Shibuya New Year’s Eve 2026 ‘Cancelled’ and Where to Celebrate Instead

Shibuya New Year’s Eve 2026 won’t include a countdown. Here’s what’s actually canceled and where to celebrate instead in Tokyo.

By Aaron Baggett Dec 29, 2025 3 min read

In years past, New Year’s Eve in Shibuya was Tokyo’s “unofficial” meeting point at midnight. Thousands of people congregated in Shibuya, sharing in revelry, friendship and a whole lotta drinking. However, much like Shibuya’s “unofficial” Halloween, the city is once again cracking down on the “unofficial” fun, and Shibuya New Year’s Eve 2026 is “officially” cancelled.

To be clear, this isn’t about canceling a ball dropping or a stage show—because there wasn’t one. What Shibuya is actually shutting down is the crowd. Officials are asking people not to gather around Shibuya station or the Scramble at midnight and rolling out fencing and extra security to deter crowds.

What’s Actually ‘Cancelled’ And Why

Keep walking.

According to Shibuya City’s official statement, the ward expects big crowds to gather at Shibuya station and the Scramble Crossing at midnight. Officials worry that this could lead to accidents (and, more likely, overall unruliness and crime) as the year turns over. The city is advising people not to gather there and is implementing measures to enforce it.

Expect extra security and coordination with police and trains. The ward will also fence off the Hachiko statue from the morning of Dec. 31 until shortly after midnight. If you wanted a midnight photo with Hachiko, pick another night.

Shibuya has recently tightened its approach to nightlife and street drinking, including a year-round nighttime ban near the station. New Year’s Eve is another moment where the ward doesn’t want Shibuya to turn into a street party it can’t safely manage.

Looking for New Year’s Plans?

The good news is that Tokyo hasn’t canceled New Year’s—Shibuya just doesn’t want to host it. If you actually want a countdown with other people, here are better options:

Head to Shinjuku For a Real Countdown

Shinjuku is stepping into the role Shibuya used to play. The “Happy New Year Tokyo 2026” event is being held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, featuring large-scale projection mapping, live performances and an official countdown just after midnight.

Entry to the main venue is via advance registration, but there’s also a satellite viewing area where you can watch the program live on screens. It’s organized, ticketed and designed to handle crowds—basically everything Shibuya is trying to avoid.

Go Clubbing

Many clubs, bars and hotels across Tokyo are hosting ticketed New Year’s Eve parties with DJs, drinks and an actual countdown. If you want noise, music and celebration, this is the way to do it.

Go The Traditional Way

Hatsumode—your first shrine or temple visit of the year—is still very much on. Meiji Jingu, Zojoji and neighborhood shrines across Tokyo will be open late, usually with food stalls and a festive atmosphere that feels celebratory without being chaotic.

Keep it Low-Key

Plenty of people in Japan spend New Year’s Eve at home, watching TV specials, eating soba and heading out after midnight or early the next morning. It’s calmer, cheaper and normal. That’s also because New Year’s in Japan is traditionally a family holiday, not a party holiday.

Unlike in the West, it’s less about counting down at midnight and more about starting the year quietly, often at home, before visiting a shrine together or watching boxing/ kickboxing events and Kohaku—NHK’s annual New Year’s Eve special.

