How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

By Kerri King Feb 7, 2025 6 min read

Rehoming a pet can be a heart-wrenching decision, but sometimes, life circumstances leave us with no other option. Finding pet-friendly apartments in Japan can be difficult, limiting options for people with pets who may need to relocate. If you live in Japan and consider owning a pet or find yourself needing to rehome one, it’s important to explore all your options. This will help ensure your pet’s safety and well-being if your circumstances change.

Animal Welfare Laws in Japan

The Act on Welfare and Management of Animals says pet owners must ensure the well-being of their pets for their whole life, including during rehoming. Whilst rehoming a pet in Japan may seem difficult, you must not abandon your pet. Abandoning pets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law. If you abandon your pet, you could face imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to 1 million JPY.

Online Rehoming Platforms

Japan has several websites available for rehoming pets. When using online platforms, it’s important to choose those that use strict screening processes to ensure the safety and well-being of your pet. While websites like Facebook or Reddit can be used, they are not the safest or most humane options and should be considered a last resort. Never trade an animal for money online.

You should conduct interviews, request references and arrange a meeting before handing over your pet.

Here’s a list of online platforms for rehoming a pet in Japan:

Satoya-boshu (いつでも里親募集中) : A free platform that connects individuals looking to rehome pets with prospective adopters.

: A free platform that connects individuals looking to rehome pets with prospective adopters. Pet Home (ペットのおうち) : Japan’s largest pet adoption platform, allowing users to rehome cats, dogs, fish, reptiles and other small animals.

: Japan’s largest pet adoption platform, allowing users to rehome cats, dogs, fish, reptiles and other small animals. Jimoty (ジモティー) : A popular platform similar to Craigslist where people can buy, sell and give away items. It has a pet foster section where users can find pets available for adoption.

: A popular platform similar to Craigslist where people can buy, sell and give away items. It has a pet foster section where users can find pets available for adoption. Anifare : A platform designed to help with pet adoption and rehoming. It provides resources and guidance for rehoming pets in Japan.

: A platform designed to help with pet adoption and rehoming. It provides resources and guidance for rehoming pets in Japan. Cat Nip: A nonprofit organization with an English-friendly website where you can submit an online application to rehome your pet.

Animal Welfare Organizations

Remember that pets are not things. They are living creatures that depend on you!

If you’ve been unable to find a new home for your pet through friends, family, or online platforms, several animal welfare organizations throughout Japan can assist you. Please note that many organizations have limited capacity and often have strict health and behavioral criteria for your pet.

ARK is one of Japan’s most well-known animal welfare organizations. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dogs, cats, and small animals. ARK provides veterinary care, socialization, and rehabilitation before placing pets in suitable homes. It prioritizes responsible rehoming and has specific criteria for accepting animals.

Location: Based in Tokyo and Osaka

Focus: An organization that rehomes cats, dogs and small animals

This organization acts as a no-kill shelter that rescues, cares for, and rehomes stray and abandoned cats. Its focus is improving animal welfare standards while offering long-term sanctuary for cats that may be difficult to adopt. Japan Cat Network works with volunteers and adopters across Japan to ensure that its cats find responsible and loving homes.

Location: Based in Tokyo and Kyoto

Focus: A no-kill shelter offering high standards of care for rescued cats

This organization assists with rehoming dogs, cats and small animals. They offer pet owners guidance on responsible rehoming and require potential adopters to undergo a screening process to ensure the pet will be cared for. They also have English support available.

Location: Based in Fukuoka

Focus: Assistance with rehoming cats, dogs and small animals, along with advice and support

For dog owners, Happy Dog House specializes in rehoming dogs throughout Japan. They work with foster homes and experienced handlers to ensure that each dog is given proper care and training before adoption. Their network allows them to facilitate adoptions across Japan, increasing the chances of finding a good home.

Location: Japan Wide

Focus: Specializes in rehoming dogs

Heart Tokushima is a rescue and rehabilitation organization that focuses on abandoned and mistreated animals. It also helps with rehoming dogs and cats. While based in Shikoku, it assists with adoptions across Japan. It carefully screens adopters to ensure pets go to responsible homes.

Location: Based on Shikoku Island

Focus: Helping animals in need of rehoming across Japan

The Chiisana Inochi supports pet rehoming and provides care for abandoned or surrendered animals in Tokyo. Their mission is to ensure pets receive the medical attention and rehabilitation they need before being placed in new homes. They also work with local communities to promote responsible pet ownership and animal welfare initiatives.

Location: Based in Tokyo

Focus: Support and rehoming of animals in the Tokyo area

Animal Control Centers in Japan

As a last resort, you can consider bringing your pet to a local dōbutsu aigo sentā (animal protection center). However, it’s important to note that many of these centers are overcrowded and the likelihood of your pet being rehomed depends on their age, health and breed.

While this option may be unavoidable for some, do everything you can to explore other rehoming avenues first to give your pet the best chance of finding a loving home.

To find your nearest animal control center, you can search dobutsu hogo senta (動物保護センター, animal protection center) + your city name.

Reaching Out to Friends and Family

One of the best places to start is within your social network. You can ask friends, family or colleagues if they may be willing to adopt your pet or help you find someone who is. Since these individuals already know you, they’re likely to understand your circumstances and can offer a trusted home.

When talking to potential adopters, you should provide as much information as possible about your pet. This includes its age, breed, personality traits, medical history, and daily routine.

Need More Support?

If you’re looking for additional help, the Japan Animal Welfare Society (JAWS) is a great resource. They can provide advice and guidance in English. Alternatively, you can visit a local veterinarian for assistance. Many vets in Japan can offer support or recommendations to help rehome your pet.



Rehoming a pet in Japan can be a difficult and emotional decision, but there are numerous options to ensure your pet’s safety and well-being. By carefully considering your choices and planning, you can help give your pet the chance to thrive in a new, loving home.

Do you know of an organization that can help with rehoming a pet in Japan? Let us know in the comments!