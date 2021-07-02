Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

Here are six remote positions that you can work at from the comfort of home.

Looking for an opportunity to spread your income-earning wings a bit but still want to work from home? GaijinPot Jobs has got you covered.

Today, we’ll look at six jobs you can do from the comfort of your home right here in Japan, no matter where you live. Into cars? Love games? Maybe you’re a teacher looking to pick up remote classes with adults? Let’s have a look.

1. Academic instructor

Are you an academic instructor living in Japan and looking to gain access to Tokyo while working remotely—even part time? If so, you might want to consider applying to Tokyo Academics.

Tokyo Academics was founded in 2012 by a small group of teachers dedicated to making a difference in the lives of their students and the overall education landscape here in Japan. They seek both new and experienced teachers to cover various subjects both in its Minato, Tokyo location and remotely.

Tokyo Academics focuses on test prep and their curriculum covers a vast array of subject areas, including:

Reading comprehension and writing (elementary to AP/IB or equivalent)

Math (elementary to calculus)

History (World, U.S. and European)

Chemistry, physics and biology (all APP/IB or equivalent)

And, of course, all standardized test prep (SAT/ACT, SSAT/ISEE, etc.)

Students tend to be younger, around the elementary, middle and high school levels. Full-time instructors can earn between ¥5.5M and ¥7M a year and opportunities for management integration are available for interested and qualified instructors.

If you’re eager to beef up your test prep chops or already possess that degree of experience, you might want to give Tokyo Academics a shot.

Academic Instructor Company: Tokyo Academics

Tokyo Academics Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥7.7M / Year Negotiable

¥5.5M ~ ¥7.7M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan

2. Front-end Engineer

Have you been looking for a place to pair your single-page application experience and skills working with diverse teams? A familiar user of services like CI and GitHub? Then Shibuya-based Hennge would love to hear from you.

In this remote-possible front-end engineer position, you’ll be helping to design and implement UI with both designers and back-end developers. You will review back-end API and front-end Java/HTML/CSS to help this English-first, Japanese cloud security company keep its customer’s data safe.

Hennge offers a generous compensation package, bi-annual bonus pay and 30 days of paid leave, just to name a few of its benefits. Financial support for continued learning is also an excellent (and rare) perk.

Front-end Engineer at English-first Japanese Tech Company Company: Hennge

Hennge Salary: ¥5.0M / Year

¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK

3. IT Specialist

If your resume looks like a happy marriage of Java Apex, with a dash of SQL and SOQL thrown in for good measure, this full-time position with the executive search firm Apex K.K. might be just what you’ve been looking for.

Experience using Salesforce is highly preferred, as you’ll be digging around a lot within the platform to make things hum. Any SFDC certificates are a huge plus, as is a familiarity with building reports and dashboards, the general framework (users, permission sets, profiles, etc.).

Of course, given this is an IT role, familiarity with automation, command-line tools, testing, Javascript, CSS and HTML are skills things you’ll need to have command over as well.

Pay for this position is quite competitive, and there are several excellent benefits as well—like the opportunity for remote work. And, as stated, since you don’t need to live in Japan to apply, sponsorship is a possibility for the right candidate.

IT Specialist Company: Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)

Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.) Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.6M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK

4. Sales manager, sales leader and sales staff

JPC Trade is one of the fastest-growing automobile exporters in Japan, and they have their hands on just about all things mechanical with one or more sets of wheels. From motorcycles to cars to buses and heavy machinery, JPC Trade is busy right now and on the lookout for motivated remote-friendly sales staff.

As with any sales position, you’ll have to be good at marketing yourself and building up a book of business. You’ll also need to be good on the phone, with a computer and working both individually and as a team—all pretty straightforward stuff when working on a sales team.

If you think you have what it takes to help this fast-moving team, you should reach out.

Sales manager, sales leader, Sales staff in Japan and local Branch Manager Company: JPC TRADE CO., LTD. (株式会社JPC)

JPC TRADE CO., LTD. (株式会社JPC) Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month (Negotiable) In the case of sales staff, sales allowance will be applied after being regular staff.

¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month (Negotiable) In the case of sales staff, sales allowance will be applied after being regular staff. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Must have a background in a Japanese school or in the working industry.



Must have a background in a Japanese school or in the working industry. Share this Job Apply Here

5. Video Game Senior Technical Recruiter

It’s not every day you run across an opportunity where a company suggests it’s looking for employees with a “healthy disregard for constraints.” If that sounds like you, and you’re a professional recruiter in possession of a superb skill-set in sourcing technical hires, you’ll want to reach out to Playco and demonstrate how you shine.

This is a full life-cycle recruiting post, so a track record of sourcing and recruiting passive talent that is already paid well and already happy where they currently hang their hat will have you starting from a good place.

That said, you’ll need five or more years of sourcing/recruiting experience, plus some background with a high-growth gaming startup, to be considered for an interview. A knowledge of Lever and Gem would make you shine even more.

Video Game Senior Technical Recruiter, APAC - Bilingual Company: Playco

Playco Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok

6. Recruiting Consultant (sales focused)

Transitioning to a high-paying, rewarding position in Japan when Japanese is not your most vital asset can be tricky—not so at Career Scout Japan.

Based in Kanto, Career Scout specializes in servicing foreign capital companies throughout the region and focuses exclusively within the accounting/finance, supply chain and human resources verticals. Because they are focused on helping both clients and their own recruiting consultants succeed, the firm emphasizes training and follow-through.

You’ll find it refreshing to see just how they map out each part of your first six months with the firm: exposure to upper management and training in dealing with clients, sourcing, and filling positions are just some of the advantages.

Recruiting Consultant (sales focused) Company: Career Scout Japan

Career Scout Japan Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Negotiable Commission Based

¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan.

We’re starting to see more and more remote jobs popping up around here at GaijinPot, so if none of these six gigs was a good fit for you, please stay tuned. There is more to come.

Also, suppose you find some of these opportunities intriguing but are currently a bit shy on some of the qualifications (like Japanese, for one). There are many ways to pick up the sort of skill sets each of these companies seeks in a candidate.

One suggestion would be to explore training opportunities using online platforms like Coursera, edX, Skillshare or LinkedIn Learning. Each of these joints offers training that is either free or at least reasonably priced, and they’re a great way to test the waters on things.

Lastly, if you live outside areas where these jobs tend to exist and feel moving closer to Tokyo would enhance your chances at landing some of these gigs, you might appreciate knowing GaijinPot can help you pull that off as well.

See you next time!