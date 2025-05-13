Are you looking for a pet friendly apartment in Japan? They are hard to find but not impossible, as GP contributor Lynn Allmon has found out.

May 14, 2025

For animal lovers moving to Japan, one of the first disappointments may be discovering that most apartments are not pet-friendly. Even a small parakeet like mine was off-limits—the terms of my lease clearly stated: “No dogs, cats, chickens, or other pets.” While I assumed “other pets” included birds, hamsters, or even fish, keeping a pet in a no-pets-allowed apartment can lead to serious consequences, including losing part or all of your deposit.

If you’re serious about bringing a furry, feathered, or scaly companion into your life in Japan, your best bet is to rent a pet-friendly apartment from the start. Here’s a practical guide on how to find one, what to expect, and some useful Japanese vocabulary to help you along the way.

How to Find Pet-Friendly Apartments in Japan

Whether you’re searching in English or Japanese, there are a few reliable ways to find pet-welcoming properties:

Online Listings : Use sites like GaijinPot Apartments and filter by “Pets Negotiable” (you may need to click “Show More” to find this option). Other popular platforms like SUUMO (in Japanese) and HOME’S sometimes allow you to filter for pet-friendly apartments, too.

Real Estate Agents : Visit a real estate office (不動産屋 / fudosanya ) in person. Even if pet-friendly apartments aren’t prominently listed online, agents can often recommend properties if you ask directly.

fudosanya Networking : Ask coworkers, local friends or online communities (such as Reddit’s r/japanlife or Facebook groups) if they know of pet-friendly rentals. Personal recommendations often surface hidden gems.

Negotiating With the Landlord : Even if an apartment is listed as “no pets,” small animals like fish, hamsters, insects or birds may be negotiable. It’s worth politely asking your landlord (大家さん / ooyasan ) for permission before assuming it’s impossible. Written permission is strongly recommended to avoid disputes later.

Important Considerations for Pet-Friendly Apartments

Finding a place that welcomes pets comes with extra challenges and trade-offs:

Limited Availability : Pet-friendly apartments are relatively rare, especially near major train stations or in newer buildings.

Pet-friendly apartments are relatively rare, especially near major train stations or in newer buildings. Pet Restrictions : Even if pets are allowed, landlords often limit: Type (e.g., dogs but not cats), size (e.g., under 10kg) and number (e.g., only one pet).

Even if pets are allowed, landlords often limit: Type (e.g., dogs but not cats), size (e.g., under 10kg) and number (e.g., only one pet). Rules in Shared Spaces : Some apartments require that pets be carried in hallways or ban common areas entirely. Double-check building rules (管理規約 / kanri kiyaku ).

Some apartments require that pets be carried in hallways or ban common areas entirely. Double-check building rules (管理規約 / kanri kiyaku Policy Changes : Although rare, some apartments have changed from “pet-friendly” to “no pets” mid-lease. If you sign a contract, insist on a clause protecting your right to keep your pet for the duration.

Cost Considerations

Owning a pet in Japan can be expensive, and it doesn’t stop at pet food and vet visits. Expect these additional housing-related costs:

Higher Base Rent : Some pet-friendly apartments charge ¥5,000–¥20,000 more per month than equivalent no-pet units.

Some pet-friendly apartments charge ¥5,000–¥20,000 more per month than equivalent no-pet units. Extra Monthly Fees :

An additional “pet fee” (ペット飼育費 / petto shiikuhi) may apply for each animal.

Higher Upfront Costs : Landlords may request: Higher key money (礼金 / reikin) An extra security deposit (敷金 / shikikin )—sometimes two or three months’ rent Pet-specific deposits, often partially non-refundable

Landlords may request: Cleaning and Repair Fees: Expect stricter end-of-lease inspections. Damages like scratched floors or pet odors can lead to deductions from your deposit.

Good news: Some newer apartments designed for pet owners offer features like:

Soundproofed walls

Scratch-resistant flooring

Built-in pet doors

Small private gardens or balconies

These units tend to be pricier, but they can make life much easier—and more enjoyable—for both you and your pet.

Useful Japanese Vocabulary for Pet-Friendly Apartments

English Japanese Pronunciation (Romaji) Pets Not Allowed ペット禁止 petto kinshi ペット不可 petto fuka ペット厳禁 petto genkin Pets Allowed ペットOK petto OK ペット可 petto ka Pets Negotiable ペット相談可 petto soudan ka Tip: Always check your lease (契約書 / keiyakusho) for these keywords before signing!

Final Thoughts

While keeping pets in Japan is definitely more challenging (and sometimes more expensive) than in other countries, it’s absolutely possible with the right planning. Patience, research and a willingness to negotiate can go a long way toward finding a happy home for you and your animal companion.

Have you found a great pet-friendly apartment in Japan? Share your tips in the comments!