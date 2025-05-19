Photo:
How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

Whether you’re trying to find a church, mosque or shrine—or simply want to understand a conversation about holidays or funerals—knowing how to talk about religion in Japan can go a long way. For many foreigners living in Japan, religion might not seem prominent at first glance, but it’s quietly woven into daily life. You’ll see shrines next to convenience stores, encounter Buddhist rituals at funerals, and hear about Christmas and Obon in schools or offices.

Japanese religious vocabulary can be especially confusing because many terms don’t come from English. Instead, they’re rooted in Portuguese, Chinese, Sanskrit or native Japanese. This guide is for those who want to better understand these terms—not only to navigate practical situations but also to connect more deeply with Japanese culture.

Names of Religious Figures

How to Talk About Religion in Japan The Great Buddha of Kamakura
The Great Buddha of Kamakura.

These names often differ from English equivalents due to historical influences, especially Portuguese and Sanskrit pronunciation brought by missionaries and monks.

These words appear often in religious festivals, public holidays, and even anime or literature. For example, many shrines are dedicated to specific kami, and the word 仏 is commonly used in funeral-related expressions.

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
JesusイエスIesu
ChristキリストKirisuto
MuhammadムハンマドMuhammado
Buddha (Gautama Siddhartha)釈迦Shaka
Buddha (enlightened being)Hotoke
Bodhisattva菩薩Bosatsu
Spirit / Deity (Shinto)Kami
God (respectful)神様Kami-sama

Names of Major Religions

Tokyo Mosque
Tokyo Camii is one of the prominent mosques of Japan.

The suffix 教 (kyō) means “teaching” or “doctrine” and is used to describe the faith or school of belief. Understanding these terms is especially helpful in conversations about holidays, dietary practices or when someone asks about your background.

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
Christianityキリスト教Kirisuto-kyō
Buddhism仏教Bukkyō
Islamイスラム教Isuramu-kyō
Judaismユダヤ教Yudaya-kyō
Hinduismヒンドゥー教Hindū-kyō
Sikhismシク教Shiku-kyō
Shinto神道Shintō
Taoism道教Dōkyō
Confucianism儒教Jukyō
Jehovah’s Witnessesエホバの証人Ehoba no shōnin
Mormonism (LDS)モルモン教Morumon-kyō
Baháʼí Faithバハイ教Bahai-kyō

Places of Worship

St Filippo Nishizaka Church How to Talk About Religion in Japan
St. Filippo Nishizaka Church in Nagasaki

These are the common words you’ll see on signs, in GPS apps, and during holidays like New Year’s or Obon. Some terms have native Japanese origins (like 神社 or 寺), while others are transliterations of foreign words like モスク and シナゴーグ.

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
Church教会Kyōkai
Shinto Shrine神社Jinja
Buddhist Temple(お)寺O-tera / Tera
MosqueモスクMosuku
SynagogueシナゴーグShinagōgu
Gurdwara (Sikh)グルドワラGurudowara
Hindu Templeヒンドゥー寺院Hindū jiin
Baháʼí CenterバハイセンターBahai sentā
Kingdom Hall (Jehovah’s Witnesses)王国会館Ōkoku kaikan
LDS Meetinghouse末日聖徒イエス・キリスト教会堂Matsujitsu seito Iesu Kirisuto kyōkaidō

Real-Life Situations Where You’ll Use These Words

You don’t need to be religious to encounter these words in Japan. Religious vocabulary appears in daily life through festivals, ceremonies, school activities and conversations with friends or coworkers. Here are a few common scenarios:

Seasonal and Public Events

Religion in Japan is often experienced through seasonal traditions and community festivals rather than weekly worship. Events like Hatsumōde (the first shrine visit of the year) or Obon (a Buddhist holiday honoring ancestors) blend spirituality with cultural practice. Even if you’re not religious, you’ll likely take part in these activities with friends, coworkers or neighbors.

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
First shrine visit of the year初詣Hatsumōde
Shinto shrine神社Jinja
Visiting/prayingお参りOmairi
Fortune slipおみくじOmikuji
Festival祭りMatsuri

Funerals and Memorials

While Japan is often viewed as a secular society, funerals are deeply rooted in religious tradition, especially Buddhism. Most funerals in Japan follow Buddhist customs, even if the family is not overtly religious in daily life.

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
Buddha / deceasedHotoke
Memorial service法事Hōji
Buddhist priestお坊さんObōsan
Incense offering線香Senkō
Memorial offering供養Kuyō

School and Work Conversations

Teachers and coworkers often ask foreigners about holidays and customs. Regardless, be careful and considerate about the topic and who you are speaking with.

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
Do you go to church?教会に行きますか？Kyōkai ni ikimasu ka?
What do you do for Christmas?クリスマスに何をしますか？Kurisumasu ni nani o shimasu ka?
What do you do for Ramadan?ラマダーンに何をしますか？Ramadān ni nani o shimasu ka?
Are you religious?宗教を信じていますか？Shūkyō o shinjiteimasu ka?
I celebrate Obon.お盆を祝います。Obon o iwaimasu.

Final Thoughts

Religion in Japan is often quiet, symbolic, and blended across traditions. But that doesn’t mean it’s invisible. As a foreign resident, understanding religious vocabulary isn’t just about belief—it’s about showing respect, participating in customs, and connecting with your community.

Whether you’re navigating 初詣, attending a friend’s wedding at a shrine, or talking about holidays at work, learning how to talk about religion in Japanese helps build understanding—and opens doors to deeper cultural appreciation.

What is your experience with religion in Japan? How does it compare back home? Let us know in the comments below.

