Sex in Japanese: Being Hentai and Talking Dirty in Japanese

New relationships always come with their share of surprises—some a lot more exciting than others. Yes. I am talking about doing the deed. The horizontal tango, hanky panky or whatever you like to call it.
First times are usually exciting, but often nerve-racking. You might be wondering if your experience will differ from the usual and if language barriers will put a damper on the mood. What can you expect when you want to get frisky with your new Japanese partner?
Thankfully, the bedroom is often an area where the language of love is mostly spoken through gestures rather than words. Even if your Japanese skills are elementary at best, you should be able to navigate your way without the help of a phrasebook. Unless that is, you happen to have a particularly vocal partner.
There is no bigger mood killer than a sudden grammar lesson in the throes of passion.
If you want to impress your partner, try some of these expressions next time you get down to business. A word of advice: to attain the desired effect, talking dirty in bed should always be done with confidence. If you can’t pull off these expressions while sounding natural, better stick to your mother tongue for now.
The ABCs of sex in Japanese
|Vocabulary
|Kana Reading
|Romaji Reading
|penis, dick
|ちんちん
|chinchin
|vagina, pussy
|まんこ
|manko
|breasts, boobs
|おっぱい
|oppai
|It’s so big! / They’re so big!
|おおきい
|ookii
|You look gorgeous. / They’re gorgeous. (Often used to talk about breasts)
|すごいきれい
|sugoi kirei
|Lick (or suck) it
|なめてほしい
|namete hoshii
|It tickles
|くすぐったい
|kusuguttai
|You can’t! / Don’t do that!
|だめ
|dame
|Stop
|やめて
|yamete
|Put it in! / I want it now!
|いれてほしい
|irete hoshii
|Let’s do it bareback!
|なまがいい
|nama ga ii
|No, let’s use a condom!
|なまはだめ
|nama wa dame
|It feels good…
|きもちいい
|kimochi ii…
|You’re so wet!
|ぬれてる
|nureteru
|You’re so warm!
|あったかい
|attakai
|It feels amazing!
|やばい
|yabai
|Don’t come yet!
|がまんして
|gaman shite
|I can’t wait any longer
|がまんできない
|gaman dekinai
|Come!
|だして
|dashite
|I’m gonna come!
|いきそう
|ikisou
|I’m coming!
|いく
|iku
A quick disclaimer, for words like だめ (dame) and やめて (yamete), remember that depending on the situation, it could actually mean “keep doing that” or “don’t do that.” If you’re not sure, ask.
In Japanese porn, girls often try to appear “demure” by saying no at first, even though they really “want it” but are too embarrassed to say. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of role play in the bedroom, as long as both parties are ok with it.
I just translated まんこをたべました and it translated to “I ate a pecker” lmmfao I am so glad I check that first! Definitely not saying that!
Guy never trust google translate, it almost never helps lol. If you learn Japanese from that you will have Japanese thinking you are very strange.
It is not at all. It could mean either “awesome” or “awful” (English translation is rough) when in a positive or negative context. It’s slang that is very commonly used informally.
Or just watch any hentai…
And thus is the reason that American guys in Japan get picked up so easily for sexual assaults… In America no means no, but in Japan no can mean maybe, no, yes, or lets try it out. Talk about mixed signals.
My Japanese is poor in comparison to my fiancée and his English, however when I do muster up the courage in the bedroom, he likes to playfully drag me me down a peg by making me giggle and make me pout. His favourite is when I’m not “entirely” in the mood yet, by me telling him やめて！(yamete-stop!) he will reply はい！なめてねー！(hai! namete ne!-OK! Lick it, yeah!) which has me giggling and running for my life!! So do be careful on the pronunciation, I say it correct every time, he just hears what he wants to.
I would laugh my ass off if that were to happen to me xD
If you know all those words then you know that you have watched a lot of Japanese porn
From my experience with Japanese girls they love hearing English in bed.
For myself I am very turned on by Japanese 😉