Japan’s postal system is efficient, quick and affordable. Domestic deliveries only take two to three days, which makes sending and receiving mail a breeze. Since deliveries come almost immediately, it’s easy to miss out on receiving your package. If you find a sheet of paper with the courier’s logo in your mailbox, chances are you missed out on having your package arrive. Luckily, it’s just as easy to have your package redelivered.
There are several options for having your package redelivered, from phone calls to scheduling through the website. In this post, we’ll explain how to redeliver a package in Japanese using Japan Post. For a full breakdown of sending mail in Japan, check out our Japan101 page.
Missed Delivery Notice
If you suspect that you’ve missed a delivery, check your mailbox for a sheet of paper with a variation of the following kanji (Chinese characters with Japanese meaning) on it. While it can look a bit overwhelming if you can’t read kanji, most of these slips offer English translations (to some extent). There are several ways how to redeliver a package in Japanese. This post will focus on using Japan Post. You can reschedule by calling the hotline, using an app, booking through the official website and sending a fax. Be sure to schedule your delivery within the time period stated on the form.
Scheduling a Redelivery by Phone
The missed delivery notice contains the details you can use to call the courier directly to reschedule your delivery. This number is free to call, but don’t expect any assistance in English. To get in touch with an English-speaking representative, call 0570-046-111 (Japan Post). Unlike the Japanese hotline, it isn’t toll-free and isn’t available 24 hours.
If you have a LINE account, you can opt to have your mail redelivered through the app. To do so, simply follow the QR code installation guide on the notification. English support might be lacking.
To schedule package redelivery by using the Japanese hotline, these are some of the kanji that can help you navigate the booking system.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|ご不在等連絡票
|Absence notification form
|Go fuzai tou renraku hyou
|郵便物等お預かりのお知らせ
|Undeliverable item notice
|Yuubinbutsutou oazukari no oshirase
|受取人様
|Receiver
|Uketori ninsama
|差出人
|Sender
|Sashidashi nin
|再配達受付連絡先
|Schedule a redelivery by phone
|Sai haitatsu uketsuke renrakusaki
|24時間自動受付電話
|24-hour automatic reception
|24 Jikan jidou uketsuke denwa
|無料
|Free
|Muryou
|携帯電話からの連絡先
|Contacts from mobile phone
|Keitaidenwa kara no renrakusaki
|有料
|Paid
|Yuuryou
|お客様の郵便番号
|Customer postal code
|Okyakusama no yuubinbangou
|種類番号
|Type of mail number
|Shurui bangou
|下記アをご入力
|Please enter the information below
|Kaki a wo go nyuuryoku
|お客様の電話番号
|Customer phone number
|Okyakusama no denwabangou
|追跡番号
|Tracking number
|tsui seki bango
|お問い合わせ番号
|Notice number
|O toiawase bangou
|希望の再配達日
|Desired redelivery date
|Kibou no sai haitatsu-bi
|希望の再配達時間帯
|Desired redelivery time
|Kibou no sai haitatsu jikantai
Package Details
Your package will be listed under one of these types.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|書留(現金)
|Registered Mail with Cash
|Kakitome Genkin
|書留(一般)
|Registered Mail
|Kakitome Ippan
|簡易
|Simple Registered Mail
|Kani
|特別速達
|Special Express Mail
|Tokubetsu soku tatsu
|レターパック
|Letter Pack
|Retaa pakku
|上記以外
|Others
|Jouki Igai
Calling the 24-Hour Automatic Reception Hotline
- Enter the last four digits of your postal code *See ア and type of package
- Input your contact number
- Add your notification/notice number *See イ
- Put when you want to receive your package. For example, March 5 would be 0305
- Specify your desired redelivery time based on the timetable given.
How to Schedule a Package Redelivery Online
There’s an English website for Japan Post redelivery, but it can only send your package to your home address (more on other options later). If you want to try using the Japanese website, click here. Rescheduling through the website, whether in English or Japanese, is free. Here’s how to redeliver a package in Japanese using the Japan Post website.
Step 1: Tracking or Notification Number
Enter your tracking number or notice number. On your slip, this number will be 11 to 13 digits or 6 to 8 digits. Then click 次へ進む (Proceed to the next page).
Step 2: Zip Code, Delivery Date, Type of Package
Depending on the type of package, you might be asked to fill in the following items. Plug in your zip code and the delivery date listed on your notification slip. This will be divided into months (月) and days (日).
From there, you will be asked to specify what kind of package you’re receiving. Check the package details to see the different types. For mail from overseas, it is most likely “国際小包/EMS” (A small package from overseas/ EMS).
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|郵便物
|Postal items
|Yuubinbutsu
|定形外/ゆうメール
|Non-standard size/Yuu mail
|Teikeigai/Yuu meeru
|国際郵便物
|International postal items
|Kokusai yubinbutsu
|書留/保険付
|Registered mail/Insurance included
|Kakitome/Hoken-tsuki
|税付国際通常
|International standard with tax
|Zei-tsuki kokusai tsuujou
|上記以外（国際通常）
|Other than the above (international standard)
|Joukiigai (kokusai tsuujou)
|国際小包・EMS
|International parcel/EMS
|Kokusai kodzutsumi/EMS
|税付国際小包
|International parcel with tax
|Zei-tsuki kokusai kodzutsumi
|上記以外（国際小包）
|Other than above (international parcel)
|Joukiigai (kokusai kodzutsumi)
|不明（記入無し）
|Unknown (no entry)
|Fumei (kinyuu-nashi)
Step 3: Delivery Destination
Select where you want to receive your mail.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|ご自宅等
|Delivered to your house
|Go jitaku-tou
|ご近所様に配達
|Delivered to your neighbor’s house
|Go kinjo-sama ni haitatsu
|勤務先に配達
|Delivered to your workplace
|Kinmusaki ni haitatsu
|配達を担当している郵便局の窓口でお受け取り
|Pickup at your nearest post office
|Haitatsu o tantou shite iru yuubinkyoku no madoguchi de ouketori
|他の郵便局の窓口でお受け取り
|Pickup at a different post office
|Hoka no yuubinkyoku no madoguchi de ouketori
Step 4: Redelivery Date and Contact Information
When you click through to the next screen, you are shown a table divided by dates from top to bottom and times running left to right. The only tricky time is 午前中 (Sometime in the morning), as the others are all written in Roman numerals.
Underneath the table, you’ll have to enter your contact details. You’ll be required to input your cellphone number, but your email address and name are optional. After confirming, you’ll be led to a page that confirms the details of your redelivery. Click 登録する (subscribe). You should see 受付を完了いたしました (official complete) at the end.
While we covered how to redeliver a package in Japanese using Japan Post, most couriers in Japan will have similar procedures and vocabulary.
This post was originally written by Matthew Coslett.
Hello! I’ve been having some difficulties with the first step, since the button on the right automatically opens up a second window. Although I can put in my address after going through a few steps, the information doesn’t transfer back to the main window. Perhaps there’s a “submit” button somewhere on the page, but my Japanese isn’t good enough to make sense of it. Any ideas?
Maybe you can try another Japan post tracking site, it’s simple:
https://www.trackingmore.com/japan-post-tracking.html