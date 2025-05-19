How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

Whether you’re trying to find a church, mosque or shrine—or simply want to understand a conversation about holidays or funerals—knowing how to talk about religion in Japan can go a long way. For many foreigners living in Japan, religion might not seem prominent at first glance, but it’s quietly woven into daily life. You’ll see shrines next to convenience stores, encounter Buddhist rituals at funerals, and hear about Christmas and Obon in schools or offices.
Japanese religious vocabulary can be especially confusing because many terms don’t come from English. Instead, they’re rooted in Portuguese, Chinese, Sanskrit or native Japanese. This guide is for those who want to better understand these terms—not only to navigate practical situations but also to connect more deeply with Japanese culture.
Names of Religious Figures
These names often differ from English equivalents due to historical influences, especially Portuguese and Sanskrit pronunciation brought by missionaries and monks.
These words appear often in religious festivals, public holidays, and even anime or literature. For example, many shrines are dedicated to specific kami, and the word 仏 is commonly used in funeral-related expressions.
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|Jesus
|イエス
|Iesu
|Christ
|キリスト
|Kirisuto
|Muhammad
|ムハンマド
|Muhammado
|Buddha (Gautama Siddhartha)
|釈迦
|Shaka
|Buddha (enlightened being)
|仏
|Hotoke
|Bodhisattva
|菩薩
|Bosatsu
|Spirit / Deity (Shinto)
|神
|Kami
|God (respectful)
|神様
|Kami-sama
Names of Major Religions
The suffix 教 (kyō) means “teaching” or “doctrine” and is used to describe the faith or school of belief. Understanding these terms is especially helpful in conversations about holidays, dietary practices or when someone asks about your background.
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|Christianity
|キリスト教
|Kirisuto-kyō
|Buddhism
|仏教
|Bukkyō
|Islam
|イスラム教
|Isuramu-kyō
|Judaism
|ユダヤ教
|Yudaya-kyō
|Hinduism
|ヒンドゥー教
|Hindū-kyō
|Sikhism
|シク教
|Shiku-kyō
|Shinto
|神道
|Shintō
|Taoism
|道教
|Dōkyō
|Confucianism
|儒教
|Jukyō
|Jehovah’s Witnesses
|エホバの証人
|Ehoba no shōnin
|Mormonism (LDS)
|モルモン教
|Morumon-kyō
|Baháʼí Faith
|バハイ教
|Bahai-kyō
Places of Worship
These are the common words you’ll see on signs, in GPS apps, and during holidays like New Year’s or Obon. Some terms have native Japanese origins (like 神社 or 寺), while others are transliterations of foreign words like モスク and シナゴーグ.
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|Church
|教会
|Kyōkai
|Shinto Shrine
|神社
|Jinja
|Buddhist Temple
|(お)寺
|O-tera / Tera
|Mosque
|モスク
|Mosuku
|Synagogue
|シナゴーグ
|Shinagōgu
|Gurdwara (Sikh)
|グルドワラ
|Gurudowara
|Hindu Temple
|ヒンドゥー寺院
|Hindū jiin
|Baháʼí Center
|バハイセンター
|Bahai sentā
|Kingdom Hall (Jehovah’s Witnesses)
|王国会館
|Ōkoku kaikan
|LDS Meetinghouse
|末日聖徒イエス・キリスト教会堂
|Matsujitsu seito Iesu Kirisuto kyōkaidō
Real-Life Situations Where You’ll Use These Words
You don’t need to be religious to encounter these words in Japan. Religious vocabulary appears in daily life through festivals, ceremonies, school activities and conversations with friends or coworkers. Here are a few common scenarios:
Seasonal and Public Events
Religion in Japan is often experienced through seasonal traditions and community festivals rather than weekly worship. Events like Hatsumōde (the first shrine visit of the year) or Obon (a Buddhist holiday honoring ancestors) blend spirituality with cultural practice. Even if you’re not religious, you’ll likely take part in these activities with friends, coworkers or neighbors.
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|First shrine visit of the year
|初詣
|Hatsumōde
|Shinto shrine
|神社
|Jinja
|Visiting/praying
|お参り
|Omairi
|Fortune slip
|おみくじ
|Omikuji
|Festival
|祭り
|Matsuri
Funerals and Memorials
While Japan is often viewed as a secular society, funerals are deeply rooted in religious tradition, especially Buddhism. Most funerals in Japan follow Buddhist customs, even if the family is not overtly religious in daily life.
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|Buddha / deceased
|仏
|Hotoke
|Memorial service
|法事
|Hōji
|Buddhist priest
|お坊さん
|Obōsan
|Incense offering
|線香
|Senkō
|Memorial offering
|供養
|Kuyō
School and Work Conversations
Teachers and coworkers often ask foreigners about holidays and customs. Regardless, be careful and considerate about the topic and who you are speaking with.
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|Do you go to church?
|教会に行きますか？
|Kyōkai ni ikimasu ka?
|What do you do for Christmas?
|クリスマスに何をしますか？
|Kurisumasu ni nani o shimasu ka?
|What do you do for Ramadan?
|ラマダーンに何をしますか？
|Ramadān ni nani o shimasu ka?
|Are you religious?
|宗教を信じていますか？
|Shūkyō o shinjiteimasu ka?
|I celebrate Obon.
|お盆を祝います。
|Obon o iwaimasu.
Final Thoughts
Religion in Japan is often quiet, symbolic, and blended across traditions. But that doesn’t mean it’s invisible. As a foreign resident, understanding religious vocabulary isn’t just about belief—it’s about showing respect, participating in customs, and connecting with your community.
Whether you’re navigating 初詣, attending a friend’s wedding at a shrine, or talking about holidays at work, learning how to talk about religion in Japanese helps build understanding—and opens doors to deeper cultural appreciation.
