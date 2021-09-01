Sex in Japanese: Being Hentai and Talking Dirty in Japanese

The ABCs of sex in Japanese: what to say to turn up the heat in the bedroom (or wherever you may find yourselves... )

New relationships always come with their share of surprises—some a lot more exciting than others. Yes. I am talking about doing the deed. The horizontal tango, hanky panky or whatever you like to call it.

First times are usually exciting, but often nerve-racking. You might be wondering if your experience will differ from the usual and if language barriers will put a damper on the mood. What can you expect when you want to get frisky with your new Japanese partner?

Thankfully, the bedroom is often an area where the language of love is mostly spoken through gestures rather than words. Even if your Japanese skills are elementary at best, you should be able to navigate your way without the help of a phrasebook. Unless that is, you happen to have a particularly vocal partner.

There is no bigger mood killer than a sudden grammar lesson in the throes of passion.

If you want to impress your partner, try some of these expressions next time you get down to business. A word of advice: to attain the desired effect, talking dirty in bed should always be done with confidence. If you can’t pull off these expressions while sounding natural, better stick to your mother tongue for now.

The ABCs of sex in Japanese

Vocabulary Kana Reading Romaji Reading penis, dick ちんちん chinchin vagina, pussy まんこ manko breasts, boobs おっぱい oppai It’s so big! / They’re so big! おおきい ookii You look gorgeous. / They’re gorgeous. (Often used to talk about breasts) すごいきれい sugoi kirei Lick (or suck) it なめてほしい namete hoshii It tickles くすぐったい kusuguttai You can’t! / Don’t do that! だめ dame Stop やめて yamete Put it in! / I want it now! いれてほしい irete hoshii Let’s do it bareback! なまがいい nama ga ii No, let’s use a condom! なまはだめ nama wa dame It feels good… きもちいい kimochi ii… You’re so wet! ぬれてる nureteru You’re so warm! あったかい attakai It feels amazing! やばい yabai Don’t come yet! がまんして gaman shite I can’t wait any longer がまんできない gaman dekinai Come! だして dashite I’m gonna come! いきそう ikisou I’m coming! いく iku

A quick disclaimer, for words like だめ (dame) and やめて (yamete), remember that depending on the situation, it could actually mean “keep doing that” or “don’t do that.” If you’re not sure, ask.

In Japanese porn, girls often try to appear “demure” by saying no at first, even though they really “want it” but are too embarrassed to say. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of role play in the bedroom, as long as both parties are ok with it.