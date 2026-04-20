Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

Japan wants more tourists—but is overtourism getting worse? Here’s how reward programs could encourage better travel behavior.

By Laura Payne Apr 20, 2026 4 min read

I was a tourist in Japan long before I moved here. Unfortunately, this hasn’t made me immune to being a bit of a snob towards other tourists. I will judge you if you put Shibuya Crossing on your bucket list—and don’t get me started on tourists who make the news.

At the same time, I don’t believe international tourists are ruining Japan. Saying so oversimplifies a complex problem and offers no practical solutions. Not to mention, Japan has set ambitious goals to attract more international visitors by 2030, so the only way forward is figuring out how to manage tourism better, not less.

Under these circumstances, I wonder if Japan could move toward a more sustainable tourism model by increasing the influence of visitors who actually want to be respectful. Campaigns that harness tourists’ goodwill already exist in parts of Japan, and some European countries are taking this idea further by rewarding positive behavior.

Nothing will ever be perfect, of course, and some inconsiderate behavior is inevitable. Still, if done right, it’s possible to tip the balance so that the benefits of tourism outweigh the downsides.

Overtourism in Japan Today

Japan isn’t ignoring the problem. Individual attractions, local governments and national policymakers have all introduced measures aimed at managing overtourism.

Miyajima Island in Hiroshima Prefecture, for example, introduced a ¥100 visitor tax in 2023. The goal is to fund infrastructure and maintenance costs that would otherwise be borne by residents. Other measures have drawn inspiration from overseas, including discussions around dual pricing and changes to departure taxes.

In early 2026, Kyoto announced plans for a two-tier bus fare system that would charge nonresidents more than locals. According to reporting by The Asahi Shimbun, officials did not expect this to significantly reduce tourist numbers. Instead, the policy is aimed partly at easing residents’ frustration with overcrowded buses.

That distinction matters. Measures like this may help offset the burden on locals, but they don’t necessarily change tourist behavior in meaningful ways.

So the question becomes: can tourism policy go beyond managing the impact—and start shaping it?

Do Rewards Work?

Could Japan copy Denmark?

In 2024, the official tourism organization of Copenhagen, Denmark, launched CopenPay—a “nudging scheme” that encourages tourists to do good deeds, such as picking up litter. In exchange, tourists receive rewards such as free food, drinks or discounts.

Rewards and the conditions for receiving them are set by CopenPay’s “partners,” such as museums or restaurants that have chosen to join the program. Since its launch, CopenPay has accommodated over 30,000 participants.

Elsewhere in Europe, similar ideas are emerging. In Normandy, France, visitors who arrive at certain attractions by bicycle or public transport can receive discounts. Berlin has also signaled interest in launching a comparable initiative.

These programs don’t aim to reduce tourist numbers outright. Instead, they focus on encouraging better behavior and spreading the benefits of tourism more intentionally.

Could It Work in Japan?

The Great Buddha of Nara.

One strength of programs like CopenPay is their flexibility. Individual businesses and institutions decide whether—and how—to participate, allowing the system to adapt to local needs.

Japan already has small-scale examples of this kind of thinking. During my first trip to Nara, Todai-ji Temple invited visitors to donate ¥1,000 toward roof renovations. In return, donors could have their names inscribed on the back of a ceramic roof tile. It wasn’t framed as a “reward program,” but the idea is similar: contribute something meaningful, receive a small but memorable benefit.

Scaling that kind of idea is where things get complicated.

For one, programs that appear to benefit foreign tourists exclusively can face backlash from residents. Any reward system in Japan would likely need to include both domestic and international travelers to avoid perceptions of unfairness.

There are also practical issues, such as accessibility. Japan’s English-language websites don’t always match their Japanese counterparts in functionality. If a reward system relies on digital platforms, it must be genuinely multilingual and easy to use.

Finally, the incentives themselves would need to reflect Japan’s specific challenges. In Copenhagen and Normandy, programs often encourage public transport use. But in places like Kyoto, overcrowding on buses is already a problem. In that context, it might make more sense to reward walking routes, off-peak travel or visits to less crowded areas.

Limits of Overtourism Solutions

No single policy will solve Japan’s tourism challenges. Overtourism is tied to infrastructure, geography, marketing and human behavior—all at once. But that doesn’t mean smaller ideas aren’t worth exploring.

Tourism reward programs won’t fix overcrowding on their own. What they can do is encourage better habits, support local businesses and give visitors a more active role in the places they visit.

And in a country that continues to welcome millions more travelers each year, even small shifts in behavior can add up.

Have you ever joined a tourism rewards program? What do you think Japan could do better when it comes to managing tourism? Let us know in the comments.