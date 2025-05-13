For animal lovers moving to Japan, one of the first disappointments may be discovering that most apartments are not pet-friendly. Even a small parakeet like mine was off-limits—the terms of my lease clearly stated: “No dogs, cats, chickens, or other pets.” While I assumed “other pets” included birds, hamsters, or even fish, keeping a pet in a no-pets-allowed apartment can lead to serious consequences, including losing part or all of your deposit.
If you’re serious about bringing a furry, feathered, or scaly companion into your life in Japan, your best bet is to rent a pet-friendly apartment from the start. Here’s a practical guide on how to find one, what to expect, and some useful Japanese vocabulary to help you along the way.
How to Find Pet-Friendly Apartments in Japan
Whether you’re searching in English or Japanese, there are a few reliable ways to find pet-welcoming properties:
- Online Listings: Use sites like GaijinPot Apartments and filter by “Pets Negotiable” (you may need to click “Show More” to find this option). Other popular platforms like SUUMO (in Japanese) and HOME’S sometimes allow you to filter for pet-friendly apartments, too.
- Real Estate Agents: Visit a real estate office (不動産屋 / fudosanya) in person. Even if pet-friendly apartments aren’t prominently listed online, agents can often recommend properties if you ask directly.
- Networking: Ask coworkers, local friends or online communities (such as Reddit’s r/japanlife or Facebook groups) if they know of pet-friendly rentals. Personal recommendations often surface hidden gems.
- Negotiating With the Landlord: Even if an apartment is listed as “no pets,” small animals like fish, hamsters, insects or birds may be negotiable. It’s worth politely asking your landlord (大家さん / ooyasan) for permission before assuming it’s impossible. Written permission is strongly recommended to avoid disputes later.
Important Considerations for Pet-Friendly Apartments
Finding a place that welcomes pets comes with extra challenges and trade-offs:
- Limited Availability: Pet-friendly apartments are relatively rare, especially near major train stations or in newer buildings.
- Pet Restrictions: Even if pets are allowed, landlords often limit: Type (e.g., dogs but not cats), size (e.g., under 10kg) and number (e.g., only one pet).
- Rules in Shared Spaces: Some apartments require that pets be carried in hallways or ban common areas entirely. Double-check building rules (管理規約 / kanri kiyaku).
- Policy Changes: Although rare, some apartments have changed from “pet-friendly” to “no pets” mid-lease. If you sign a contract, insist on a clause protecting your right to keep your pet for the duration.
Cost Considerations
Owning a pet in Japan can be expensive, and it doesn’t stop at pet food and vet visits. Expect these additional housing-related costs:
- Higher Base Rent: Some pet-friendly apartments charge ¥5,000–¥20,000 more per month than equivalent no-pet units.
Extra Monthly Fees:
An additional “pet fee” (ペット飼育費 / petto shiikuhi) may apply for each animal.
- Higher Upfront Costs: Landlords may request:
Higher key money (礼金 / reikin)
- An extra security deposit (敷金 / shikikin)—sometimes two or three months’ rent
- Pet-specific deposits, often partially non-refundable
- Cleaning and Repair Fees: Expect stricter end-of-lease inspections. Damages like scratched floors or pet odors can lead to deductions from your deposit.
Good news: Some newer apartments designed for pet owners offer features like:
- Soundproofed walls
- Scratch-resistant flooring
- Built-in pet doors
- Small private gardens or balconies
These units tend to be pricier, but they can make life much easier—and more enjoyable—for both you and your pet.
Useful Japanese Vocabulary for Pet-Friendly Apartments
|English
|Japanese
|Pronunciation (Romaji)
|Pets Not Allowed
|ペット禁止
|petto kinshi
|ペット不可
|petto fuka
|ペット厳禁
|petto genkin
|Pets Allowed
|ペットOK
|petto OK
|ペット可
|petto ka
|Pets Negotiable
|ペット相談可
|petto soudan ka
Final Thoughts
While keeping pets in Japan is definitely more challenging (and sometimes more expensive) than in other countries, it’s absolutely possible with the right planning. Patience, research and a willingness to negotiate can go a long way toward finding a happy home for you and your animal companion.
Have you found a great pet-friendly apartment in Japan? Share your tips in the comments!
Im looking for a way to get an apartment for me and my cat online. 🙁 It’s been hard and harsh as I don’t or rather can’t pay over 1000 Euro for one and currently im out with a work and holiday visa, trying to get a full work visa for the future.
Im not in Japan yet. The cat regulations for import are fine and somewhat easy to manage but the apartment problem, especially with gurantors… ugh.
Any tipps? I’d like to go back to the Osaka / Hyogo Area.
Rabbits are such good pets. I can understand how attached you could get 🙂 Since landlords are probably most worried about damage and noise, I think there’s a chance they may be more lenient about rabbits. Good luck!
I’m coming to Japan with my pet rabbit in September. I must be mad but I simply cannot give her up. I imagine most landlords will have no idea what a house rabbit will entail and I’m setting myself up for a headache.
I’m actually planning to move to Japan with my two rabbits this coming summer. I couldn’t part with my babies. Would love to hear about your experience and any advice you may have!
Did you bring your bunny to Japan? How did it work out? I want to move to Japan, but I don’t want to leave my bunny behind.
Gooooood luck for Japanese landlords are hard case and tyrannical overlords.
Is there an organization like the SPCA here in Japan? I hope people have an adoption option like the SPCA instead of buying a pet from a breeder.
If breeders are reputable (follow strict guidelines), there’s absolutely nothing wrong with buying a certain breed- you should, however, ALWAYS get your pet neutered.
Yes, there are shelters, and after the 2011 tsunami, some shelters have cats and dogs from the disaster area.
Japanese rarely buy from a breeder, they buy from a petshop, which is really bad and many of those puppies are from puppy mills.
There was definitely a cat shelter in Kamakura in 2009 (most likely still is!). In Sapporo, one of the cat cafes is actually a cat shelter and you are able adopt one of the cats you play with.
I always wanted to have a cat as a pet. I used to have cats before I moved to Japan.
However, all my apartments so far didn’t allow pets.
Well, my first one was so small that it would have been horrible for any kind of pet and also for me anyways.
All of my apartments came with the job and I couldn’t choose my own. I had to take what they offered me. It were all good apartments, but pets were never allowed.
Now, I have a huge apartment, but pets aren’t allowed.
I’ve already been thinking about moving to “my own” apartment, but that would include a lot of extra cost and like you say “pet-friendly” apartments often are more expensive on top of that. 🙁
Have a husky. Its harder for larger dogs. Iillte ones arent that big of a problem. Overall, less choices and higher deposits.
That probably explains all the tiny dogs in Tokyo. I almost never see anyone walking a dog larger than a terrier. Your dog (profile pic) is beautiful. I hope you found a good apartment.
What are your options for your dog during the day? Do they have a doggy day care here?
I have a rabbit. It is technically not allowed, but when searching for an apartment I was told by the realtor that the management company would likely never notice a rabbit. He is in a cage and doesn’t make noise, so unless someone broke into my apartment, there would be no way of knowing he was there. I have had him for 5 years now and have not had any trouble.
You know, I’m bloody glad I spotted this post, I’m moving to japan with my rabbit. Did you buy yours in japan ?
How good was your japanese when explaining to your realtor?
If anyone has any experience in Fukuoka, I’d love to hear it. I’ll be living temporarily in work-provided housing when I come over, but they don’t allow pets and I’d like to bring my kitty over after I find a place and he goes through the required quarantine.
Can’t help you on Fukuoka but Elizabeth has written a great article on bringing your cat to Japan. http://injapan.gaijinpot.com/live/coming-to-japan/2013/06/05/how-to-pack-a-cat-10-tips-for-taking-your-pet-abroad/
I brought my cat to Japan (Sapporo) and used a realtor to find an apartment. They were able to show me a number of apartments in my price range that allowed cats. There was an additional fee listed, but the realtor managed to get this waved.
Using a realtor may not have been the cheapest option (they charge a month’s rent), but with the language barrier, strange city and pet-friendly requirements, I found it paid off.
I think using a realtor in situations like that is the way to go. Even putting aside the language barrier, trying to get set up in an unfamiliar city, especially with a pet, is challenging. I hope you and your cat are happy with your place in Sapporo!