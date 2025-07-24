PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

PokéPark Kanto opens in 2026 as the first Pokemon theme park in Japan. Located in Yomiuriland, it features outdoor zones based on the games.

By Aaron Baggett Jul 25, 2025 5 min read

Japan is getting its first Pokémon theme park in 2026, and it’s not a VR ride or pop-up cafe. PokéPark Kanto will be a full outdoor experience located inside Yomiuriland. For longtime fans who grew up sneaking in “just five more minutes” of Pokémon under the covers, this is perhaps the closest we’ve come to actually living in the game.

It’s not a traveling exhibit or a mobile game promo. It’s a physical space where you can walk forest trails and explore themed town squares surrounded by over 600 Pokémon—no screens required.

What Is PokéPark KANTO?

PokéPark KANTO is coming to Yomiuriland, a long-running amusement park on the border between Tokyo and Kanagawa prefectures. Located about 30 to 40 minutes by train from central Tokyo, Yomiuriland draws visitors with its seasonal flower displays, winter illuminations, scenic ropeway, and classic amusement rides—roller coasters, water slides, and a giant Ferris wheel. It blends old-school charm with low-key thrills, and PokéPark KANTO will join as one of its newest themed zones.

The Pokémon-themed section will be a self-contained area inside the park, built where the White Canyon roller coaster used to stand. The total size will be about 2.6 hectares (26,000 square meters), and it will include two main areas:

Pokémon Forest : a nature trail with wild Pokémon hiding throughout

: a nature trail with wild Pokémon hiding throughout Sedge Town: a small town with themed shops, event areas and character zones

The design is based on the idea that the Pokémon world exists alongside our own—familiar, walkable and full of subtle surprises. Here’s hoping the occasional Bug Catcher stares you down for a battle with his level 5 caterpie.

Who’s That Pokémon?

Pokémon Forest isn’t a place to collect badges or catch digital monsters. Instead, it’s more like a hiking trail with winding paths, hills, and tall grass—just like the wild routes in the original games. Think Safari Park meets Yellowstone, but with Tauros instead of bison. You’re just here to observe and hope the Tauros doesn’t headbutt you into the air. (It won’t. Probably.)

Along the way, you’ll come across physical Pokémon models scattered across the environment. Some peek out from behind trees or bushes. Others stand in pairs or square off as if mid-battle. They don’t move and they aren’t animatronics. Rather than drawing attention to themselves, these figures are meant to blend in with the surroundings. You’re supposed to notice them naturally, like wild animals in an actual ecosystem.

Junichi Masuda, Chief Creative Fellow at The Pokémon Company and one of the original Game Freak developers, oversaw the park’s creative vision. He pushed for a space that encourages real-world interaction instead of screen time. Rather than designing an app-based experience or using augmented reality, he wanted people to walk up to Pokémon without needing a phone.

Each Pokémon placement tells a story. Some seem shy, others curious or bold. You decide whether two Pokémon facing each other are rivals, or whether the one hiding behind a rock is just shy. That’s environmental storytelling—the kind longtime fans recognize from the games.

The Pokémon Experience

Bicycle theme intensifies

After walking through the forest trail, guests will arrive in Sedge Town—a calm, plaza-like area inspired by the towns you reach between routes in the Pokémon games. According to official information, this area will include several recognizable locations from the franchise, each recreated as physical spaces in the park.

There are no details on what will be sold, but expect a lot of expensive themed merchandise and nostalgic music.

Confirmed features include:

Pokémon Trainers’ Market

Pokémon Center

Poké Mart

Sedge Gym

Primarina Fountain

Pokémon Parade

Two unnamed attractions

You Can Work There

PokéPark KANTO is hiring real staff. Applications are set to open in autumn 2025, and most of the roles are similar to typical amusement park jobs, with a Pokémon twist. If you’ve ever wanted to work at Disney but prefer Pikachu over Mickey Mouse, this is for you.

Some of the job listings include:

Forest Ranger : walks the trails, assists guests, and keeps the Pokémon Forest running smoothly

: walks the trails, assists guests, and keeps the Pokémon Forest running smoothly Area Guide : Helps manage events and provides directions in Sedge Town

: Helps manage events and provides directions in Sedge Town Entertainment Operator: Handles character greetings and photo areas

Other jobs include shop staff, kitchen workers, and general support roles. Pay starts around ¥1,200 per hour, with leadership positions offering ¥1,400 or more. Shifts can be as short as two days per week, and no special licenses or previous experience are required for most positions. Yomiuriland and The Pokémon Company are handling recruitment, and the jobs are listed on real hiring platforms.

When, Where and How to Visit

Dun duna dun duna dun dun dun

PokéPark KANTO is opening in spring 2026 as a new themed area inside Yomiuriland, an amusement park located between Inagi (Tokyo) and Kawasaki (Kanagawa). The new area will cover about 2.6 hectares and is likely being built on the former site of the White Canyon roller coaster.

How to get there:

By train : Take either the Keio Sagamihara Line to Keio-Yomiuriland Station or the Odakyu Odawara Line to Yomiuriland-mae Station.

: Take either the Keio Sagamihara Line to Keio-Yomiuriland Station or the Odakyu Odawara Line to Yomiuriland-mae Station. From Keio-Yomiuriland Station , ride the Sky Shuttle, a gondola-style cable car, to the park entrance (it takes about 5–10 minutes)

, ride the Sky Shuttle, a gondola-style cable car, to the park entrance (it takes about 5–10 minutes) From Yomiuriland-mae Station, you can take a short bus ride directly to the entrance.

Other details:

Ticket sales start in autumn 2025. Expect them to sell out fast .

start in Expect them to sell out fast Entry system likely involves timed-entry or combined tickets with Yomiuriland admission.

likely involves timed-entry or combined tickets with Yomiuriland admission. No pricing, reservation or language-access details yet

This is the kind of experience built for people who’ve carried Pokémon with them since childhood—through the games, the anime, the cards and whatever else their version of growing up included. It’s the highest-grossing media franchise in the world, with a reach that spans generations, languages and formats. And for many of us, it’s been part of our lives for a long time.

If “I heard you like Mudkips” gives you flashbacks or a couple of Eevee tumbling through the grass makes you weirdly emotional, this may be as close as it gets.

Excited for the first Pokémon theme park in Japan? Let us know in the comments below.