Scholarships in Japan 2025: Requirements and How to Apply

Thinking about studying in Japan? This guide breaks down scholarship in Japan, from requirements to EJU/JLPT basics and how to apply.

By Elizabeth Sok Oct 8, 2025 8 min read

Alongside experiencing Japanese life and culture firsthand—and gaining valuable points to make your CV shine—there are plenty of perks to studying at a Japanese university. However, higher education in Japan can be expensive, with tuition alone ranging from about ¥680,000 for Japanese language schools to ¥1,100,000 for private universities per year. Costs also vary depending on whether you’re an undergraduate or graduate student.

Luckily, there are various scholarship opportunities for prospective and current students to help support you financially. Each has its own eligibility criteria and offers different amounts of funding. One key to scoring a scholarship is simply knowing what’s out there. From national to local programs, let’s dive into scholarships in Japan—what you need, and what you can get.

Japanese Language Requirements

You’ll also want to know Japanese if you expect to make friends.

Most international students hoping to study in Japan must take the Examination for Japanese University Admission for International Students (EJU). It’s held twice a year (June and November), and 942 institutions (as of September 2025) use EJU results in admissions. Scores remain valid for two years.

In addition to Japanese as a Foreign Language, schools may require EJU scores in Science (physics/chemistry/biology), Japan and the World, or Mathematics. Applicants choose subjects based on each university’s requirements—your target university should tell you which EJU subjects to take.

The Japanese section is 125 minutes: Reading plus Listening/Listening–Reading (combined 0–400) and a writing task (0-50). Some scholarships set minimum section scores. Strong EJU results may qualify you for JASSO’s Reservation Program for the Monbukagakusho Honors Scholarship for Privately Financed International Students.

What About The JLPT?

Most universities don’t treat JLPT as an EJU equivalent—always check each school’s policy and follow the subject/score guidance from your target universities.

How Do I Take The EJU?

You can apply online here. You take the EJU in person at designated test centers in Japan and in select overseas cities (venues change each session). Registration is done online inside Japan via EJU Online (or through a school-led group application) and through the local JASSO representative overseas.

After you apply, you will receive an admission voucher with your exact test site and room; bring it on test day along with your ID. The exam is paper-based (not offered online). You choose your subjects at registration; Science, Mathematics, and Japan & the World can be taken in Japanese or English, while Japanese as a Foreign Language is in Japanese only.

Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)

MEXT offers several scholarship categories for students studying at Japanese universities, technical colleges or vocational schools. Below are the tracks most relevant to new and undergraduate-level applicants.

1. Undergraduate Students

Who it’s for: High school graduates seeking full undergraduate degrees in Japan.

Eligibility: Ages 17-under 25; good academic record.

Duration: 5 years (including one year of preparatory education).

Monthly stipend: ¥120,000 (as of 2025).

Application route: Embassy or university recommendation.

2. College of Technology Students (Koto Senmon Gakko/高等専門学校)

Who it’s for: Students aiming for engineering, maritime, or other technical fields.

Eligibility: Ages 17-under 25; equivalent to Japanese high school level.

Duration: 4.5 years (including one year of preparatory education).

Monthly stipend: ¥120,000.

Application route: Embassy or university recommendation.

3. Specialized Training College Students (Senshu Gakko/専修学校)

Who it’s for: Students pursuing specialized vocational training in fields such as technology, business, fashion, or culture.

Eligibility: Ages 17-under 25; completed 12 years of schooling or equivalent.

Duration: 3 years (including one year of preparatory education).

Monthly stipend: ¥120,000.

Application route: Embassy or university recommendation.

4. Japanese Studies Students

Who it’s for: University students majoring in Japanese language or culture abroad.

Eligibility: Ages 18-30; must be enrolled in a non-Japanese university at the time of application.

Duration: 1 year (non-degree).

Monthly stipend: ¥117,000.

Application route: Embassy or university recommendation.

Graduate and Professional Scholarships

MEXT also supports advanced programs for postgraduates and professionals:

Research Students: For graduate-level research or degree-track study (¥143,000-¥145,000/month).

For graduate-level research or degree-track study (¥143,000-¥145,000/month). Teacher Training Students: For licensed teachers studying education in Japan (1.5 years, ¥143,000/month).

For licensed teachers studying education in Japan (1.5 years, ¥143,000/month). Young Leaders Program (YLP): For mid-career professionals in law, business or public administration (¥242,000/month).

Japan Student Services Organization (JASSO)

JASSO operates under MEXT and provides financial support for privately financed international students, short-term exchange participants, and language school enrollees. Unlike MEXT, JASSO scholarships are typically awarded after admission to a school in Japan.

1. Monbukagakusho Honors Scholarship for Privately Financed International Students

Who it’s for: Students already studying at Japanese universities, graduate schools, junior colleges, technical colleges, or language schools.

Eligibility: Excellent academic record and financial need. Must hold “Student” visa status and not receive other major scholarships.

Duration: 6-12 months (April-March or October-March).

Monthly stipend: ¥48,000 (¥30,000 for students at Japanese language institutions).

Application route: Through the attending school; selected by JASSO.

2. Student Exchange Support Program (Short-term Study in Japan)

Who it’s for: Exchange students accepted for study at a Japanese university under a formal exchange agreement.

Eligibility: Must be enrolled at a home university abroad and recommended by both institutions.

Duration: 8-12 months (one academic year).

Monthly stipend: ¥80,000.

Application route: Through the Japanese host university.

3. EJU-based Admission Support

Some JASSO-affiliated universities award tuition reductions or scholarships based on EJU (Examination for Japanese University Admission for International Students) results.

Note: EJU score thresholds and application periods vary by institution and by whether you take the test in Japan or overseas.

Quick Comparison

Scholarship Monthly Stipend Duration Target Group MEXT Undergraduate ¥120,000 5 years Full undergraduate degree students MEXT Senshu/Koto Senmon ¥120,000 3-4.5 years Vocational / technical students MEXT Japanese Studies ¥117,000 1 year Non-degree Japanese majors JASSO Honors ¥48,000 Up to 12 months Privately financed students JASSO Exchange Support ¥80,000 8-12 months Exchange students

Types of Scholarships

Here are the most common types of scholarships available for international students.

Local Governments and Private Organizations

Local governments and private organizations also provide scholarships. While there are many of each, they each have their own eligibility requirements and funding amounts. These scholarships may also require documents such as essays or letters of recommendation, interviews, additional exams, or other screening methods.

Japan Study Support is an organization that offers information about scholarships and student life in Japan more generally. Download their pamphlet for a detailed overview of scholarship opportunities or search their database to find relevant funding.

