Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

Osaka weekly events for Sept. 9–15, 2025. Festivals, concerts, exhibitions and more—your guide to what’s happening in Osaka this week.

By Whitney Hubbell Sep 9, 2025 4 min read

No plans this weekend? Visiting Osaka? Here’s your guide to what’s happening in the city (and nearby) from September 9–15, 2025.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

Experience Osaka’s vibrant traditions and seasonal celebrations, from centuries-old festivals to modern cultural gatherings.

Kishiwada Danjiri

Kishiwada in southern Osaka Prefecture is home to Japan’s largest danjiri festival, with a history of more than 300 years. About 35 local teams race their wooden floats through the streets to the sound of chants and pounding drums—a spectacle worth experiencing at least once.

Date: Sept. 13–14

Sept. 13–14 Time: All day until ~10 p.m.

All day until ~10 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-10 Miyamoto-cho, Kishiwada-shi, Osaka (Map)

1-10 Miyamoto-cho, Kishiwada-shi, Osaka (Map) Nearest station: Kishiwada Station

Kishiwada Station Website: city.kishiwada.lg.jp

Tenshiba Oktoberfest

Raise a glass at this Oktoberfest sponsored by the Consulate-General of Germany in Osaka-Kobe. Enjoy German beer, wurst, and more, alongside live performances. Prost!

Date: Sept. 12 – Oct. 5, 2025

Sept. 12 – Oct. 5, 2025 Time: Weekdays 3:00–8:30 p.m.; weekends/holidays 11:00 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Weekdays 3:00–8:30 p.m.; weekends/holidays 11:00 a.m.–8:30 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward, Osaka 543-0063 (Map)

5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward, Osaka 543-0063 (Map) Nearest station: Tennoji Station

Tennoji Station Website: tenshiba-oktoberfest.com

Osaka Horror Collection 2025

Horror fans will love this immersive haunted house series! Step into four different houses tied together by a single storyline—walk-through, room-based, sound-driven and escape-style. Guests take on the role of the protagonist as they make their way to the end.

Date: Now – Sept. 15, 2025

Now – Sept. 15, 2025 Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Entry fee: Haunted house ticket set ¥4,500

Haunted house ticket set ¥4,500 Venue: 7F, 1-4-3 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map)

7F, 1-4-3 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map) Nearest station: Shinsaibashi

Shinsaibashi Website: sp-obake.com/162

The Botanical Pool

How about a relaxing pool day at Hotel New Otani Osaka? Lounge around the summer pool, which is open from morning until night and offers views of Osaka Castle.

Date: Now – Sept. 15, 2025

Now – Sept. 15, 2025 Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Entry fee: Plans start from ¥8,000 on weekends

Plans start from ¥8,000 on weekends Venue: 1-4-1 Shiromi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map)

1-4-1 Shiromi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map) Nearest stations: Osaka Business Park, Osakajokoen

Osaka Business Park, Osakajokoen Website: newotani.co.jp

Live Music & Concerts

Catch international superstars and local favorites performing across Kansai’s top venues this week.

Sting in Kobe

Legendary rockstar Sting kicks off his Sting 3.0 Japan Tour in Kobe this weekend. With a three-piece band, the icon will perform both classic hits and bold new material.

Date: Sept. 12, 2025

Sept. 12, 2025 Time: 7:00 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

7:00 p.m.-11:59 p.m. Entry fee: Ticket prices vary

Ticket prices vary Venue: Glion Arena Kobe, 2-1 Shinkocho, Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo 650-0041 (Map)

Glion Arena Kobe, 2-1 Shinkocho, Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo 650-0041 (Map) Nearest station: Sannomiya Station

Sannomiya Station Website: glionarenakobe.com

Orange Range in Osaka

The Okinawan sensation Orange Range stops in Osaka on their latest tour promoting their new album Sanshin Punk. Expect a mix of fresh tracks and the nostalgic hits that made them famous.

Date: Sept. 13, 2025

Sept. 13, 2025 Time: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Entry fee: Ticket prices vary

Ticket prices vary Venue: Zepp Osaka Bayside, 1-1-61 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward, Osaka 554-0031 (Map)

Zepp Osaka Bayside, 1-1-61 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward, Osaka 554-0031 (Map) Nearest station: Sakurajima Station

Sakurajima Station Website: allevents.in

Pop Culture & Conventions

Dive into exhibitions, themed cafés, and special events celebrating anime, manga, and K-pop culture.

Special Exhibition: 50th Anniversary of Hana to Yume

Fans of Hana to Yume can celebrate five decades of shoujo manga at this special exhibit in Himeji. View works by 74 artists alongside recreated studios and historic magazine supplements.

Date: Now – Sept. 15, 2025

Now – Sept. 15, 2025 Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Entry fee: From ¥1,200

From ¥1,200 Venue: Himeji Literary Museum, 84 Yamanoicho, Himeji, Hyogo (Map)

Himeji Literary Museum, 84 Yamanoicho, Himeji, Hyogo (Map) Nearest station: Himeji Station

Himeji Station Nearest bus stop: Ichinohashi Bungakukan-mae

Ichinohashi Bungakukan-mae Website: himejibungakukan.jp

G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch

This traveling exhibit dedicated to K-pop icon G-Dragon arrives in Osaka after stops in Seoul, Taiwan, and Tokyo. Explore interactive installations, pick up exclusive merch, and try the special collaboration highball.

Date: Now-Sept. 15, 2025

Now-Sept. 15, 2025 Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,980

¥1,980 Venue: ATC Gallery, 2-1-10 Nanko Kita, Suminoe Ward, Osaka City (Map)

ATC Gallery, 2-1-10 Nanko Kita, Suminoe Ward, Osaka City (Map) Nearest station: Trade Center-mae

Trade Center-mae Website: instagram.com/i_i_exh

Toy Story Café in Osaka

Celebrate 30 years of Toy Story at this themed pop-up café in Shinsaibashi. Enjoy a menu inspired by beloved characters and scenes, plus seasonal specials and exclusive merchandise.

Date: Now – Sept. 15, 2025

Now – Sept. 15, 2025 Time: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

12 p.m.-6 p.m. Entry fee: Slot reservation ¥770

Slot reservation ¥770 Venue: collabo_index_SHINSAIBASHI, 1-6-1 Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map)

collabo_index_SHINSAIBASHI, 1-6-1 Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map) Nearest station: Shinsaibashi

Shinsaibashi Website: toy2025.ohmycafe.jp

Parties & Meetups

Meet new people, practice languages, and enjoy a night out at Osaka’s lively international gatherings.

France Party Osaka

Unwind with all-you-can-drink fun at this international meetup. A mix of locals and expats gather to practice Japanese or French, make new friends, and maybe even meet a date.

Date: Sept. 13, 2025

Sept. 13, 2025 Time: 4:30-9:30 p.m.

4:30-9:30 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,500 for women; ¥2,500 for men

¥1,500 for women; ¥2,500 for men Venue: SAZAN Bldg 6F, Minami Honmachi 3-4-8, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map)

SAZAN Bldg 6F, Minami Honmachi 3-4-8, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map) Nearest station: Hommachi Station

Hommachi Station Website: Meetup – France Party Osaka

Wrap-Up

