Photo:
Live

Prepaid Cards in Japan: Best Options for Expats & How to Use Them

Discover the best prepaid cards in Japan for expats and travelers. Compare IC cards, virtual prepaid options and learn how to get one.

By 4 min read 49

In Japan, digital payments are slowly on the rise. Now, there are a number of prepaid virtual cards and popular cashless payment apps available for use across Japan.

Prepaid Cards in Japan

There are three main types of prepaid cards in Japan:

  • Single-use prepaid cards: These cards are pre-loaded and disposable (e.g., gift cards). You can buy them at convenience stores and drugstores.
  • Rechargeable prepaid cards: You can recharge and reuse IC cards like Suica and Pasmo. Purchase them at self-service ticket machines in major train and subway stations.
  • Prepaid physical and virtual cards: Use virtual prepaid cards via apps or apply for a physical card through provider websites, often for a set fee.

How to Get a Prepaid Card

Some prepaid cards in Japan require identity verification, where you may need to submit photos of personal identification documents via the app. You can obtain some instantly without ID, making them accessible to minors and those without official residency.

  • Convenience Stores and Retailers: Prepaid cards (Vandle, WebMoney, Vanilla Gift) are available at 7-Eleven, Lawson, FamilyMart, and electronics stores. For most, no ID is required.
  • Online Applications (Virtual & Physical Cards): Apply via apps or websites (Rakuten, EPOS, au PAY, d Card, etc.). Some require ID verification.
  • Mobile Carrier Prepaid Cards – Exclusive to SoftBank, AU and Docomo users (SoftBank Visa Prepaid, au PAY Card). Apply through carrier apps.
  • Financial Institution Prepaid Cards: Banks and credit companies (Mitsui Sumitomo, JAL Global Wallet, ANA Mileage Club) provide these cards. Some require ID.
  • Prepaid Cards for Tourists: Buy Welcome Suica or similar tourist-friendly prepaid cards at Haneda and Narita Aiport. No reisgistration needed.
Card Name Card Type Pros Cons
au PAY  (formerly au Wallet) Mastercard A full refund is available in case of unauthorized use. Can charge at participating convenience stores (Lawson and Seven-Eleven). Non-Au mobile members need to create an Au ID.
WebMoney It can be used immediately after downloading the app. You need a physical card for in-store purchases and no point accumulation.
d Card Accumulate points with a good rate of return. Can charge at participating convenience stores (Lawson and Seven-Eleven). Only participating stores offer higher point returns.
JAL Global Wallet It can be used overseas and can accommodate 15 different currencies. Cannot charge the card with cash.
Rakuten JCB Offers 1% cashback on purchases, and you can use Rakuten points to charge the card. A Rakuten bank account is required.
ANA Mileage Club  Bonus points are available depending on how much you use in the year. ANA airline miles cannot be used to charge the card.
Mitsui Sumitomo Visa You can receive notifications when you exceed your budget limitations. Slow point accumulation if you try to use non-Mitsui Sumitomo credit cards to charge your prepaid card.
SoftBank  Can use PayPay points to charge the card. Limited to SoftBank users.
EPOS You can easily check your balance and usage details. Touch payments are not supported.
Kyash Compatible with Apple and Google Pay. It can be used overseas to make online purchases. A physical card costs ¥900.
Vandle  It can be used on the same day you download the app. You need a physical card for in-store purchases and no point accumulation.
Vanilla Gift  It can be used anywhere VISA cards are accepted. No point accumulation.
V-preca Can download the app and use the virtual card immediately. You can also charge it at convenience stores. Limited to online purchases.

The Takeaway

Prepaid cards are convenient for making your daily purchases. Here are some reasons for getting one:

  • Budgeting: You can spend a limited amount of money loaded onto the card.
  • Security: You don’t need to link prepaid cards to your personal bank accounts.
  • Separating accounts: You can use them to make business purchases separate from your personal accounts.
  • No age limits: Credit cards typically require users to be over 18. Prepaid cards have no age restrictions.
  • No credit checks: Credit card companies require background and credit checks. Prepaid cards do not.
  • Lighter wallet: You can carry less cash and coins.

Prepaid cards are gradually becoming more popular in Japan. Why not reap some of their benefits and check out the best-prepaid cards in Japan?

Have you used a prepaid card in Japan? What were your experiences? Leave your comments below!

Topics: / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

  • Michael L Grimes says:
    November 17, 2016 at 9:15 am

    The Vanilla cards are now being discontinued. Maybe you should update your article, and provide more alternatives. The Vanilla card was great, and I’m doing research now to find another way to get online buying ability.

    • Martin says:
      November 21, 2016 at 7:49 pm

      The vanilla cards are still available on convenience stores, I am confused about them, cuz I have read that those are accepted everywhere in U.S, probably some rules have changed. However do you have any suggestion for a new pre-paid card.

      • Kristi S says:
        November 27, 2016 at 1:10 am

        The old Vanilla cards are no longer available as of this week but there is a new one available. You do not have to register for the new card, but you do have to be able to receive a text (at a Japanese cell number) to activate it for online shopping use.

        • Yan says:
          December 7, 2016 at 9:07 pm

          Hello Kristi,

          Is this a new version of the vanilla card?

        • Brion Valkerion says:
          November 27, 2016 at 10:44 am

          Thanks for the heads up on this. I’ve been looking for a replacement pre-paid debit card and none have been as easy to use as these in USA or Japan. Sad to see them go but will keep my eye out for the new cards, seems like a simple updating of their method hopefully.

  • Okkin says:
    October 2, 2016 at 3:25 am

    is there any of this that might work in nike,com.jp?

  • Rod says:
    September 18, 2016 at 9:34 am

    Anyone try using prepaid visa card to use for PayPal? I tried AU WALLET but no luck, PayPal don’t accept it?

  • Farah says:
    May 20, 2016 at 8:04 am

    Will the Vanilla prepaid card work with iTunes?

  • Ken says:
    April 9, 2016 at 10:55 pm

    Is there anything I can use on Amazon (USA)? I dont have a working debit card or credit card, my card was frauded so Im cardless at the ATM. I only have a stupid japanese cash card.

  • Mack Baise says:
    February 22, 2016 at 2:52 am

    I would also recommend getting the ponta pre-paid Visa card at Lawson. You can charge up to 100,000 a month and get 1% cash back on purchases. Also ANA offers a prepaid card you can get miles with and can be charged up to 300,000, but the online application Is pretty complicated and you have to have an insurance card issued by your company.

  • Jazzmine Doxxy says:
    February 20, 2016 at 2:38 am

    Can you use the Rakuten Pre-paid card on the Rakuten Global Market?

  • Akiba says:
    January 31, 2016 at 11:48 am

    20000 yen card are gone for all eternity, their limit used to be 100k which was great, at least for me, only 5000 yen cards are available now, no more 20k or 10k. The limit for the 5k cards is 30k I think which is basically nothing, it’s very sad.

  • irfan says:
    January 13, 2016 at 11:37 am

    Hi, Is it possible to put money from your vanilla card on your paypal account ?

    Thanks

  • Rafael Goia says:
    December 20, 2015 at 12:36 pm

    Hallo, Cynthia.

    Thanks for the information! Its very helpful, here in Japan we can easily get lost!

    I bought some five tausend yens Vanilla-Cards and want to know if I can add more registered credit cards to get the amount of a flight ticket. “JDSelma” answered this a year ago and get no replies.

    Thanks!

  • Goya Yoshio says:
    December 20, 2015 at 12:19 pm

    Hallo, Cynthia.

    Do you know if I can use multiples VISA Vanilla Online credit card to purchase just one item?

    Now in Japan we can just sum 30.000 yens per card and I don’t know if we can sum the amounts of these multiples cards.

    Hope you can help me, thanks!

  • Nicole Antoku says:
    November 18, 2015 at 3:14 pm

    So, I went to the konbini to get a vanilla card to pay for a purchase I made online, but they only had one left so I ended up getting an American Express Giftcard as well, thinking that it should work similarly.. Well, long story short; I have now been sitting here for the last hour trying to figure how in the world I can use it online and I am slowly beginning to wonder if it in fact only works as a physical card and not for online usage. In other words; HELP! Does anyone know if (and if so; How) to register the card somewhere and how to then be able to use it to pay for stuff online?

    • Ben Maitland says:
      April 9, 2016 at 5:20 am

      I’m glad I’m not alone they got me too in America I would bought American Express gift cards sometimes and they work like a credit card so simple. In Japan they can only be used at department stores but not all department stores in only a select few, but that did not stop them from charging me 1,190 yen for 1,000 yen same and the visa next to it. BUT IT IS OLNY A GIFT CARD.

      • Nicole A says:
        June 11, 2016 at 11:53 am

        Right? And I assumed that because it’s American Express then you should be able to use it where they accept AMEX, but nope. Everytime I ask, all I get is “No, sorry!”. So now I’m sitting here with a 5000 yen card that I can’t use because I can’t find anywhere that accepts it..

  • ab says:
    November 2, 2015 at 3:00 am

    still available in my areas and i just used it for amazon us

    • Nicole Antoku says:
      November 4, 2015 at 11:02 am

      I bought it a few weeks back at Donki (20000 and 10000 yen), but then when I went back a few days later, all the Vanilla cards were gone.. Since then I have only seen the Vanilla-cards for 5000 yen, but no higher than that anywhere else.. Really sucks, because they were really convinient..

  • Alvian says:
    October 12, 2015 at 11:04 pm

    um.. hello i just move to japan and bought a vanilla gift card, and i cant seem to find any website that accept this damn card, could you help?

  • Yui says:
    September 27, 2015 at 4:24 pm

    Hello! I’m planning to buy on ebay and i don’t have a credit card but i bought an amex prepaid card, can I use it via paypal? And how?

    I do have a basic free paypal. Thanks >~< or can you tell me what prepaid cards can i use in paypal? Thanks.

  • Akina says:
    September 13, 2015 at 5:23 am

    Does this also work for foreigners NOT in Japan? I’ve been trying to buy from Rakuten and 7netshopping but my Visa card wasn’t accepted and Paypal isn’t listed as a payment option. So I’d be really interested, if there is a way to complete these purchases.
    Yahoo Wallet won’t accept my credit card. So there goes one major payment option.And as I can’t log onto Yahoo.jp using a Yahoo.com account, I guess that using Yahoo.com Wallet to fill up my Yahoo.jp Wallet won’t do either, right?

    So basically my “targeted” payment options, I’d like to use are:
    – Yahoo!ウォレット and Yahoo!かんたん決
    and some way to shop at
    – 7netshopping (aka 7Eleven, 電子マネー「nanaco」)
    – Rakuten (maybe something like a prepaid card)

    Yes, there are services like buyee etc that will bid for you etc but they take a crap load of money for that and while you already need to pay for international shipping costs and possibly a forwarding service, you’d have to have a money-growing tree in order to always use that.
    So is there any way to use the above mentioned options with a foreign Visa credit card and/or PayPal and/or any other for foreigners outside of Japan accessible payment option (at this point I don’t even care anymore if it’s buying a gift card with a gift card with a prepaid card with a gift card with Paypal…)?

  • Frank Ryan says:
    September 11, 2015 at 3:51 pm

    same here, I use the 20000 cards, and in nagano nowhere to be found. Kinda a pain and slightly more expensive, but I have to buy 4x 5000yen cards to do the same thing as one 20000 card

  • Andree Surya says:
    July 22, 2015 at 9:34 am

    I wonder if the 10.000 yen Rakuten card will cost me 10.000 yen or more?

  • Andree Surya says:
    July 22, 2015 at 9:33 am

    For the Rakuten pre-paid card, I wonder if a 10.000 card yen will cost me 10.000 yen or more?

  • abcd says:
    May 20, 2015 at 5:53 pm

    went to 6 familymarts and cannot find 20,000yen vanilla card (only saw 5000yen gift card). do they discontinued the product?

    anyway how to use rakuten prepaid credit card? i checked their website and it seems that it requires to have rakuten card. does it have any annual fee to get it? will love it if you make the tutorial to get rakuten mastercard

  • Reynaldo Senra says:
    May 8, 2015 at 4:07 pm

    Please, which one of the online prepaid credit cards sold in Japan (VISA
    or MasterCard related like Vanilla) would be useful for me. I need it
    because I need to pay a remittance service offered by a Canadian
    company. Please I need any help

  • Fox John says:
    April 7, 2015 at 1:33 pm

    It is similar, once bought such a card has vanillia 10,490 yen .and that just has to be exhausted! How do your rechargerr for? explanations of

    http://vanilla-online.jp/ are not clear ??

    have to go to a convenience store (ie: seven / 11) to charge on an ATM terminal? really i don’t know ?? it’s Same Before system with E-card visa of UFJ?

  • Fox John says:
    April 7, 2015 at 1:14 pm

    Careful because the cards vanillia 22,890 yen, are very hard to find!

    I made 5 – 7/11 and in each of them, they had only cards and 5,290 yen 10,490 yen!

    For black card, a 22,890 yen I do not know where to go to get it ??

    Finally in these 5 – 7/11 The staff is not even able to answer you!

    He does not know these 3 Vanillia card payments! While it is neither more nor less than the E-card, of it a few months ago that I used to do my shopping on the net!

  • Jyune Cruz Sato says:
    March 24, 2015 at 2:41 pm

    Hello can you make a tutorial on how to register the Rakuten pre-paid card thanks✌️✌️✌️

  • Juniper says:
    December 23, 2014 at 6:03 pm

    I have a similar issue as the Vanilla Visa question below, but with a Rakuten prepaid gift card I bought at a convenience store. I have registered the ¥5,000 card online with Rakuten so I can see my points now. But when I click the option to use my points to buy something and proceed to next stage, Rakuten keeps telling me there is an error – that credit card details must be filled in. I thought the whole point is that you don’t need a credit card for these prepaid gift cards. Or do you? Am I doing something wrong? Appreciate any help as it is driving me bonkers!

  • JDSelma says:
    December 23, 2014 at 2:27 pm

    Hi I wish to buy an online flight ticket, is it possible to add cards to get the amount? Like 3 cards making one total amount? Thanks

  • yumiko bautista says:
    December 15, 2014 at 12:52 am

    I recently bought a Vanilla Visa card to shop online. To complete the transaction, the website is asking for the card’s expiration date and 4-digit code which Vanilla Visa cards don’t have. Has anyone ever come across this problem? What did you do?

    • Anthony Joh says:
      December 15, 2014 at 1:00 am

      You need to login to the Vanilla website and that’s where you will see the expiry and security code. http://vanilla-online.jp/

      • yumiko bautista says:
        December 15, 2014 at 1:24 am

        Oh, never mind. I’ve figured it out. Thank you for your help though 🙂

      • yumiko bautista says:
        December 15, 2014 at 1:08 am

        Thank you. I think I found the tab but it says “情報を確認されたいカードの｢確認｣ボタンを押してください。
        現在利用登録いただいているカードはありません。情報を確認されたいカードの｢確認｣ボタンを押してください。
        現在利用登録いただいているカードはありません。

        By any chance, would you happen to know what this means?? All I got was “please click the button”. What button it is I haven’t got a clue. 🙁

  • Frederick Sincioco says:
    September 22, 2014 at 2:21 am

    hi can you guys help me out i bought a jcb prepaid card but whenever i type the card number on paypal skrill or any merchants options online the card number seems to be invalid please help me

  • Nicolas Duran says:
    July 9, 2014 at 10:12 am

    Bestbuy accepts foreign orders has anyone tried buying something back in the States with one of these cards?

  • sqexgal says:
    June 15, 2014 at 10:20 am

    Has anyone tried using a prepaid credit card bought in Japan while traveling abroad? I’m taking a group of exchange students to the US next month and some mothers were worried about sending them over with cash only.

  • BGAIJIN says:
    May 28, 2014 at 5:20 am

    i want to shop some stuff online the company is china based
    they say they would accept
    credit cards payment（VISA,MASTERCARD,JCB) and Western Union,Bank Transfer…

    so in this case would the Rakuten prepaid Master card work ?

  • Fel says:
    April 5, 2014 at 11:58 am

    But these cards actually don’t work because they don’t support billing addresses. I want to buy some software, but most of the times I need a correct billing address… Which none of these cards ask for when you register them.

  • Erik says:
    March 7, 2014 at 12:13 pm

    I actually prefer to use the Amazon (and other!) gift-card method of online shopping even back home in the USA – I can pay cash for the cards and the whole transaction is much more secure,..

Related

Live
Live

Engrish at the ¥100 Shops in Japan

You never know what you can find at the ¥100 store.

By 1 min read 3

Live
Live

How to Read Japanese Food Labels

Common kanji terms that you will find in supermarkets in Japan.

By 2 min read 28

Work
Work

Teacher’s Survival Kit For Teaching Children

Teaching children requires a special kind of patience. Having a survival kit ready can make all the difference between a smooth class and a disruptive one.

By 3 min read 3