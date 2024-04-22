My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

Discover NordVPN in Japan: Unlock region-specific content and find cheaper flights. Safeguard online privacy with secure servers.

By John Amari Apr 23, 2024 6 min read

In today’s digital landscape, protecting our online privacy has become paramount. That’s where virtual private networks (VPN) like NordVPN and password managers like NordPass come into play. Using NordVPN in Japan, I found it a robust tool offering security and seamless browsing experiences. Its features, performance and standing among competitors make it a great value for expats. I also tested NordPass, a password manager by the makers of NordVPN, to see if this would add a layer of security to my credentials.

NordVPN encrypts web traffic through secure servers, shielding users from threats like government surveillance and ISP tracking. Their strict “no-logs” policy ensures user data remains private and unrecorded, instilling confidence in their commitment to privacy.

While VPNs offer privacy and access to restricted content, some users, including myself, may experience a slight dip in internet speed. However, NordVPN’s competitive speeds and user-friendly interface mitigate this inconvenience, ensuring a smooth browsing experience.

Easy Setup

Connecting to the U.S. is a breeze.

Setting up NordVPN was a breeze, thanks to its intuitive interfaces and clear instructions. The process was straightforward, from signing up on their website to downloading the software. Minor inconveniences, such as the need to create a master password during installation, slightly detracted from the experience. However, NordVPN’s transparency regarding data usage allowed me to make informed decisions.

Once set up, NordVPN revealed various security and convenience features, including a scanner for data breaches. However, I wished for more guidance on removing personal data from open platforms, a feature that could further improve my privacy.

NordPass password manager in Japan.

With NordPass, a password manager app (purchased separately), I imported all my passwords (from social media apps to Wi-Fi) via a CSV file. Additionally, I added my credit card details and created a few secure notes with sensitive information. Once you open the app, you’ll quickly realize that you’ll only need to remember one password (i.e., master password) that opens the vault, where all your other passwords are kept. Once all your passwords are managed, NordPass is an excellent online life organizer for individuals and businesses.

Nordpass is ideal for those who frequently reset or forget passwords. It autofills credentials across the app and desktop versions, eliminating the need to recall your last-used password. It’s also worth mentioning that NordPass helps you protect against unwanted data breaches. After inputting my emails and credit card details, NordPass automatically warns me that my credentials appeared in some breaches and suggests I change passwords or protect my credit cards.

By upgrading to NordPass Premium, I unlocked a treasure trove of additional features. One of my favorites is email masking, a crucial tool for safeguarding your email address when signing up for online services. Another standout feature is password sharing, which makes sharing passwords with trusted individuals easy and secure. NordPass also checks for leaked data, helping you identify and update vulnerable passwords. With these features, NordPass Premium has truly elevated my password management experience.

Overall, setting up NordPass was smooth and intuitive, improving my digital security and organization.

Here are some of the available features:

Easy Setup : NordPass setup is straightforward, like NordVPN.

: NordPass setup is straightforward, like NordVPN. Key features : saving and auto-filling passwords, generating complex passwords and checking for leaked data

: saving and auto-filling passwords, generating complex passwords and checking for leaked data Mobile Access : Accessible via QR code for quick download.

: Accessible via QR code for quick download. Organized Data : Categories and folders for easy management.

: Categories and folders for easy management. Secure Storage : It stores passwords, notes and credit card details.

: It stores passwords, notes and credit card details. Strong Encryption : All your data is encrypted with military-grade XChaCha20 encryption.

: All your data is encrypted with military-grade XChaCha20 encryption. Secure Password Sharing : Share passwords securely using NordPass’ trusted sharing methods.

Clipboard Clearing: Automatically clear copied sensitive data for better security.

Compromised Account Scans: Scans for compromised accounts and prompts to update vulnerable passwords.

NordVPN At Work

Photo: iStock/ vittaya25 How safe is your work computer?

A quick survey among colleagues—mainly expats and Japanese in international companies—revealed NordVPN’s widespread use. They discussed using VPNs for various reasons, from safeguarding online transactions to securely sharing passwords and accessing their company’s intranet.

When using NordVPN, they prioritize privacy but appreciate the need to access sites in other countries as if they were there. Some used NordVPN to access content in the US and ensure privacy. Others run NordVPN 24/7 across all their devices, adding a touch of mystery to their reasons.

Access Regional Content

Photo: iStock/ m-gucci Movie options are just better with a VPN.

VPNs offer many benefits for expats. They facilitate access to streaming services, such as Netflix in the US, Canada, UK and other regions, and popular platforms such as Paramount+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

A VPN allows you to access content tailored to specific regions and events subject to blackout restrictions, such as watching the 2024 Major League Baseball with Shohei Ohtani on MLB.TV or playing Formula 1 GP in Canada and NBA games via NBA League Pass. Many shows and sports have strong cultural connections, making it important to stay connected no matter where you are.

In real-world testing, NordVPN proved reliable, allowing seamless streaming of geo-restricted content without significant speed drops. Whether accessing UK-only content on BBC’s iPlayer or US-exclusive shows on Disney+, I experienced minimal disruptions. Navigating NordVPN became second nature once I got past the initial learning curve.

Cheaper Flights and Shopping

Photo: iStock/ scyther5 You’ll find better deals with NordVPN.

NordVPN can save money on shopping and flights by exploiting regional pricing. Expats do this by masking their IP addresses. Using NordVPN, I could find cheaper flights between the U.S. and Japan. Online flight prices vary based on location and other factors, but a VPN can access different prices or deals by appearing to browse from a different country.

Moreover, NordVPN allows expats to access free VoIP services in restricted regions, which makes communication with friends and family back home more affordable. Likewise, when sending and receiving money from home, NordVPN provides a secure online environment for expats to make financial transactions, including online banking, cryptocurrency management and investment in financial securities, safeguarding their sensitive data from potential cyber threats.

Having my critical data accessible and secure across all devices is a good choice. I’m surprised that I haven’t utilized VPNs more extensively before.

Savings: Expats save on shopping and flights through regional pricing variations.

Communication Made Affordable: Access free VoIP services and secure online transactions, safeguarding sensitive data.

Cross-Device Security: Ensure critical data accessibility and security across all devices.

NordVPN Special Offer

NordVPN offers several plans tailored for personal, family, and business needs. These plans are available in 2-year, 1-year and monthly subscription options. The 2-year plan stands out for its exceptional value, providing up to 65% savings for the initial two years. Furthermore, each plan is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee for added peace of mind.

Do you use a VPN or a password manager in Japan? What do you think of NordVPN and NordPass? Let us know in the comments!