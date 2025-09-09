Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

No plans this weekend? Visiting Osaka? Here’s your guide to what’s happening in the city (and nearby) from September 9–15, 2025.
Festivals & Seasonal Events
Experience Osaka’s vibrant traditions and seasonal celebrations, from centuries-old festivals to modern cultural gatherings.
Kishiwada Danjiri
Kishiwada in southern Osaka Prefecture is home to Japan’s largest danjiri festival, with a history of more than 300 years. About 35 local teams race their wooden floats through the streets to the sound of chants and pounding drums—a spectacle worth experiencing at least once.
- Date: Sept. 13–14
- Time: All day until ~10 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-10 Miyamoto-cho, Kishiwada-shi, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest station: Kishiwada Station
- Website: city.kishiwada.lg.jp
Tenshiba Oktoberfest
Raise a glass at this Oktoberfest sponsored by the Consulate-General of Germany in Osaka-Kobe. Enjoy German beer, wurst, and more, alongside live performances. Prost!
- Date: Sept. 12 – Oct. 5, 2025
- Time: Weekdays 3:00–8:30 p.m.; weekends/holidays 11:00 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward, Osaka 543-0063 (Map)
- Nearest station: Tennoji Station
- Website: tenshiba-oktoberfest.com
Osaka Horror Collection 2025
Horror fans will love this immersive haunted house series! Step into four different houses tied together by a single storyline—walk-through, room-based, sound-driven and escape-style. Guests take on the role of the protagonist as they make their way to the end.
- Date: Now – Sept. 15, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Haunted house ticket set ¥4,500
- Venue: 7F, 1-4-3 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinsaibashi
- Website: sp-obake.com/162
The Botanical Pool
How about a relaxing pool day at Hotel New Otani Osaka? Lounge around the summer pool, which is open from morning until night and offers views of Osaka Castle.
- Date: Now – Sept. 15, 2025
- Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Plans start from ¥8,000 on weekends
- Venue: 1-4-1 Shiromi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest stations: Osaka Business Park, Osakajokoen
- Website: newotani.co.jp
Live Music & Concerts
Catch international superstars and local favorites performing across Kansai’s top venues this week.
Sting in Kobe
Legendary rockstar Sting kicks off his Sting 3.0 Japan Tour in Kobe this weekend. With a three-piece band, the icon will perform both classic hits and bold new material.
- Date: Sept. 12, 2025
- Time: 7:00 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
- Entry fee: Ticket prices vary
- Venue: Glion Arena Kobe, 2-1 Shinkocho, Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo 650-0041 (Map)
- Nearest station: Sannomiya Station
- Website: glionarenakobe.com
Orange Range in Osaka
The Okinawan sensation Orange Range stops in Osaka on their latest tour promoting their new album Sanshin Punk. Expect a mix of fresh tracks and the nostalgic hits that made them famous.
- Date: Sept. 13, 2025
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Ticket prices vary
- Venue: Zepp Osaka Bayside, 1-1-61 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward, Osaka 554-0031 (Map)
- Nearest station: Sakurajima Station
- Website: allevents.in
Pop Culture & Conventions
Dive into exhibitions, themed cafés, and special events celebrating anime, manga, and K-pop culture.
Special Exhibition: 50th Anniversary of Hana to Yume
Fans of Hana to Yume can celebrate five decades of shoujo manga at this special exhibit in Himeji. View works by 74 artists alongside recreated studios and historic magazine supplements.
- Date: Now – Sept. 15, 2025
- Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Entry fee: From ¥1,200
- Venue: Himeji Literary Museum, 84 Yamanoicho, Himeji, Hyogo (Map)
- Nearest station: Himeji Station
- Nearest bus stop: Ichinohashi Bungakukan-mae
- Website: himejibungakukan.jp
G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch
This traveling exhibit dedicated to K-pop icon G-Dragon arrives in Osaka after stops in Seoul, Taiwan, and Tokyo. Explore interactive installations, pick up exclusive merch, and try the special collaboration highball.
- Date: Now-Sept. 15, 2025
- Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,980
- Venue: ATC Gallery, 2-1-10 Nanko Kita, Suminoe Ward, Osaka City (Map)
- Nearest station: Trade Center-mae
- Website: instagram.com/i_i_exh
Toy Story Café in Osaka
Celebrate 30 years of Toy Story at this themed pop-up café in Shinsaibashi. Enjoy a menu inspired by beloved characters and scenes, plus seasonal specials and exclusive merchandise.
- Date: Now – Sept. 15, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Entry fee: Slot reservation ¥770
- Venue: collabo_index_SHINSAIBASHI, 1-6-1 Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinsaibashi
- Website: toy2025.ohmycafe.jp
Parties & Meetups
Meet new people, practice languages, and enjoy a night out at Osaka’s lively international gatherings.
France Party Osaka
Unwind with all-you-can-drink fun at this international meetup. A mix of locals and expats gather to practice Japanese or French, make new friends, and maybe even meet a date.
- Date: Sept. 13, 2025
- Time: 4:30-9:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,500 for women; ¥2,500 for men
- Venue: SAZAN Bldg 6F, Minami Honmachi 3-4-8, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest station: Hommachi Station
- Website: Meetup – France Party Osaka
Wrap-Up
Are you living in Osaka? Know any events going on? Let us know in the comments below!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service