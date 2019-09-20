Pocket Wi-Fi in Japan: Two Discounted Options for Short and Long-Term Stays

Get access to free unlimited data or have your delivery fee waived with these special offers for GaijinPot readers.

By GaijinPot Partners Sep 20, 2019 4 min read

Japan: A Blade Runner-esque ultramodern wonderland full of futuristic neon, robotics, and technology that is constantly rushing forward in leaps and bounds beyond our imagination. Obviously, in this land of bullet trains and robot cafes, Wi-Fi is super accessible and easy to obtain, right?

Well … sadly, no.

While Wi-Fi accessibility is increasing in Tokyo and Osaka—and can intermittently be found at the konbini (convenience stores) or your closest McDonald’s or Starbucks—getting a solid connection is often difficult, especially when you need it the most.

And if you want to move around, or stream Netflix on those long bullet train rides between cities, relying on free Wi-Fi is impossible.

This is where renting a pocket Wi-Fi becomes a great choice, whether you’re on a once-in-a-lifetime trip or hanging around for a while. It’s easy to set up, affordable and will guarantee you the convenience, safety, and insight of a stable internet connection no matter where you are in Japan.

Pocket WiFi for short visits: Ninja WiFi

For holidaymakers, short-term students and short-term visitors to Japan, Ninja WiFi is a decent option. Perfect for streaming, gaming or even just simple translation, with Ninja WiFi you’ll receive download speeds of up to 187.5 Mbps and upload speeds of 37.5 Mbps, all on the reliable Softbank 4G LTE network.

The sweetest part? This data is completely unlimited.

Unlike other providers, with Ninja WiFi, you won’t have to stress about monitoring your usage. Even if you’re traveling in a group, and multiple people are sharing the same router, your internet speed will remain the same and you won’t have to worry that downloading too much is going to slap you with a big bill at the end of your trip!

Look how cute the Ninja WiFi mascot is!

To order the Ninja WiFi, head to the website prior to your arrival in Japan, fill out the online form and pay via card. You can pick it up from the airport as you arrive or, conveniently, have the pocket Wi-Fi sent to your hotel or any other address in Japan. When you’re done, just return it at the airport you’re departing from.

At just ¥900 per day, Ninja WiFi is one of the cheapest pocket Wi-Fis on the market. But, lucky for you, Ninja WiFi is offering GaijinPot readers a special 30% off code! Just use this link to apply for Ninja WiFi. This will give you five days of unlimited data for only ¥3,402.

Pocket Wi-Fi for longer stays: Wi-Fi Rental.com

Doing a Working Holiday Visa, student exchange or an otherwise longer stint in the land of the rising sun? Wi-Fi Rental.com is great for anyone staying in Japan for longer than one month.

There are three data plans on offer, from 5GB per month all the way up to unlimited data.

Most internet and phone companies in Japan require you to sign a two-year contract, which can be incredibly difficult and expensive to break if you suddenly find yourself moving away or needing to come back home. With Wi-Fi Rental’s plans, you won’t need to sign any long-term contracts at all.

You can simply order the device when you’re in Japan and use it for as long as you like. You’ll be billed monthly just like any other subscription service and, best of all, there are no cancellation fees.

Subscribing to a pocket WiFi is a much easier alternative to signing up to a home internet provider.

When you’re done with your Wi-fi rental.com router, just return it at the airport as you leave Japan or return it from a convenience store.

Wanna snag free delivery and return? Use coupon code: GJP when making an application at Wi-Fi Rental.com and the pick-up/return fee will be completely waived. Uncomplicated, easy and inexpensive—exactly what getting Wi-Fi should be like.

While you’re in Japan—whether you’re here for a short period or a longer stay—your priority should be soaking in the beauty of this unique and astounding place, eating your weight in mouth-watering food and learning constantly as you immerse yourself in another culture.

Don’t let a lack of internet connection get in your way of making the very most of your time in Japan.