1975 classic Broadway musical, which first debuted in the UK in 2021, is coming to the Umeda Arts Theatre Main Hall for a limited run. Sing along to your favorite hits, now with Japanese subtitles.

Date: Oct. 2 – Oct. 6

Oct. 2 – Oct. 6 Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Entry fee: ¥12,500- ¥20,500

¥12,500- ¥20,500 Nearest station: Osaka Umeda (Hankyu Railway Line)

Osaka Umeda (Hankyu Railway Line) Venue: 19-1 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)

19-1 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map) Website: https://tspnet.co.jp/whats-ons/acl/#schedule

Pop Culture & Conventions

Whether you’re into magical girls or sorcerers shrouded in mystery, exclusive merchandise from your favorite anime series are up for grabs.

Kimi to Idol Precure Tower Records Cafe

Head to Osaka Station City for the time-limited You and Idol Pretty Cure Cafe. Sample adorable meals based on your favorite characters, like a Purirun and Meroron Ice Cream Plate, and pick up original goods and freebies. We recommend booking your ticket in advance via the link below to secure your spot at this popular pop-up.

Date: Now – Oct. 19

Now – Oct. 19 Time: 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee: ¥800. Goods and food are sold separately

¥800. Goods and food are sold separately Nearest station: JR Osaka

JR Osaka Venue: 3 -1-3 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

-1-3 Umeda, Kita Ward (map) Website: https://tower.jp/article/news/2025/07/25/c101

Lazarus Lazaro Exhibition

If you’re a fan of the Lazarus anime, head to HMV & Books Shinsaibashi on the 8th floor of the Shinsaibashi Opa mall. While supplies last, get an original character card with your entry and buy cool goods, like tote bags and badges. Remember that without a ticket, you can’t purchase the goods so sign up for those advanced tickets while you still can!

Date: Now- October 12

Now- October 12 Time: 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Entry fee: Tickets purchased in advance for a specific timeslot are ¥1,200, while tickets purchased on the day (if available) are ¥1,500

Tickets purchased in advance for a specific timeslot are ¥1,200, while tickets purchased on the day (if available) are ¥1,500 Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Midosuji Line)

Shinsaibashi (Midosuji Line) Venue: 1-4-3 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

1-4-3 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map) Website: https://www.hmv.co.jp/news/article/250718154/

Jujutsu Kaisen Cafe

If you want to dine among your favorite Jujutsu Kaisen characters, look no further than the Box Cafe & Space on the 6th floor of Kitte Osaka. Enjoy healthy themed meals, like curry and tortillas, and browse original Jujutsu Kaisen Cafe goods, like sticker sets, postcards and key chains at this fun pop-up.

Date: Oct. 2 – Nov. 3

Oct. 2 – Nov. 3 Time: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee: Tickets purchased in advance for a specific timeslot are ¥660. Goods and food are sold separately

Tickets purchased in advance for a specific timeslot are ¥660. Goods and food are sold separately Nearest station: JR Osaka

JR Osaka Venue: 3-2-2 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

3-2-2 Umeda, Kita Ward (map) Website: https://jujutsukaisen-cafe.jp/information/osaka/

Parties & Meetups

Practice language and social skills in Osaka at this week’s meetups.

Language Exchange: Japanese × English Let’s Make Friends

Meet and mingle with locals in both English and Japanese in this comfortable cafe setting. With small groups and regular seating changes, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to meet old friends and make new connections.

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Time: 12 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

12 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Entry fee: ¥800 (participation fee only, not including drink prices)

¥800 (participation fee only, not including drink prices) Nearest station: Osaka Umeda (Osaka Metro)

Osaka Umeda (Osaka Metro) Venue: Cafenne, 2-5-12 Shibata, Kita Ward (map)

Cafenne, 2-5-12 Shibata, Kita Ward (map) Website: https://www.meetup.com/ja-JP/will_osaka/events/310983645/?eventOrigin=group_similar_events

Saturday Morning English Conversation Cafe In Grand Green Osaka

Meet-ups aren’t only an evening affair! If you’re more of a morning person, head over to The Coffee Parlour Cafe before lunch and meet locals eager to speak in English over coffee rather than alcohol.

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Time: 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Entry fee: ¥500 (participation fee only, not including drink prices)

¥500 (participation fee only, not including drink prices) Nearest station: JR Osaka

JR Osaka Venue: 5-54 Ofuka-cho, Kita Ward (map)

5-54 Ofuka-cho, Kita Ward (map) Website: https://www.meetup.com/osakameetup/events/311135183/?eventOrigin=group_upcoming_events

Hangout Shuffle International Party Osaka Meetup

This party hangout is taking place on the 3rd floor of Bar Moon Walk Shinsaibashi, where you are guaranteed to meet new people following the shuffle system. You can change chatting partners, play games, and enjoy over 100 different cocktails. And if you want to continue the party, after the shuffle, there will be all-you-can-drink clubbing.

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Time: 7:40 p.m. – 10 p.m.

7:40 p.m. – 10 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,500 regular ticket (drinks purchases are required at the event)

¥1,500 regular ticket (drinks purchases are required at the event) Nearest station: Nagahoribashi or Shinsaibashi (Osaka Metro)

Nagahoribashi or Shinsaibashi (Osaka Metro) Venue: 1-12-19 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

1-12-19 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map) Website: https://www.meetup.com/ja-JP/make-friends-kansai/events/310967120/?recId=3a3ee3bd-92c8-4129-b767-1ec5d0f7b878&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=41f4fc3c-afe9-4458-9b29-1efa7ba7e182&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Know about any great Osaka weekly events for Sept. 30 that we missed? Let us know in the comments!