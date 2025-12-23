Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

Learn about Sakamoto Ryoma, including his life, legacy and real-life locations connected to his role in modern Japan.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 24, 2025 7 min read

An influential revolutionary of the Bakumatsu era (1853-1868), Sakamoto Ryoma (1836-1867) typically ranks as one of the most popular historical figures in Japan.

With the collapse of shogun rule and the rise of the emperor, Sakamoto traversed a Japan in transition, sporting Western boots with traditional Japanese robes and a sword in one hand and a gun in the other. From history textbooks to popular culture, he has been portrayed as cool, charismatic and modern, as well as a fierce fighter as the sun was setting on the way of the samurai.

Let’s explore his life and achievements, as well as the places to visit, to connect with Sakamoto Ryoma.

The World of Sakamoto Ryoma

Sakamoto Ryoma was born in 1836 in the Tosa Domain, now Kochi Prefecture. He grew up during a time of major political and social change in Japan.

From the early 1600s, the Tokugawa shogunate enforced sakoku, a policy of national isolation. The government limited foreign trade and diplomacy to a few exceptions. Leaders used these restrictions to keep control at home.

That system started to break in 1853. American Commodore Matthew Perry sailed into what is now Tokyo Bay with steam-powered warships. He pushed the Tokugawa shogunate to open trade and diplomatic ties with the United States. Other Western powers soon demanded similar deals.

Japan’s future then looked uncertain. Supporters of the shogunate and backers of the imperial court fought over who should lead the country.

Daily life also began to shift. More foreigners arrived from Europe and Asia. New ideas spread fast. They shaped architecture, fashion, weapons and military tactics.

The Life and Death of Sakamoto Ryoma

In 1853, the same year Perry’s ships arrived, Sakamoto moved to Edo (present-day Tokyo) to further his training in swordsmanship. While he was not known for academic pursuits rooted in Confucian learning, he excelled physically and devoted himself to martial training.

At the prestigious Hokushin Itto-ryu school, Sakamoto refined his technique, favoring efficient movement, sharp strikes and strong counterattacks. During his time in Edo, he earned recognition as a highly skilled swordsman and developed a reputation as a formidable duelist.

Leaving Tosa for Good

By 1858, Sakamoto had returned to his native Tosa Domain. At the time, the Sonno Joi movement, which opposed the Tokugawa government for conceding to foreign powers, was gaining traction locally. While Sakamoto sympathized with its frustrations, he believed its focus was too narrow and limited in scope.

In 1862, driven by broader revolutionary ambitions, Sakamoto illegally left Tosa Domain, severing his formal ties and setting out to influence national politics rather than regional reform.

The 1862 Teradaya Incident

Teradaya Inn

Later in 1862, Sakamoto was staying at the Teradaya Inn in Kyoto when Tokugawa-aligned forces attempted to assassinate him. A maid at the inn, Narasaki Ryō, discovered the attackers and rushed to warn him.

In an incident that would later fuel his legend, Sakamoto fought back using a Smith & Wesson Model No. 2 Army revolver before managing to escape. Although injured, he survived the attack. Narasaki Ryo would marry Sakamoto in 1866, and soon after, they traveled to Kirishima in Kagoshima for rest and recovery, a trip often described as one of Japan’s earliest recorded honeymoons.

The Satcho Alliance

Japan’s future was up for grabs. Tokugawa forces and imperial loyalists fought for control of the country. In 1866, Sakamoto traveled to what is now Kagoshima.

Satsuma and Choshu had long been bitter enemies. Sakamoto and his allies helped broker a deal. The two domains agreed to form a military alliance against the Tokugawa shogunate.

Satsuma also helped arm Choshu. It used its overseas trade networks to supply Western weapons, especially firearms. The alliance later proved decisive in the Boshin War (1868–1869). That conflict ended with the shogunate’s collapse.

Senchu Hassaku

Narasaki Ryo, the wife of Sakamoto.

Pop culture often portrays Sakamoto as an action hero, particularly in video games. He also cared deeply about politics and statecraft. In 1866, he laid out his ideas in a document called Senchu Hassaku (Eight Plans Written Aboard a Ship).

He called for the emperor to return as head of state. He also pushed for a representative government, a national constitution and modern state institutions. Sakamoto did not live to see these reforms. Many of his ideas later echoed in Meiji-era policies.

The Assassination of Sakamoto Ryoma

In 1867, as Japan stood on the brink of political transformation, Sakamoto Ryoma was assassinated in Kyoto at the age of 31. He was killed on Nov. 15, his birthday, just months before the Meiji Restoration reshaped the country he had worked to modernize. Although responsibility for his death has never been conclusively proven, his assassination cemented his legacy as a revolutionary who did not live to see the future he envisioned.

Sakamoto Ryoma’s Cultural Impact

The samurai was a direct inspiration for the Final Fantasy character Auron.

Sakamoto has long been regarded as one of Japan’s most iconic historical figures. In a 2025 online poll with more than 6,000 respondents, Sakamoto Ryoma was selected as the second most popular Japanese historical figure, just behind Nobunaga Oda.

His swordsmanship and characterization in countless TV dramas were among the reasons for his high ranking. Interestingly, Nobunaga and Sakamoto both earned the first and second spots, respectively, in a 2006 Nippon Television special, The Top 100 Historical Persons.

A Made-for-TV Star

Sakamoto has been portrayed in a wide range of television dramas and films in Japan, but the most influential adaptation of his life remains Ryomaden. Produced by NHK in 2010 as part of its long-running Taiga drama series, Ryomaden spanned 48 episodes and traced Sakamoto’s life against the backdrop of Japan’s rapid modernization in the late Edo period.

The series sparked what was often referred to as “Ryoma fever,” driving a surge in interest in Bakumatsu-era history. Visitor numbers increased at sites connected to Sakamoto, including his birthplace in Kochi Prefecture, and his image as a forward-thinking, modern samurai became firmly embedded in popular culture.

Ryoma Sakamoto in Video Games

Sakamoto’s influence also extends to video games. In Like a Dragon: Ishin!, a fictionalized version of the Bakumatsu era reimagines a character named Sakamoto Ryoma as an action-driven protagonist inspired by the historical figure rather than a direct portrayal of his life.

His most prominent recent appearance is in Rise of the Ronin, which reimagines the Bakumatsu era through fast-paced combat and political intrigue.

The game leans heavily into Sakamoto’s popular image as a revolutionary caught between tradition and modernity, blending historical figures with stylized action. This portrayal reflects a broader trend in Japanese media, where Sakamoto is frequently used as a bridge between samurai-era storytelling and modern, Western-influenced narratives.

Sakamoto Ryoma Places You Can Visit

Ryoma Sakamoto and Shintaro Nakaoka

Here are places directly related to Sakamoto Ryoma that you can visit in Japan.

Teradaya Inn (Kyoto)

One of the most important sites connected to Sakamoto Ryoma’s life, Teradaya, is where he narrowly escaped assassination in 1862. The reconstructed inn includes exhibits on the attack and Ryoma’s escape, offering valuable context on the dangers he faced during the Bakumatsu period.

Address: 263 Teradaya-cho, Fushimi, Kyoto (Google Maps)

263 Teradaya-cho, Fushimi, Kyoto (Google Maps) Nearest station: Fushimi-Momoyama Station (Keihan Line)

Kyoto Ryozen Gokoku Shrine

Visit the graves of Sakamoto Ryoma and his wife, Narasaki Ryo, as well as the annual Ryoma Festival held on Nov. 15. Just a short walk from Yasaka Shrine, Maruyama Park is home to a statue of Sakamoto Ryoma and Nakaoka Shintaro that marks the site of their assassination in 1867

Address : 1 Seikanji Ryozancho, Higashiyama, Kyoto (Google Maps)

: 1 Seikanji Ryozancho, Higashiyama, Kyoto (Google Maps) Nearest station : Gion Shijo (Keihan Line)

: Gion Shijo (Keihan Line) Official Website

The Sakamoto Ryoma Memorial Museum

Complete with a wealth of his personal belongings and other artifacts, learn about the life and legacy of Sakamoto Ryoma and the world of late-Edo.

Address : 830 Urado-shiroyama, Kochi, Kochi (Google Maps)

: 830 Urado-shiroyama, Kochi, Kochi (Google Maps) Nearest station : JR Kochi

: JR Kochi Official Website

Shiohitashi Onsen Ryoma Park

Follow in Sakamoto’s footsteps after the first attempt on his life and rejuvenate yourself in the Shiohitashi Onsen’s healing waters.

Address: 3606 Makizonocho Shukukubota, Kirishima, Kagoshima (Google Maps)

Nearest station: JR Kareigawa

Official Website

Sakamoto Ryoma Birthplace Memorial (Kochi)

Located near his original birthplace, this memorial provides insight into Ryoma’s early life in Tosa Domain. Exhibits focus on his upbringing, social status and the regional influences that shaped his political thinking.

Address: 2-7-33 Kamimachi, Kochi City, Kochi (Google Maps)

2-7-33 Kamimachi, Kochi City, Kochi (Google Maps) Nearest station: Kamimachi 1 (Tosaden Kotsu tram)

Kamimachi 1 (Tosaden Kotsu tram) Official website

Ryoma Sakamoto Statue (Katsurahama, Kochi)

Standing on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this iconic statue depicts Ryoma gazing outward, symbolizing his forward-looking vision for Japan. It is one of Kochi’s most photographed landmarks and a focal point of local Ryoma commemorations.

Address: Katsurahama, Kochi City, Kochi (Google Maps)

Katsurahama, Kochi City, Kochi (Google Maps) Nearest station: JR Kochi station (bus access required)

Are you a Sakamoto Ryoma fan or do you think he’s overrated? Share your thoughts in the comments below!