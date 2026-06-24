SHEN on Music, Identity and Finding Aloha in Japan

The Hawaii-raised artist shares how creativity, culture and presence continue to shape his life and music.

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 24, 2026 3 min read

What does it mean to build a life between cultures? In our latest YouTube video, we sat down with SHEN to talk about music, identity and the ideas that have guided his creative journey across Japan and Hawaii.

Born in China and raised between Hawaii and Tokyo, SHEN has spent decades creating music while connecting different worlds through language, culture and sound. Throughout our conversation, he reflects on how creativity became more than self-expression—it became a way to help people slow down, connect and see life differently.

Making Music Without Chasing Trends

One thing that stood out in our conversation with SHEN was how relaxed he seems about the idea of success. Rather than chasing trends or trying to write the next big hit, he talks about making music that feels honest to where he is in life.

For Shen, creating isn’t really about recognition; it’s about staying curious and enjoying the process.

That mindset shows up in the music he listens to, too. His influences jump between rock, hip-hop, Hawaiian sounds, house and contemporary Japanese artists. Instead of sticking to one lane, he sees music as something that should move freely and evolve naturally.

That same approach carries into the music he’s making now. Whether he’s writing in Japanese or English, his goal is simple: make something that helps people slow down, feel present and connect with each other.

More Than a Place: Building a Sense of Home

There’s also an interesting tension in the way SHEN talks about home. After spending much of his life moving between places and cultures, he doesn’t define himself by one country or identity. Instead, he talks about belonging as something you build—through community, relationships and the way you show up for people.

That way of thinking feels shaped by both Hawaii and Japan. From Hawaii, there’s an openness and sense of connection. From Japan, an appreciation for the meaning hidden inside everyday customs and traditions.

More than anything, his outlook feels grounded in presence: paying attention to where you are, appreciating what’s in front of you and staying open to the people around you.

Experience SHEN Live at GaijinPot Celebrates

Screenshot

If our interview leaves you wanting more, you can experience SHEN’s music in person at GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer.

Hosted at TWO ROOMS Nihombashi, this summer networking event brings together international and Japanese professionals for an evening of conversation, free-flowing drinks, good food and live music.

SHEN will perform an exclusive live set featuring his signature aloha-inspired sound—a fitting soundtrack for a mid-summer evening focused on connection and community. Guests can also enjoy a live DJ, giveaways, networking with more than 200 attendees and a chance to lean into the seasonal theme with summer attire encouraged.

Event Details

Date : Thursday, July 2, 2026

: Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time : 7:00 PM–9:30 PM

: 7:00 PM–9:30 PM Location: TWO ROOMS Nihombashi

Tickets are limited and available online only, so early booking is recommended.

Watch the full video to learn more about the artist behind SHEN’s evolving music in Japan—and join us at GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer to experience it live.