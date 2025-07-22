Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

Worried about overstaying your visa in Japan? Learn what happens next—from detention and deportation to re-entry bans and legal help.

Jul 23, 2025

It might seem like a small mistake, but overstaying your visa in Japan even by a single day is treated as a serious offense. In 2024, 18,908 people were deported under the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, with 90% of those cases related to visa overstays. Immigration officers often work closely with police, and cases can move quickly. Whether your overstay happened by accident or due to unexpected circumstances, the consequences are real. Here’s what to expect if you’re caught—or turn yourself in.

What Is Overstaying?

Overstaying (fuhou zanryuu, 不法残留) means remaining in Japan beyond the expiration date of your visa without an approved extension or change of status. Even one extra day is considered illegal and will be recorded in your immigration file.

This is a violation of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act and can lead to penalties such as fines, detention, deportation, and bans on re-entering Japan.

Detention or Voluntary Surrender

If you’re found overstaying, you may be detained on the spot—often during a routine ID check (residence cards are legally required), traffic stop, or even while going through immigration at the airport.

However, if you voluntarily report to immigration before being caught, this is known as shuttou shinkoku (出頭申告). Voluntary surrender can improve your chances of receiving more lenient treatment, such as qualifying for the Departure Order System, but it doesn’t guarantee it.

Departure Order System

The shukkoku meirei seido (出国命令制度) is an alternative to formal deportation available to those who:

Voluntarily report their overstay

Have not committed additional offenses (e.g., illegal work)

Can leave Japan promptly at their own expense

If accepted, you can leave Japan without detention and usually receive a one-year re-entry ban instead of the typical five years. However, eligibility is not guaranteed—immigration authorities will still review your case individually.

Investigation and Interviews

Even if you turn yourself in, you may still be held at an immigration detention facility while your case is reviewed. Japan operates 17 immigration centers, including major ones in Ushiku, Osaka, and Omura (Nagasaki).

During the investigation, you’ll be asked:

How long you overstayed

Why you remained in Japan (e.g., personal or financial issues)

Whether you committed other violations (such as working without a permit)

If you’re able and willing to leave the country on your own

If your case involves more than just overstaying, you may not be eligible for leniency.

How Long Can You Be Held?

Legally, immigration officers can detain you for up to 60 days while your case is under review.

Timeframe What Happens First 30 days Initial detention and investigation Up to 30 more days Detention extended (max 60 days total) After 60 days Possible outcomes: deportation, provisional release, or long-term detention

Provisional release (kari houmen, 仮許释放) lets you live outside the facility under strict conditions (no work, restricted travel, and mandatory check-ins). A deposit of ¥200,000 to ¥300,000 is usually required.

Note: While 60 days is the legal limit, many people are held much longer, especially those filing appeals, applying for asylum, or facing complex legal situations.

Special Permission to Stay

In rare cases, you may apply for zairyuu tokubetsu kyoka (在留特別許可), or Special Permission to Stay, usually on humanitarian grounds. You may be eligible if:

You surrendered voluntarily

You are raising a school-aged child in Japan

You are married to a Japanese national or permanent resident

Your parents are Japanese nationals or special permanent residents

You’ve lived in Japan for many years and are socially integrated

You require ongoing medical care unavailable in your home country

These cases are reviewed individually, and approval is rare. Legal assistance is strongly advised.

Deportation, Fines and Re-Entry Bans

After your case is processed, penalties may include:

Penalty Details Deportation Formal removal from Japan, usually escorted to the airport Fines Up to ¥300,000 (often waived if you’re deported) Re-entry Ban 1 to 5 years, depending on your case. Repeat offenders face longer bans Blacklisting Your name is flagged in Japan’s immigration system, affecting future visas

Overstaying may also affect visa applications for other countries due to data sharing.

Appealing a Deportation Order

If issued a deportation order, you (or your lawyer) can file an objection within three days. The Minister of Justice will review it, which may take weeks or months. If denied, deportation proceeds unless further legal action is taken.

Japan rarely grants appeals for long-term overstayers unless exceptional circumstances apply.

Long-Term Consequences

Overstaying can have lasting effects:

Visa applications to Japan (and other countries) may be denied

Repeat offenses face longer bans

Permanent residency or naturalization becomes harder

You may lose your job, school spot, or training program if detained or deported

Legal Support and Your Rights

If detained, you still have legal rights. You can get help from:

Your embassy/consulate : Limited to welfare checks and document issuance

: Limited to welfare checks and document issuance Immigration lawyer (Imin bengoshi) : Can represent you in court and file appeals

: Can represent you in court and file appeals Administrative scrivener (gyousei shoshi): Handles paperwork but cannot represent you in court (more affordable than lawyers)

Cost Details Lawyer fees ¥50,000-¥300,000+ depending on complexity Legal aid/NGOs Some offer free or reduced services Provisional release deposit Typically ¥200,000-¥300,000

Where to Get Help

If you or someone you know is dealing with an overstay situation, it’s important to get support from trustworthy organizations that understand Japan’s immigration system. The following agencies provide multilingual assistance, legal support and connections to helpful services:

