Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

It might seem like a small mistake, but overstaying your visa in Japan even by a single day is treated as a serious offense. In 2024, 18,908 people were deported under the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, with 90% of those cases related to visa overstays. Immigration officers often work closely with police, and cases can move quickly. Whether your overstay happened by accident or due to unexpected circumstances, the consequences are real. Here’s what to expect if you’re caught—or turn yourself in.
What Is Overstaying?
Overstaying (fuhou zanryuu, 不法残留) means remaining in Japan beyond the expiration date of your visa without an approved extension or change of status. Even one extra day is considered illegal and will be recorded in your immigration file.
This is a violation of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act and can lead to penalties such as fines, detention, deportation, and bans on re-entering Japan.
Detention or Voluntary Surrender
If you’re found overstaying, you may be detained on the spot—often during a routine ID check (residence cards are legally required), traffic stop, or even while going through immigration at the airport.
However, if you voluntarily report to immigration before being caught, this is known as shuttou shinkoku (出頭申告). Voluntary surrender can improve your chances of receiving more lenient treatment, such as qualifying for the Departure Order System, but it doesn’t guarantee it.
Departure Order System
The shukkoku meirei seido (出国命令制度) is an alternative to formal deportation available to those who:
- Voluntarily report their overstay
- Have not committed additional offenses (e.g., illegal work)
- Can leave Japan promptly at their own expense
If accepted, you can leave Japan without detention and usually receive a one-year re-entry ban instead of the typical five years. However, eligibility is not guaranteed—immigration authorities will still review your case individually.
Investigation and Interviews
Even if you turn yourself in, you may still be held at an immigration detention facility while your case is reviewed. Japan operates 17 immigration centers, including major ones in Ushiku, Osaka, and Omura (Nagasaki).
During the investigation, you’ll be asked:
- How long you overstayed
- Why you remained in Japan (e.g., personal or financial issues)
- Whether you committed other violations (such as working without a permit)
- If you’re able and willing to leave the country on your own
If your case involves more than just overstaying, you may not be eligible for leniency.
How Long Can You Be Held?
Legally, immigration officers can detain you for up to 60 days while your case is under review.
|Timeframe
|What Happens
|First 30 days
|Initial detention and investigation
|Up to 30 more days
|Detention extended (max 60 days total)
|After 60 days
|Possible outcomes: deportation, provisional release, or long-term detention
Provisional release (kari houmen, 仮許释放) lets you live outside the facility under strict conditions (no work, restricted travel, and mandatory check-ins). A deposit of ¥200,000 to ¥300,000 is usually required.
Note: While 60 days is the legal limit, many people are held much longer, especially those filing appeals, applying for asylum, or facing complex legal situations.
Special Permission to Stay
In rare cases, you may apply for zairyuu tokubetsu kyoka (在留特別許可), or Special Permission to Stay, usually on humanitarian grounds. You may be eligible if:
- You surrendered voluntarily
- You are raising a school-aged child in Japan
- You are married to a Japanese national or permanent resident
- Your parents are Japanese nationals or special permanent residents
- You’ve lived in Japan for many years and are socially integrated
- You require ongoing medical care unavailable in your home country
These cases are reviewed individually, and approval is rare. Legal assistance is strongly advised.
Deportation, Fines and Re-Entry Bans
After your case is processed, penalties may include:
|Penalty
|Details
|Deportation
|Formal removal from Japan, usually escorted to the airport
|Fines
|Up to ¥300,000 (often waived if you’re deported)
|Re-entry Ban
|1 to 5 years, depending on your case. Repeat offenders face longer bans
|Blacklisting
|Your name is flagged in Japan’s immigration system, affecting future visas
Overstaying may also affect visa applications for other countries due to data sharing.
Appealing a Deportation Order
If issued a deportation order, you (or your lawyer) can file an objection within three days. The Minister of Justice will review it, which may take weeks or months. If denied, deportation proceeds unless further legal action is taken.
Japan rarely grants appeals for long-term overstayers unless exceptional circumstances apply.
Long-Term Consequences
Overstaying can have lasting effects:
- Visa applications to Japan (and other countries) may be denied
- Repeat offenses face longer bans
- Permanent residency or naturalization becomes harder
- You may lose your job, school spot, or training program if detained or deported
Legal Support and Your Rights
If detained, you still have legal rights. You can get help from:
- Your embassy/consulate: Limited to welfare checks and document issuance
- Immigration lawyer (Imin bengoshi): Can represent you in court and file appeals
- Administrative scrivener (gyousei shoshi): Handles paperwork but cannot represent you in court (more affordable than lawyers)
|Cost
|Details
|Lawyer fees
|¥50,000-¥300,000+ depending on complexity
|Legal aid/NGOs
|Some offer free or reduced services
|Provisional release deposit
|Typically ¥200,000-¥300,000
Where to Get Help
If you or someone you know is dealing with an overstay situation, it’s important to get support from trustworthy organizations that understand Japan’s immigration system. The following agencies provide multilingual assistance, legal support and connections to helpful services:
- Immigration Services Agency of Japan
- Foreign Residents Support Center (FRESC): Multilingual visa and daily life help
- Solidarity Network with Migrants Japan (SMJ): Legal support and migrant advocacy
- Japan Association for Refugees (JAR): Legal/social support for asylum seekers
- Refugee Assistance Headquarters (RHQ): Humanitarian assistance
- Japan Legal Support Center (Hou Terasu): Connects people with legal professionals
