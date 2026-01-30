OTC Morning-After Pill Finally Available in Japan: Rules and How to Get It

The morning after pill in Japan is available OTC for the first time. Find out how to get it, what it costs and the rules.

By Aaron Baggett Jan 30, 2026 5 min read

Japan has (finally) made a historic change in women’s healthcare. For the first time, the morning-after pill is available over the counter nationwide without a doctor’s prescription, age restriction or parental consent. The health ministry’s expert panel approved the move in late August 2025, following nearly two years of trial sales in select pharmacies.

It’s a breakthrough for reproductive rights in a country where access to contraception has long lagged behind global standards. Until now, women in Japan—even survivors of sexual assault—were required to obtain a prescription at a hospital or clinic, many of which are closed at night or on weekends, when emergency contraception is often most urgently needed.

By February 2026, the pill NorLevo (ノルレボ錠) will be stocked at trained pharmacies across the country, bringing Japan closer in line with the more than 90 nations that already allow over-the-counter (OTC) access.

What’s Changing and When

The pill is called NorLevo 1.5mg.

Japan’s health ministry has approved over-the-counter sales of the emergency contraceptive pill NorLevo (ノルレボ錠 1.5mg). Until now, it was only available by prescription or through a small trial program that limited access by age and often required parental consent.

Starting as early as February 2026, the pill will be sold nationwide without a prescription, age limit or parental approval. The change still marks one of the most significant steps forward in Japan’s reproductive healthcare in decades.

About 90 countries already sell it OTC, no pharmacist, no on-the-spot swallowing. Price gap: In Japan, it’s ¥7,480 (about US$48); overseas, it’s often under $40.

The pill wasn’t approved here until 1999, years after Viagra. Extra hurdles: Whereas in other countries, you can order online or send a partner, in Japan, you have to show up, consult and swallow it then and there.

Rules and Restrictions

Japan’s morning-after pill will still be tightly controlled compared to international norms.

First, only specially trained pharmacists will be allowed to dispense NorLevo. Unlike the UK or US, Japan’s system keeps a gatekeeper in place. Women must sit through a mandatory consultation where the pharmacist explains how the pill works and checks the timing of use.

Women must swallow the pill on the spot in front of the pharmacist. Officials say this ensures quick use and stops proxy buying, but critics argue it strips women of privacy and choice. For survivors of sexual assault, the requirement can feel degrading. Even if private rooms are available, women’s health advocates argue that being required to take the pill under observation can feel unnecessarily humiliating.

Finally, no proxy purchases are allowed. In other countries, partners, friends or family can pick up the pill if the woman herself can’t make it to the pharmacy in time. In Japan, you have to appear in person, which can be a major barrier for minors, women in rural areas or those facing abusive partners.

Not every pharmacy will be able to sell NorLevo. Stores must have a certified pharmacist available to conduct the consultation and supervise on-site use, which may limit availability at night, on weekends, or in rural areas.

Can Tourists Get The Morning After Pill in Japan?

The health ministry has not mentioned any restrictions on tourists or foreign residents in Japan.

However, language barriers and the consultation requirement may create additional hurdles for non-Japanese speakers. Unlike other countries where packaging and instructions are widely available in multiple languages, Japan offers little formal support in this area.

You’ll likely need to bring a Japanese speaker with you, or hope the pharmacist is patient enough to use Google Translate.

Abortion in Japan

In 2023, adolescents and women under 25 made up more than a third of Japan’s 126,734 abortions. Among teens, abortions have outnumbered live births for decades. One rural study found 41% of pregnancies were unplanned, while at a Tokyo perinatal center, unplanned pregnancies among high-risk mothers rose to nearly 17% between 2016 and 2019.

Abortion in Japan is technically banned, but the Maternal Health Protection Law allows exceptions up to 22 weeks for rape, health risks or—most often—economic hardship. That broad category functions as a loophole, covering most cases.

Still, access is costly at ¥100,000–¥200,000, and many clinics ask for the father’s consent—even without proof of paternity. The rule is sexist in practice, but because no proof is required, some women get around it by asking a friend, brother or sympathetic partner to sign.

How To Buy The Morning After Pill in Japan

Once the rollout begins in February 2026, you’ll be able to walk into a participating pharmacy and ask for ノルレボ錠 (NorLevo 1.5mg), Japan’s morning-after pill. Only certified pharmacists can provide it, so not every drugstore will carry it.

Expect a short consultation where the pharmacist asks when unprotected sex occurred, explains how the pill works (in Japanese) and checks whether it’s still within the 72-hour window. After that, you’ll need to take the pill on the spot—maybe with privacy, maybe not.

Pharmacists may refer to it as kinkyu hininyaku (緊急避妊薬, きんきゅうひにんやく), meaning “emergency contraception,” while アフターピル (afuta piru) is the more casual term people use in everyday conversation.

How To Ask in Japanese

Below are some simple Japanese phrases for asking for the morning-after pill.

Japanese (Kanji / Kana) Romaji English ノルレボ錠1.5mgはありますか？ Norurebo-jo 1.5mg wa arimasu ka? Do you carry NorLevo 1.5mg? アフターピルをお願いします。 Afuta piru o onegaishimasu. I’d like the morning-after pill, please. 緊急避妊薬はありますか？ Kinkyu hinin-yaku wa arimasu ka? Do you have the emergency contraceptive pill? ここで服用しなければなりませんか？ Koko de fukuyo shinakereba narimasen ka? Do I have to take it here? 個室で服用できますか？ Koshitsu de fukuyo dekimasu ka? Can I take it in a private room? 少しプライバシーをいただけますか？ Sukoshi puraibashi o itadakemasu ka? Could I have some privacy, please?

Possible FAQ From Pharmacist

Here are some possible questions you’ll receive from the pharmacist and how to answer them.

Japanese (Kanji / Kana) Romaji English 性行為はいつありましたか？ Seikoi wa itsu arimashita ka? When did you have unprotected sex? → 昨日の夜です。 Kino no yoru desu. Last night. → 二日前です。 Futsuka mae desu. Two days ago. → 三日前です。 Mikka mae desu. Three days ago. 72時間以内ですか？ nanajuni-jikan inai desu ka? Was it within 72 hours? → はい、72時間以内です。 Hai, nanajuni-jikan inai desu. Yes, it was within 72 hours. 他に薬を飲んでいますか？ Hoka ni kusuri o nondeimasu ka? Are you taking any other medication? → いいえ、飲んでいません。 Iie, nondeimasen. No, I’m not. → はい、○○を飲んでいます。 Hai, ___ o nondeimasu. Yes, I’m taking ___.

What do you think about Japan finally allowing OTC emergency contraceptives? What does it mean for the future of reproductive healthcare here? Tell us in the comments.

