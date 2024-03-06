Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

A reliable mobile connection is vital for staying connected in Japan. Learn how Mobal can help with these practical tips.

By GaijinPot Blog Mar 7, 2024 3 min read

Moving to Japan is a dream come true for many expats. However, amidst the excitement, it’s crucial not to overlook the significance of staying connected in Japan. Keeping in touch with friends and family back home isn’t just about sharing your adventures; it’s a vital lifeline. It offers emotional and psychological support in your new environment.

Recognizing the need for reliable and convenient communication options, Mobal’s SIM card, eSIM and Wi-Fi services are designed with expats in mind, providing English-speaking customer support ready to assist you at every step. Their user-friendly approach removes the language barrier often encountered with local providers, making setting up and managing your phone service easier.

Mobal is a practical solution. Offering SIM and eSIMs with the option of a real Japanese phone number and ample data, Mobal ensures that staying in touch with loved ones is hassle-free. This is particularly beneficial in Japan, where navigating the local telecommunications landscape can be daunting for newcomers.

The Emotional Anchor of Staying Connected

Photo: iStock/ hxyume It’s important to keep your long-distance relationships strong.

Relocating to a foreign country can be a rollercoaster of emotions. While immersing yourself in Japan’s rich culture is exhilarating, it can also bring feelings of isolation and homesickness. This is why staying connected in Japan is important. Regular communication with your friends and family can be a source of comfort and stability, providing a sense of belonging that is often missing in the life of an expat.

The emotional and psychological benefits of these connections cannot be overstated. They remind you of your roots and identity, offering reassurance and a familiar touchstone amidst the new and unfamiliar. Whether it’s sharing a laugh over a funny incident or receiving words of encouragement during challenging times, these connections can significantly boost your mental health and well-being.

Power of Sharing Your Japanese Experience

Photo: iStock/ Mary Long Just checking in makes a world of difference.

With Mobal, you’re not just staying connected; you’re sharing your life in Japan with those who matter most. Whether sending pictures of your latest trip to Kyoto, video calling from a festival in Tokyo or simply texting about your day-to-day life, Mobal’s reliable service, using Japan’s biggest cell networks, ensures that you can share these moments without worrying about data speeds or poor connectivity.

This sharing does more than keep your loved ones updated; it helps bridge the physical distance, allowing them to join your journey. This sense of shared experience fosters a deeper connection, making the miles between you feel less daunting.

Practical Advice for Staying Connected

Photo: iStock/ recep-bg Keep friends and family updated.

To make the most of your technology at your fingertips and ensure you remain in touch with your loved ones, consider the following tips:

Set Regular Communication Times: Establish scheduled calls or video chats to maintain regular contact with loved ones. This creates a comforting routine for both parties to anticipate, ensuring time zone differences are considered.

Share Daily Life Moments: Don’t underestimate the power of sharing mundane details. Including everyday experiences in conversations helps maintain intimacy. Your friends and family will appreciate feeling connected to your life, even from afar.

Use Social Media and Messaging Apps: Utilize platforms like social media and messaging apps to share updates, photos, and videos from your Japanese adventure. This keeps loved ones engaged and fosters connections with fellow expats in Japan.

Mobal For Expats in Japan

Photo: Mobal Japan Mobal has a team of English-speaking customer service agents.

For expats in Japan, staying connected with friends and family back home is more than just a way to share experiences; it’s a vital component of emotional well-being and adjustment to a new life.

With Mobal’s services, expats have a reliable, convenient, and user-friendly solution at their fingertips, making it easier than ever to maintain these crucial connections. By fostering a sense of closeness despite the physical distance, Mobal helps ensure that no matter how far you roam, you’ll always have a way to keep in touch with home.

