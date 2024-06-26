Missed a delivery? Here's how to get your packages redelivered from Japan Post.

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 26, 2024 5 min read

Japan’s postal system is efficient, quick and affordable. Domestic deliveries only take two to three days, which makes sending and receiving mail a breeze. Since deliveries come almost immediately, it’s easy to miss out on receiving your package. If you find a sheet of paper with the courier’s logo in your mailbox, chances are you missed out on having your package arrive. Luckily, it’s just as easy to have your package redelivered.

There are several options for having your package redelivered, from phone calls to scheduling through the website. In this post, we’ll explain how to redeliver a package in Japanese using Japan Post. For a full breakdown of sending mail in Japan, check out our Japan101 page.

Missed Delivery Notice

Photo: iStock/ Yusuke Ide Remember this set of kanji.

If you suspect that you’ve missed a delivery, check your mailbox for a sheet of paper with a variation of the following kanji (Chinese characters with Japanese meaning) on it. While it can look a bit overwhelming if you can’t read kanji, most of these slips offer English translations (to some extent). There are several ways how to redeliver a package in Japanese. This post will focus on using Japan Post. You can reschedule by calling the hotline, using an app, booking through the official website and sending a fax. Be sure to schedule your delivery within the time period stated on the form.

Scheduling a Redelivery by Phone

Photo: Japan Post Here’s what it should look like

The missed delivery notice contains the details you can use to call the courier directly to reschedule your delivery. This number is free to call, but don’t expect any assistance in English. To get in touch with an English-speaking representative, call 0570-046-111 (Japan Post). Unlike the Japanese hotline, it isn’t toll-free and isn’t available 24 hours.

If you have a LINE account, you can opt to have your mail redelivered through the app. To do so, simply follow the QR code installation guide on the notification. English support might be lacking.

To schedule package redelivery by using the Japanese hotline, these are some of the kanji that can help you navigate the booking system.

Japanese English Romaji ご不在等連絡票 Absence notification form Go fuzai tou renraku hyou 郵便物等お預かりのお知らせ Undeliverable item notice Yuubinbutsutou oazukari no oshirase 受取人様 Receiver Uketori ninsama 差出人 Sender Sashidashi nin 再配達受付連絡先 Schedule a redelivery by phone Sai haitatsu uketsuke renrakusaki 24時間自動受付電話 24-hour automatic reception 24 Jikan jidou uketsuke denwa 無料 Free Muryou 携帯電話からの連絡先 Contacts from mobile phone Keitaidenwa kara no renrakusaki 有料 Paid Yuuryou お客様の郵便番号 Customer postal code Okyakusama no yuubinbangou 種類番号 Type of mail number Shurui bangou 下記アをご入力 Please enter the information below Kaki a wo go nyuuryoku お客様の電話番号 Customer phone number Okyakusama no denwabangou ​​​​追跡番号 Tracking number tsui seki bango お問い合わせ番号 Notice number O toiawase bangou 希望の再配達日 Desired redelivery date Kibou no sai haitatsu-bi 希望の再配達時間帯 Desired redelivery time Kibou no sai haitatsu jikantai

Package Details

Your package will be listed under one of these types.

Japanese English Romaji 書留(現金) Registered Mail with Cash Kakitome Genkin 書留(一般) Registered Mail Kakitome Ippan 簡易 Simple Registered Mail Kani 特別速達 Special Express Mail Tokubetsu soku tatsu レターパック Letter Pack Retaa pakku 上記以外 Others Jouki Igai

Calling the 24-Hour Automatic Reception Hotline

Enter the last four digits of your postal code *See ア and type of package Input your contact number Add your notification/notice number *See イ Put when you want to receive your package. For example, March 5 would be 0305 Specify your desired redelivery time based on the timetable given.

How to Schedule a Package Redelivery Online

Photo: Japan Post Start here.

There’s an English website for Japan Post redelivery, but it can only send your package to your home address (more on other options later). If you want to try using the Japanese website, click here. Rescheduling through the website, whether in English or Japanese, is free. Here’s how to redeliver a package in Japanese using the Japan Post website.

Step 1: Tracking or Notification Number

Enter your tracking number or notice number. On your slip, this number will be 11 to 13 digits or 6 to 8 digits. Then click 次 （ つぎ ） へ 進 （ すす ） む (Proceed to the next page).

Step 2: Zip Code, Delivery Date, Type of Package

Depending on the type of package, you might be asked to fill in the following items. Plug in your zip code and the delivery date listed on your notification slip. This will be divided into months (月) and days (日).

From there, you will be asked to specify what kind of package you’re receiving. Check the package details to see the different types. For mail from overseas, it is most likely “ 国 （ こく ） 際 （ さい ） 小 （ こ ） 包 （ ずつみ ） /EMS” (A small package from overseas/ EMS).

Japanese English Romaji 郵便物 Postal items Yuubinbutsu 定形外/ゆうメール Non-standard size/Yuu mail Teikeigai/Yuu meeru 国際郵便物 International postal items Kokusai yubinbutsu 書留/保険付 Registered mail/Insurance included Kakitome/Hoken-tsuki 税付国際通常 International standard with tax Zei-tsuki kokusai tsuujou 上記以外（国際通常） Other than the above (international standard) Joukiigai (kokusai tsuujou) 国際小包・EMS International parcel/EMS Kokusai kodzutsumi/EMS 税付国際小包 International parcel with tax Zei-tsuki kokusai kodzutsumi 上記以外（国際小包） Other than above (international parcel) Joukiigai (kokusai kodzutsumi) 不明（記入無し） Unknown (no entry) Fumei (kinyuu-nashi)

Step 3: Delivery Destination

Select where you want to receive your mail.

Japanese English Romaji ご自宅等 Delivered to your house Go jitaku-tou ご近所様に配達 Delivered to your neighbor’s house Go kinjo-sama ni haitatsu 勤務先に配達 Delivered to your workplace Kinmusaki ni haitatsu 配達を担当している郵便局の窓口でお受け取り Pickup at your nearest post office Haitatsu o tantou shite iru yuubinkyoku no madoguchi de ouketori 他の郵便局の窓口でお受け取り Pickup at a different post office Hoka no yuubinkyoku no madoguchi de ouketori

Step 4: Redelivery Date and Contact Information

When you click through to the next screen, you are shown a table divided by dates from top to bottom and times running left to right. The only tricky time is 午 （ ご ） 前 （ ぜん ） 中 （ ちゅう ） (Sometime in the morning), as the others are all written in Roman numerals.

Underneath the table, you’ll have to enter your contact details. You’ll be required to input your cellphone number, but your email address and name are optional. After confirming, you’ll be led to a page that confirms the details of your redelivery. Click 登 （ とう ） 録 （ ろく ） する (subscribe). You should see 受 （ うけ ） 付 （ つけ ） を 完 （ かん ） 了 （ りょう ） いたしました (official complete) at the end.

While we covered how to redeliver a package in Japanese using Japan Post, most couriers in Japan will have similar procedures and vocabulary.

This post was originally written by Matthew Coslett.