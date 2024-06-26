Take our user survey here!
Photo:
Learn

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

Missed a delivery? Here's how to get your packages redelivered from Japan Post.

By 5 min read 2

Japan’s postal system is efficient, quick and affordable. Domestic deliveries only take two to three days, which makes sending and receiving mail a breeze. Since deliveries come almost immediately, it’s easy to miss out on receiving your package. If you find a sheet of paper with the courier’s logo in your mailbox, chances are you missed out on having your package arrive. Luckily, it’s just as easy to have your package redelivered.

There are several options for having your package redelivered, from phone calls to scheduling through the website. In this post, we’ll explain how to redeliver a package in Japanese using Japan Post. For a full breakdown of sending mail in Japan, check out our Japan101 page.

Missed Delivery Notice

Photo:
Remember this set of kanji.

If you suspect that you’ve missed a delivery, check your mailbox for a sheet of paper with a variation of the following kanji (Chinese characters with Japanese meaning) on it. While it can look a bit overwhelming if you can’t read kanji, most of these slips offer English translations (to some extent). There are several ways how to redeliver a package in Japanese. This post will focus on using Japan Post. You can reschedule by calling the hotline, using an app, booking through the official website and sending a fax. Be sure to schedule your delivery within the time period stated on the form.

Scheduling a Redelivery by Phone

Photo:
Here’s what it should look like

The missed delivery notice contains the details you can use to call the courier directly to reschedule your delivery. This number is free to call, but don’t expect any assistance in English. To get in touch with an English-speaking representative, call 0570-046-111 (Japan Post). Unlike the Japanese hotline, it isn’t toll-free and isn’t available 24 hours.

If you have a LINE account, you can opt to have your mail redelivered through the app. To do so, simply follow the QR code installation guide on the notification. English support might be lacking.

To schedule package redelivery by using the Japanese hotline, these are some of the kanji that can help you navigate the booking system.

Japanese English Romaji
ご不在等連絡票 Absence notification form Go fuzai tou renraku hyou
郵便物等お預かりのお知らせ Undeliverable item notice Yuubinbutsutou oazukari no oshirase
受取人様 Receiver Uketori ninsama
差出人 Sender Sashidashi nin
再配達受付連絡先 Schedule a redelivery by phone Sai haitatsu uketsuke renrakusaki
24時間自動受付電話 24-hour automatic reception 24 Jikan jidou uketsuke denwa
無料 Free Muryou
携帯電話からの連絡先 Contacts from mobile phone Keitaidenwa kara no renrakusaki
有料 Paid Yuuryou
お客様の郵便番号 Customer postal code Okyakusama no yuubinbangou
種類番号 Type of mail number Shurui bangou
下記アをご入力 Please enter the information below Kaki a wo go nyuuryoku
お客様の電話番号 Customer phone number Okyakusama no denwabangou
​​​​追跡番号 Tracking number tsui seki bango
お問い合わせ番号 Notice number O toiawase bangou
希望の再配達日 Desired redelivery date Kibou no sai haitatsu-bi
希望の再配達時間帯 Desired redelivery time Kibou no sai haitatsu jikantai

Package Details

Your package will be listed under one of these types.

Japanese English Romaji
書留(現金) Registered Mail with Cash Kakitome Genkin
書留(一般) Registered Mail Kakitome Ippan
簡易 Simple Registered Mail Kani
特別速達 Special Express Mail Tokubetsu soku tatsu
レターパック Letter Pack Retaa pakku
上記以外 Others Jouki Igai

Calling the 24-Hour Automatic Reception Hotline

  1.  Enter the last four digits of your postal code *See ア and type of package
  2.  Input your contact number
  3.  Add your notification/notice number *See イ
  4.  Put when you want to receive your package. For example, March 5 would be 0305
  5. Specify your desired redelivery time based on the timetable given.

How to Schedule a Package Redelivery Online

Photo:
Start here.

There’s an English website for Japan Post redelivery, but it can only send your package to your home address (more on other options later). If you want to try using the Japanese website, click here. Rescheduling through the website, whether in English or Japanese, is free. Here’s how to redeliver a package in Japanese using the Japan Post website.

Step 1: Tracking or Notification Number

Enter your tracking number or notice number. On your slip, this number will be 11 to 13 digits or 6 to 8 digits. Then click つぎすすむ (Proceed to the next page).

Step 2: Zip Code, Delivery Date, Type of Package

Depending on the type of package, you might be asked to fill in the following items. Plug in your zip code and the delivery date listed on your notification slip. This will be divided into months (月) and days (日).

From there, you will be asked to specify what kind of package you’re receiving. Check the package details to see the different types. For mail from overseas, it is most likely “こくさいずつみ/EMS” (A small package from overseas/ EMS).

Japanese English Romaji
郵便物 Postal items Yuubinbutsu
定形外/ゆうメール Non-standard size/Yuu mail Teikeigai/Yuu meeru
国際郵便物 International postal items Kokusai yubinbutsu
書留/保険付 Registered mail/Insurance included Kakitome/Hoken-tsuki
税付国際通常 International standard with tax Zei-tsuki kokusai tsuujou
上記以外（国際通常） Other than the above (international standard) Joukiigai (kokusai tsuujou)
国際小包・EMS International parcel/EMS Kokusai kodzutsumi/EMS
税付国際小包 International parcel with tax Zei-tsuki kokusai kodzutsumi
上記以外（国際小包） Other than above (international parcel) Joukiigai (kokusai kodzutsumi)
不明（記入無し） Unknown (no entry) Fumei (kinyuu-nashi)

Step 3: Delivery Destination

Select where you want to receive your mail.

Japanese English Romaji
ご自宅等 Delivered to your house Go jitaku-tou
ご近所様に配達 Delivered to your neighbor’s house Go kinjo-sama ni haitatsu
勤務先に配達 Delivered to your workplace Kinmusaki ni haitatsu
配達を担当している郵便局の窓口でお受け取り Pickup at your nearest post office Haitatsu o tantou shite iru yuubinkyoku no madoguchi de ouketori
他の郵便局の窓口でお受け取り Pickup at a different post office Hoka no yuubinkyoku no madoguchi de ouketori

Step 4: Redelivery Date and Contact Information

When you click through to the next screen, you are shown a table divided by dates from top to bottom and times running left to right. The only tricky time is ぜんちゅう (Sometime in the morning), as the others are all written in Roman numerals.

Underneath the table, you’ll have to enter your contact details. You’ll be required to input your cellphone number, but your email address and name are optional. After confirming, you’ll be led to a page that confirms the details of your redelivery. Click とうろくする (subscribe). You should see うけつけかんりょういたしました (official complete) at the end.

While we covered how to redeliver a package in Japanese using Japan Post, most couriers in Japan will have similar procedures and vocabulary.

This post was originally written by Matthew Coslett.

Topics: / /
Japan101: Sending and Receiving Mail

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

  • Rachel says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Hello! I’ve been having some difficulties with the first step, since the button on the right automatically opens up a second window. Although I can put in my address after going through a few steps, the information doesn’t transfer back to the main window. Perhaps there’s a “submit” button somewhere on the page, but my Japanese isn’t good enough to make sense of it. Any ideas?

Related

Learn
Learn

How To Sound Natural When Speaking Japanese

Taking your first steps towards speaking in a natural way can be tough for learners. GaijinPot presents some of the basic techniques so make your speech sound more natural.

By 3 min read 1

Learn
Learn

The Beautiful and Cool Japanese Regional Code Words

Japanese people often use code words to describe some of the good or bad points about neighboring prefectures. Let's see what some of these words tell us about the different regions in Japan.

By 3 min read 1

Learn
Learn

Five Questions Every Foreigner Will Get Asked

Here's a quick guide to making the most of the commons questions that you will be asked when you arrive in Japan.

By 3 min read 16