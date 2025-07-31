Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

Is anti‑foreign sentiment rising in Japan? Is melonpan going to kill you? A quick look at Sanseito and why people are afraid.

By Aaron Baggett Aug 1, 2025

Sanseito was once just a weird little corner of Japanese YouTube peddling COVID conspiracies, anti-vax rants and “energy-charged” rice. But in true internet-to-politics pipeline fashion (and likely riding the wave of Trumpism), they’ve managed to go from shouting about autism not being real to actually winning seats in Japan’s National Diet and local governments.

If you’re a long-term resident or even a tourist just trying to enjoy a konbini snack in peace, you might be wondering: Who are these people, what do they want and should I be worried?

Who Are Sanseito? How Did They Get Popular?

Sanseito (Political Participation Party) was founded in 2020 by Sohei Kamiya, a former local politician who lost an election badly and then rebranded himself as a self-help guru. He started holding seminars under the name Ishiki Kaikaku, or “Awareness Reborn,” where he mixed motivational speeches with spiritual nationalism and anti-globalist conspiracy theories.

With COVID-19 came a global rise in conspiracy movements, and Japan was no exception. Like the bots who brainwashed your grandma on Facebook, Sanseito quickly positioned itself as the voice of the “real Japanese people”—the ones who didn’t trust vaccines, wanted to eat more “natural food” and were deeply suspicious of the government’s public health messaging.

Think QAnon Meets An Organic Rice Co-op.

Sanseito’s orbit also markets high-priced wellness products that mirror fringe health trends. Sources have highlighted items like enzyme “vitality” drinks, luxury shampoos and “energy-infused” rice sold by party affiliates. These products have been promoted through events and online shops linked to Sohei Kamiya’s self-help brand Ishiki Kaikaku, blurring the line between politics and alternative health marketing.

Many Sanseito members have been involved in network marketing. Party events are allegedly used to promote investment schemes or seminars, sometimes requiring monthly payments of ¥50,000. Members also reportedly use coded language when talking in public to avoid revealing their affiliation.

Social media posts by local members show products associated with MLMs, and some former members describe being approached or harassed to attend seminars. Critics suggest Sanseito’s grassroots growth was modeled on pyramid schemes, prioritizing personal financial recruitment before political engagement.

However, what began as a movement of YouTube rants and pseudoscience became an official political party in 2020. They ran their first campaign in 2022 and won a seat in the Upper House.

As of 2025, Sanseito holds 15 seats in local assemblies across Japan, gaining ground from rural prefectures to Tokyo suburbs. The party has tapped into public anxiety over immigration, inflation and “foreign influence,” often relying on misleading or conspiratorial messaging that has grown increasingly extreme—blaming foreigners for everything from rising crime to the housing crisis.

What Do They Actually Believe?

Sanseito’s platform is a chaotic mix of conspiracy theory, extreme nationalism and “wellness” grift, presented with influencer vibes and spiritual overtones. Here’s a breakdown of some of their positions.

‘Japanese First’ Nationalism

Sanseito promotes an ethno-nationalist worldview where being “truly Japanese” is defined by ancestry and cultural conformity, not just legal status. They argue that Japan’s identity is under threat from globalization and foreign influence.

Their slogan, “Japan First” (日本第一), echoes similar nationalist messaging seen in other countries, such as “America First” under the Trump movement. A 2023 Kyodo poll found that about 48% of Japanese voters said the phrase resonated with them—even if they didn’t fully endorse the party itself.

Japan already has some of the strictest immigration and naturalization policies in the developed world. Foreigners make up only about 3% of the population, and even second- or third-generation Korean-Japanese who were born and raised in Japan face systemic barriers and discrimination. Sanseito wants to go a step further by revising who legally “counts” as Japanese and rolling back inclusivity.

Rewriting the Constitution

Sanseito wants to rewrite Japan’s postwar constitution. Their primary targets include:

Article 9 , which renounces war and bans Japan from maintaining military forces (though the Self-Defense Forces operate under a workaround);

, which renounces war and bans Japan from maintaining military forces (though the Self-Defense Forces operate under a workaround); And key liberal principles like “popular sovereignty” (the idea that power comes from the people) and “fundamental human rights.”

Instead, they want to emphasize imperial loyalty, national spirit and “traditional values.” Would you be surprised to learn this includes changing Japanese textbooks to be more “neutral” about the Nanking Massacre and comfort women?

Anti-DEI, Anti-Feminism, Anti-LGBTQ+

Sanseito blames Japan’s declining birthrate on feminism, LGBTQ+ rights and what they call “Western gender ideology.” Sohei Kamiya has floated bizarre ideas, like giving Suica points to high school girls to incentivize them to have children instead of going to college. He believes “older women can’t have children,” so his answer is to bribe high school girls with Suica points to make babies.

Japan currently does not recognize same-sex marriage at the national level, though some cities and prefectures offer symbolic partnership certificates. The country also ranks 116th out of 146 in the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Global Gender Gap Index, so these positions are pretty wild.

Despite this, public opinion among younger generations is gradually becoming more inclusive. Sanseito opposes that shift, painting diversity as a foreign agenda designed to undermine Japan.

Imperial Concubines

Some Sanseito members have suggested reinstating the practice of concubinage in 2025 so the Emperor can have more heirs. Yes, actual concubines.

Medical Conspiracies and Pseudoscience

The party and its supporters have cast public health institutions like Japan’s Ministry of Health as corrupt or compromised by foreign interests. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they downplayed the virus, criticized masks and lockdowns and echoed bioweapon conspiracies circulating in right-wing circles.

Their skepticism extends to mental health as well, where diagnoses like autism and ADHD are often dismissed as Western constructs undermining traditional Japanese values. In 2023, Sanseito’s leader, Kamiya, claimed developmental disabilities “do not exist.”

Lies, Damn Lies and Melonpan

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!

Sanseito blames foreigners for crime, inflation and the housing crisis. But none of it holds up under scrutiny. Again, foreigners make up just 3% of Japan’s population, and in 2023, they accounted for only 5.3% of arrests—mostly for minor offenses like visa overstays. Over 90% of violent crimes (murder, assault, robbery) are still committed by Japanese nationals.

Japan has over 9 million vacant homes (akiya), but the vast majority are in shrinking rural towns or depopulated suburbs—not in high-demand cities like Tokyo, Osaka or Fukuoka. In those urban areas, housing shortages and rising rents are driven by a mix of restrictive zoning regulations, sluggish redevelopment policies, aging infrastructure and speculative buying by domestic investors.

Japan’s urban land market is notoriously rigid. New housing supply often fails to keep up with demand in desirable areas. Despite this, Sanseito has blamed foreigners for distorting the housing market. In reality, there is no evidence of any widespread foreign land grab. Sure, some landlords are the worst, but some of us think that’s because they’re landlords, not because they’re foreigners.

They’ve also pushed the lie that foreigners receive most of Japan’s welfare benefits. But that’s completely false. Foreign-headed households made up just 2.9% of all welfare recipients—almost exactly proportional to their share of the population. Claims that foreigners are draining public assistance are based on misleading social media posts and are easily debunked.

So, Why Do These Talking Points Stick?

Because people are angry. The narrative persists because it conveniently redirects frustration toward outsiders instead of addressing decades of policy inertia.

When you’re frustrated with low wages or rising prices, blaming outsiders feels easier than confronting decades of political and economic stagnation. Especially when you’re dragging yourself to a low-paying job and getting shoulder-checked by tourists treating your country like a theme park.

Sanseito taps into that anger and sells it back as patriotism. It’s the same culture war playbook we’ve seen in the U.S. and Europe. The facts don’t matter as much as the feeling that “Japan is being taken from us,” and Sanseito knows how to sell that story.

And Then There’s The Melon Bread.

A Sanseito candidate posted a photo of herself eating melon bread in an attempt to counter social media posts about prominent members of her party saying that wheat is harmful to Japanese people.

One of the more absurd moments in Sanseito’s recent history came from a resurfaced 2022 campaign speech by Toshiaki Yoshino, a dentist and then-member of Sanseito. In the clip, Yoshino claimed, “I’ve seen a lot of people die the next day after eating melonpan.” While he later left the party in 2023, the quote stuck, and the internet never forgets.

For those who don’t know, melonpan (melon bread) is a soft, sweet bread roll that is beloved by almost everyone in Japan. The comment became an instant meme, and protesters began bringing melonpan to Sanseito rallies as a tongue-in-cheek symbol of resistance to the party’s ridiculous claims.

Japan’s Communist Party jumped in, using melonpan as a protest symbol. At a July 2025 rally in Osaka, Communist Party leader Tomoko Tamura held one up and sang Power to the People. Soon, left-wing demonstrators began waving melonpans at Sanseito rallies.

Trying to put out the fire, newly joined Sanseito politician Mizuho Umemura posted a photo of herself holding a melonpan on July 10, 2025. “Eating melonpan will kill you is not the official stance of the party,” she wrote on X, urging people not to spread misinformation. But the damage was done—melonpan is now shorthand for Sanseito’s blend of pseudoscience, conspiracies and public ridicule.

What Does the Rest of Japan Think?

Among Japan’s political and media elite, Sanseito is treated with open skepticism and criticism. Journalists, academics and other lawmakers have denounced their platform as extreme, xenophobic and unserious. But that hasn’t stopped them from growing.

Sanseito’s base is mainly made up of:

Basically, the types you typically smile and nod at while doing everything possible not to engage in conversation with. However, their influence is growing as more voters become disillusioned with the government, especially those frustrated by rising prices, stagnant wages and a lack of political alternatives.

For many of their supporters, Sanseito isn’t about specific policies—it’s about finally being heard. The party tells them, “You’re suffering because the world has betrayed Japan, but you’re special, because you’re Japanese.” That kind of messaging can be very powerful when you feel economically stuck or culturally alienated. (And it’s all too familiar if you’re American.)

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has started echoing some of Sanseito’s talking points to prevent voters from defecting. Prime Minister Ishiba’s recent pledge to crack down on “foreign crime” didn’t come out of nowhere.

Should Foreigners in Japan Be Worried?

Sanseito is shaping immigrants, tourists and multiculturalism as the boogeyman “destroying Japanese values.” But are they actually in a position to reshape Japan?

Right now, not really. They don’t have enough seats to pass laws on their own, and they’re not part of the ruling coalition. Most of the Japanese public still sees them as fringe. Protests against the group are rising, Sanseito’s own rallies are met with counter-protesters and Sohei Kamiya is regularly challenged (if not outright humiliated) on television.

But even if Sanseito never wins a majority, they’re already shifting the conversation. When mainstream politicians feel pressure from the fringe, they often move right to keep those voters. We’ve seen this happen in the U.S., the U.K., and now, Japan.

That shift could eventually mean:

Harsher immigration rules

Stricter residency or welfare conditions

Public attitudes toward foreigners are getting colder

So no, don’t panic—but don’t tune out either.

