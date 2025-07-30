Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

Looking for a day trip from Tokyo? Visit Sawara in Chiba for canal rides, historic float festivals, and delicious local eel dishes.

By Shelley Smith Jul 31, 2025 7 min read

I’m just another office worker in Tokyo, but I’m not a huge fan of doing things in the city. Well, I was when I first came to Japan, but after more than 10 years of living here, I realized the places you want to keep revisiting are often a bit further out from the crowd. For this article, I want to share my favorite day-trippable location from Tokyo. This is the go-to place that I take all my overseas friends and family to visit: the slow, scenic canal town called Sawara.

Located in Chiba Prefecture, about 90 minutes from central Tokyo, Sawara is a historic town occasionally referred to as Ko-Edo (Little Edo) for how closely it mirrors the old capital in both looks and lifestyle. Beautifully preserved merchant houses sell everything from handmade goods to local snacks and souvenirs. It’s the kind of place that slows you down in the best possible way.

What Is Sawara?

The old merchant warehouses have been given a new life as cafes, galleries and boutiques.

Sawara grew wealthy during the Edo period, when its canal system connected local rice and sake producers directly to Tokyo. The town wasn’t just renowned for trade, though. It was also a center of knowledge and culture. One of its most famous residents was Inoh Tadataka, the man who created the first precise map of Japan using modern surveying techniques. You can still visit his old home and a museum dedicated to his work.

The old merchant warehouses or Edo-style shops and historic breweries have been given a new life as cafes, galleries and boutiques. And while the cargo boats are long gone, the canal still runs through the heart of the town, tying everything together just like it did centuries ago.

How To Get To Sawara

From Tokyo station, take the JR Sobu Line Rapid to Narita station, then transfer to the JR Narita Line to Sawara station. The whole trip takes about 90–100 minutes. From the station, it’s a 15-minute walk to the historic district.

From Narita Airport, you can get to Sawara by train or car in under an hour. If you’re coming from overseas, Sawara could easily be your first look at Japan, though this might raise your expectations for the rest of your trip.

What To Do in Sawara

Sawara is quiet, traditional, and far enough off the Tokyo tourism radar that you won’t be elbowing anyone for photos. On weekdays, you might even have entire streets to yourself. Here are some go-to things to do while visiting.

Sawara Boat Tour

The best time to ride is in late afternoon.

Climb into a traditional sappa-bune boat and enjoy a peaceful ride down the Ono River. The ride lasts about 30 minutes and takes you under stone bridges and past perfectly preserved Edo-period architecture. The best time to ride is in late afternoon when the sun gives the water a golden glow.

The boat ride will cost ¥1,300 per person for a general ticket and ¥700 for primary school students and younger.

Sawara Historic Town Visitor Centre

It is now full of information about the town’s history.

This old brick building, built in 1914, used to be the Sawara branch of Kawasaki Bank (later known as the Mitsubishi Bank). It is now full of information about the town’s history. When we stopped by, the staff seemed genuinely excited to see foreign visitors. They handed us little origami cranes and even offered to take us on a short tour of the building, including a showcase of how they secured the building back in the day.

Entry and tour were completely free!

The Inoh Tadataka Memorial Museum

Drop by and take a look through the quadrant telescope for a little surprise.

Dedicated to the famous cartographer who made the first complete map of Japan, this small but fascinating museum offers an understanding of Edo-era science. Around the back of the museum, you can find a statue of Inoh Tadataka. Take a look through his quadrant telescope for a little surprise.

Entry to the museum is just ¥500 per person for general entry and ¥250 for high school students and younger.

Suigo Sawara Float Museum

See the floats up close.

Sawara’s Dashi Kaikan or Float Museum is a small museum where you can see the town’s enormous festival floats up close. Inside, you’ll find displays, videos and information about the floats’ history and the people who build and carry them. It’s a great way to get a better sense of how important the festival is to the local community.

Entry is ¥400 for adults and ¥200 for children.

Suigo Sawara Ayame Park

See over a million irises in bloom.

This aquatic botanical garden is a 15-20 minute drive away from the main canal area of Sawara. Still, it’s definitely worth the journey over in June when over a million irises are in bloom. Various cultural performances are often held during the day, and the park is especially popular during peak season for traditional Japanese wedding ceremonies, where the bride and groom ride a boat around the irises. It’s also the go-to spot for locals taking their dogs for a walk.

The park’s entry tickets vary from being free in the off-season to as much as ¥800 per person during peak iris festival season.

The Sawara Grand Festival

Don’t miss the upcoming autumn festival.

Twice a year, the town comes alive with the Sawara Grand Festival. Held every July and October, massive floats carved with mythological figures (that you can find at the Suigo Sawara Float Museum) are pulled through the narrow streets by teams in happi coats while traditional festival music called Sawara-bayashi echoes from the rooftops.

The summer festival is usually held on the weekend after July 10th and the autumn festival is on the weekend around the second Saturday in October.

Upcoming festival date for 2025: Oct. 10-12, 2025

Other Local Events

March: Sawara Hinabune Spring Festival: Shops and riverboats display heirloom hina dolls and host events tied to girls’ day traditions.

Sawara Hinabune Spring Festival: Shops and riverboats display heirloom hina dolls and host events tied to girls’ day traditions. May: Sawara May Doll Tour: Similar to the Hinabune festival, historic merchant homes participate in a community tour where they showcase their samurai warrior dolls.

Sawara May Doll Tour: Similar to the Hinabune festival, historic merchant homes participate in a community tour where they showcase their samurai warrior dolls. June : Iris Festival at Suigo Sawara Ayame Park: Various colored irises are in bloom while cultural festivities and performances are held.

: Iris Festival at Suigo Sawara Ayame Park: Various colored irises are in bloom while cultural festivities and performances are held. July & October : Sawara Grand Festival, as mentioned above.

: Sawara Grand Festival, as mentioned above. August: Cool Summer Evening Bamboo Lanterns: The town’s historic canal area is illuminated with bamboo lanterns.

What To Eat in Sawara

Like many small towns in Japan, Sawara is also known for its local specialties that reflect the area’s location and history. Here are some go-to bites you should be stopping for while strolling along the canal.

Unagi (Eel)

Sawara is the go-to place for grilled eel covered in sweet soy sauce.

Sawara is famous for its unagi (freshwater eel). During the Edo period, when the town was a key trading hub, its freshly grilled eel was often shipped to Tokyo. This reputation has stayed, making Sawara the go-to place to try grilled eel covered in sweet soy sauce. For an authentic experience, try it at a traditional restaurant like Shinkan Yamada Unagiya or Asouya.

Sweet Potato Snacks

A little sweet treat.

Sawara offers freshly picked local sweet potatoes in various forms. Steamed as is with the skin still on is a classic way to enjoy them, but you can also find sweet potato-flavored ice cream and cakes, too. I tried the sweet potato dango (skewered sticky rice balls), but they were slightly underwhelming. If you’re a sweet tooth, I recommend the daigaku imo (candied sweet potatoes); they were the tastiest, in my opinion. You can try various sweet potato snacks at Sawara Jusanriya.

Kissaten (Traditional Cafes)

Try their house specialty!

For a break, drop into one of the many local kissaten or traditional cafes along the canal. History fans may be interested in visiting Cafe Chibuan Inou, as it is still run by the 17th head of the Inou family (the map maker we mentioned before). If your Japanese abilities are up to it, you can chat with the cafe master and learn more about his family’s history. Try their house oshiruko (mochi in sweet red bean soup) or get a drink and cake as a set.

Does Sawara sound like your kind of day trip? What interests you about it the most? Feel free to leave a comment down below!