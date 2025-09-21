Self-Storage Luggage Options in Japan

Running out of room? Explore the best self-storage options in Japan, from coin lockers to indoor, climate-controlled units and outdoor container spaces.

Let’s be real—life in Japan often means cramming everything you own into what feels like a generously sized closet or hotel room. That’s why more and more people turn to self-storage options in Japan (also known as trunk rooms). Between seasonal living (futons, heaters, fans and that year-round wardrobe shuffle), hobby overflow like bikes, guitars or ski gear, and the reality of moving (hikkoshi, 引っ越し) across cities, storage is less a luxury and more a survival hack.

Ever wondered why Japanese people seem to own so little stuff? (Secret: they don’t, they just hide it better.) Welcome to the wonderful world of Japanese self-storage.

Types of Self-Storage Options in Japan

Know your options

There is no one-size-fits-all self-storage option in Japan, but depending on what you need to store (and for how long), there are a few different choices.

Indoor Units (indoa, インドア): The most common type, usually with 24/7 access. You can store furniture, household goods and personal items. If you’re storing electronics or documents, then indoor climate-controlled units are your best bet.

Outdoor Container Units (kontena, コンテナ): Outdoor units typically consist of stacked shipping containers with roller doors. They’re generally larger and cheaper, but without climate control, mold is a risk. Ideal for sports gear, gardening tools or anything hardy.

Specialized Options: Fill in the gaps with coin lockers (koin rokka, コインロッカー) at stations and malls for short-term stashing, bicycle storage (jitensha okujo, 自転車屋内保管) in cities or even wine cellars (wain sera, ワインセラー) for collectors.

Costs and Contracts

Storage unit costs vary by size and location

Just like renting an apartment, storage unit costs vary by size and location. A tiny locker-sized unit in the countryside might cost around ¥5,000 per month, while a mid-size unit (one square meter) in central Tokyo can be closer to ¥20,000 or more.

But because storage units are everywhere, you can shop around for the best rates and often find specials or campaigns offering lower prices.

Before you sign, here’s what to expect:

Upfront fees: Some companies charge a deposit (shikikin, 敷金) or require you to purchase basic insurance (hoken, 保険). Always read the fine print.



Some companies charge a deposit (shikikin, 敷金) or require you to purchase basic insurance (hoken, 保険). Always read the fine print. Access hours: Many indoor units allow 24/7 access, but some facilities restrict you to business hours. This can be a dealbreaker if you work late or need flexibility.



Many indoor units allow 24/7 access, but some facilities restrict you to business hours. This can be a dealbreaker if you work late or need flexibility. Payment methods: Most major companies accept credit cards (kado barai カード払い), but smaller local operators may only accept bank transfers (furikomi, 振込).



Most major companies accept credit cards (kado barai カード払い), but smaller local operators may only accept bank transfers (furikomi, 振込). Automatic renewals: Contracts often renew monthly (jirido koshin, 自動更新). Don’t assume your rental ends when you move out—give proper notice to avoid surprise charges.

Tip: If you only need a unit for a few months (say, during a move), ask about short-term contracts (tanki keiyaku, 短期契約).

How to Rent (And Tips for Residents)

Find the right provider for you and get packing.

Renting a storage unit in Japan is easy, with national chains and local “container villages” in most cities. Here’s how the process usually goes:

Find a provider: Start with major names like Hello Storage, Quraz, or Kuroneko Yamato (which combines delivery and storage). If you’re in a smaller town, look for shipping container lots tucked near stations or highways.

Book online: Many companies allow you to reserve units through their websites. English support can be hit-or-miss, but many larger companies are foreigner-friendly.

Submit documents: Typically, you’ll need a residence card (zairyu kado, 在留カード), a phone number and sometimes even a personal seal (hanko, 判子). Larger companies may let you skip the hanko.

Move in: Once approved, you’ll receive a key, PIN code or access card. Some units even have smartphone app entry.

What To Look Out For

Confirm whether you’ll get 24-hour access (nijuyoji nyushitsu, 24時間入室) or what hours the unit is available.

For valuable items like guitars or electronics, always opt for climate-controlled indoor units, since Japan’s humidity can be unforgiving.

If Japanese contracts stress you out, consider sticking with companies that advertise English customer support, such as Tokyo Helping Hands or Storage Tokyo.

Recommended Self-Storage Options in Japan and Alternatives

Perfect for short-term storage

If you decide a storage unit is the way to go, here are some of the most popular—and expat-friendly—companies in Japan:

Hello Storage: One of the largest providers nationwide, offering both indoor and outdoor units. Website and contracts are mainly in Japanese, but their scale and availability make them a go-to option.



Quraz: Known for its clean, climate-controlled indoor units and 24/7 access. Quraz provides an English inquiry form and basic guides, making it one of the easiest choices for non-Japanese speakers.



Reise Box: Popular in the Kansai area, with approximately 400 locations. Known for innovative storage formats, like being able to rent your own custom “DIY Room.”



Kase: A large self-storage provider with indoor and outdoor container-style storage units.



Storhub Japan: An expanding international company operating approximately 100 facilities across Tokyo, Kanagawa, Nagoya, Hokkaido and Fukuoka.



Minikura: A delivery-based storage service where you pack your things into boxes (from anywhere in Japan), and a courier picks them up for secure, climate-controlled storage in Tokyo. Everything is managed online, and items can be shipped back to you with just a few clicks.

Self-Storage Alternatives

A self-storage unit isn’t always the answer. Depending on what you need to stash, these alternatives might save you money and be a better fit:

Courier storage ( takkyubin , 宅急便): Companies like Yamato will pick up your winter clothes or futons, store them and deliver them back when the season changes. Prices are usually cheaper than renting a full unit.

Companies like Yamato will pick up your winter clothes or futons, store them and deliver them back when the season changes. Prices are usually cheaper than renting a full unit. Coin lockers: Found in nearly every train station and mall, these are perfect for short-term storage (24-72 hours). In major hubs like Shinjuku or Tokyo Station, large lockers can even accommodate full-size suitcases.

Found in nearly every train station and mall, these are perfect for short-term storage (24-72 hours). In major hubs like Shinjuku or Tokyo Station, large lockers can even accommodate full-size suitcases. App-based luggage storage: Services like Ecbo Cloak let you book storage at cafes, shops and even temples across Japan. It’s a lifesaver if you’re traveling with heavy luggage.

Services like Ecbo Cloak let you book storage at cafes, shops and even temples across Japan. It’s a lifesaver if you’re traveling with heavy luggage. Decluttering: Sometimes the cheapest option is letting go, Marie Kondo-style. Selling unused gear at Book Off or donating to a local recycle shop frees up space and puts some yen back in your pocket.

Japan’s cozy apartments may challenge your inner minimalist, but self-storage options in Japan make it possible to live comfortably without ditching your hobbies or winter clothes. With so many self-storage options in Japan, there’s no need to sacrifice your skis, records, or favorite sofa just because space is tight.

