Prepaid Cards in Japan: Best Options for Expats & How to Use Them

Discover the best prepaid cards in Japan for expats and travelers. Compare IC cards, virtual prepaid options and learn how to get one.

By Elizabeth Sok Feb 13, 2025 4 min read

In Japan, digital payments are slowly on the rise. Now, there are a number of prepaid virtual cards and popular cashless payment apps available for use across Japan.

Prepaid Cards in Japan

There are three main types of prepaid cards in Japan:

Single-use prepaid cards : These cards are pre-loaded and disposable (e.g., gift cards). You can buy them at convenience stores and drugstores.

: These cards are pre-loaded and disposable (e.g., gift cards). You can buy them at convenience stores and drugstores. Rechargeable prepaid cards : You can recharge and reuse IC cards like Suica and Pasmo. Purchase them at self-service ticket machines in major train and subway stations.

: You can recharge and reuse IC cards like Suica and Pasmo. Purchase them at self-service ticket machines in major train and subway stations. Prepaid physical and virtual cards: Use virtual prepaid cards via apps or apply for a physical card through provider websites, often for a set fee.

How to Get a Prepaid Card

Some prepaid cards in Japan require identity verification, where you may need to submit photos of personal identification documents via the app. You can obtain some instantly without ID, making them accessible to minors and those without official residency.

Convenience Stores and Retailers : Prepaid cards (Vandle, WebMoney, Vanilla Gift) are available at 7-Eleven, Lawson, FamilyMart, and electronics stores. For most, no ID is required.

: Prepaid cards (Vandle, WebMoney, Vanilla Gift) are available at 7-Eleven, Lawson, FamilyMart, and electronics stores. For most, no ID is required. Online Applications (Virtual & Physical Cards) : Apply via apps or websites (Rakuten, EPOS, au PAY, d Card, etc.). Some require ID verification.

: Apply via apps or websites (Rakuten, EPOS, au PAY, d Card, etc.). Some require ID verification. Mobile Carrier Prepaid Cards – Exclusive to SoftBank, AU and Docomo users (SoftBank Visa Prepaid, au PAY Card). Apply through carrier apps.

– Exclusive to SoftBank, AU and Docomo users (SoftBank Visa Prepaid, au PAY Card). Apply through carrier apps. Financial Institution Prepaid Cards : Banks and credit companies (Mitsui Sumitomo, JAL Global Wallet, ANA Mileage Club) provide these cards. Some require ID.

: Banks and credit companies (Mitsui Sumitomo, JAL Global Wallet, ANA Mileage Club) provide these cards. Some require ID. Prepaid Cards for Tourists: Buy Welcome Suica or similar tourist-friendly prepaid cards at Haneda and Narita Aiport. No reisgistration needed.

Popular Prepaid Cards in Japan

Card Name Card Type Pros Cons au PAY (formerly au Wallet) Mastercard A full refund is available in case of unauthorized use. Can charge at participating convenience stores (Lawson and Seven-Eleven). Non-Au mobile members need to create an Au ID. WebMoney It can be used immediately after downloading the app. You need a physical card for in-store purchases and no point accumulation. d Card Accumulate points with a good rate of return. Can charge at participating convenience stores (Lawson and Seven-Eleven). Only participating stores offer higher point returns. JAL Global Wallet It can be used overseas and can accommodate 15 different currencies. Cannot charge the card with cash. Rakuten JCB Offers 1% cashback on purchases, and you can use Rakuten points to charge the card. A Rakuten bank account is required. ANA Mileage Club Bonus points are available depending on how much you use in the year. ANA airline miles cannot be used to charge the card. Mitsui Sumitomo Visa You can receive notifications when you exceed your budget limitations. Slow point accumulation if you try to use non-Mitsui Sumitomo credit cards to charge your prepaid card. SoftBank Can use PayPay points to charge the card. Limited to SoftBank users. EPOS You can easily check your balance and usage details. Touch payments are not supported. Kyash Compatible with Apple and Google Pay. It can be used overseas to make online purchases. A physical card costs ¥900. Vandle It can be used on the same day you download the app. You need a physical card for in-store purchases and no point accumulation. Vanilla Gift It can be used anywhere VISA cards are accepted. No point accumulation. V-preca Can download the app and use the virtual card immediately. You can also charge it at convenience stores. Limited to online purchases.

The Takeaway

Prepaid cards are convenient for making your daily purchases. Here are some reasons for getting one:

Budgeting : You can spend a limited amount of money loaded onto the card.

: You can spend a limited amount of money loaded onto the card. Security : You don’t need to link prepaid cards to your personal bank accounts.

: You don’t need to link prepaid cards to your personal bank accounts. Separating accounts : You can use them to make business purchases separate from your personal accounts.

: You can use them to make business purchases separate from your personal accounts. No age limits : Credit cards typically require users to be over 18. Prepaid cards have no age restrictions.

: Credit cards typically require users to be over 18. Prepaid cards have no age restrictions. No credit checks : Credit card companies require background and credit checks. Prepaid cards do not.

: Credit card companies require background and credit checks. Prepaid cards do not. Lighter wallet: You can carry less cash and coins.

Prepaid cards are gradually becoming more popular in Japan. Why not reap some of their benefits and check out the best-prepaid cards in Japan?

Have you used a prepaid card in Japan? What were your experiences? Leave your comments below!