Shimoda Day Trip: Waterfalls, Onsen, Beaches—and The Best Seafood of Your Life

Plan a no-fuss Shimoda day trip: waterfalls, a footbath breakfast, quiet beaches and seafood that will blow your mind—without the crowds.

By Aaron Baggett Sep 26, 2025 9 min read

Looking for a Shimoda day trip? Here’s the quick pitch: a no-fuss, high-reward day trip to Izu in Shizuoka Prefecture with pretty stops, good coffee and seafood that actually lives up to the hype. If you’re the kind of traveler who comes to Japan for the same three cities to post the same five photos, this probably isn’t for you. But if you want to see Japan’s forests and waters, you’ll regret not going sooner.

Shimoda is for people who like coastlines more than queues and can survive a day without a “hidden gem” going viral on TikTok. I went down for a reset—some walking, some eating, some staring at water like a Victorian poet with Wi-Fi—and realized you don’t need a 47-point itinerary to have a good time. You (or perhaps the introverts among us) just need to leave the swarm.

Although my destination was Shimoda, I took the scenic route for waterfalls, hot springs, beaches and plenty of food.

Don’t drop it in the water.

Tofuya Bakery & Table (on the grounds of Tofuya Resort & Spa Izu) is a small restaurant by the river in a pocket of trees. The bakery is unique in that it features a foot-bath terrace (ashiyu) where you can soak your feet in hot spring water while you work through pastries and a cold latte. Depending on your personality, this is either very cool or very gross.

It’s part of a historic onsen ryokan complex, so you get stone paths, quiet gardens, and that “someone has been perfecting this setting for centuries” calm—without needing to be an overnight guest.

The food is classic, comforting bakery fare done with care: soft rolls and milk bread, a rotation of stuffed buns (think croquette or curry-pan), cinnamon buns, and easy sandwiches that won’t slow your day down. It’s the breakfast you want before a beach day—good coffee, no choreography, and a view that reminds you you’re not in Tokyo anymore.

Joren Falls and Wasabi

No spider ladies here.

On the way to Kawazu Falls, make a quick detour for another—Joren no Taki, Joren Falls, a 25-meter drop into a blue pool carved out of old Amagi lava. It feels like backcountry, even though it’s basically steps from the parking lot.

Local lore says the pool is home to a jorogumo, a spider spirit that appears as a beautiful woman. In most legends, she drags boastful men to a watery grave. The moral is simple: Don’t trust women. Or maybe enjoy the view, respect the pool. Regardless, it’s a great little detour.

If you’ve got time, you can fish. The trout pond downstream rents gear, and they’ll salt-grill your amago or rainbow trout right there, or grab ready-to-go trout or game-meat skewers from the stalls

The good stuff.

This valley is also famous for its wasabi. Cold spring water feeds terraced beds, and growers still use the old tatami-ishi stone method that made Izu famous in the Edo period. A few steps from the trailhead, Maruiwa Ando Wasabi Shop sells fresh wasabi roots and pickles, plus the obligatory wasabi soft-serve ice cream—Japan always has fantastic soft-serve flavors in the countryside.

The roadside base here is the Joren Falls Tourist Center, which has parking, bathrooms, a small shop and snack windows. You’ll also find food stalls for venison (shika) and wild boar (inoshishi) on skewers. I’m from the South of the U.S., so game meat feels like home.

Kawazu Seven Waterfalls (Kawazu Nanadaru)

The Kamadaru waterfall.

The Kawazu River drops through a lush basalt gorge here in seven neat steps—the Kawazu Seven Waterfalls. The rock is old Amagi-volcano lava, so you’ll spot those ribbed, columnar joints along the walls. For literature nerds, bronze statues from Kawabata Yasunari’s The Izu Dancer appear along the path, a nod to the story that helped romanticize this corner of Izu.

If you drove in from the north, you probably spiraled down the double-decker Kawazu Nanadaru Loop Bridge—a landmark in its own right.

Kawazu Nanadaru

The paths to the falls are an easy loop of boardwalks, short stair sections and footbridges. You’ll get close-ups of jade pools and narrow chutes, plus a few wide drops that kick up mist. It’s very much a low-effort, high-reward walk—views that feel far more remote than the actual effort it takes to reach them.

When you’re done walking, nearby ryokan offer day-use onsen. You can soak in riverside outdoor baths with the sound (and sometimes the sight) of the falls, or book a private bath if you want guaranteed tattoo-friendly time.)

Shimoda, Perry Road and Seafood

Perry Road

Alright, I lied. You probably cannot blitz all of this in a day, especially if you don’t have a car—or if you like to actually enjoy places—it’ll take longer. Kawazu alone makes a fantastic day trip. But if you’ve got more time or stay the night (like I did), keep rolling south to Shimoda, and you’ll have plenty to do without touching a spreadsheet. There are plenty of Airbnbs, villas and old resorts that desperately want your attention in Shimoda.

Shimoda is the small port at the tip of the Izu Peninsula where Japan cracked the door to the West. Commodore Perry’s Black Ships anchored here, and the first U.S. consulate opened in town. The city really leans into Perry, despite him being kind of a jerk when he knocked on Japan’s doors with cannons. You’ll see him everywhere, especially on Perry Road, a short canal street with willows, old storehouses, and kissaten (traditional coffee shops).

Tsuji

Some of the best seafood in Japan.

Tsuji sits near the fishing port, a short hop from Perry Road—one of those old-school seafood restaurants where the menu is basically “whatever came off the boats.” It’s famous for kinmedai (alfonsino) done right—braised nitsuke with glossy soy-ginger sauce—and for Ise-ebi (Japanese spiny lobster), either grilled or as part of a sashimi spread.

It isn’t cheap, but it earns the hype; reservations are only. If you order the spiny lobster, know they’ll present it live to show freshness (and the price tag). I’ve tried the sashimi route before—let’s just say the “still moving” factor wasn’t my thing—so I recommend the grilled version; it’s richer, smokier and easier on the conscience.

Kappa Rock

That is indeed a kappa.

Finally, I’ve got to mention Kappa Rock—a goofy little boulder I stumbled on along the Wakanoura Promenade between the Shimoda Tokyu Hotel and the Shimoda Floating Aquarium. Locals nicknamed it for its kappa-like mug, and once you see it, you can’t unsee the mythical turtle goblin’s face.

So Many Beaches

Tatadohama Beach

For most Japanese people, Shimoda is a surf town. On most days, you’ll find a lineup of boards strapped to tiny kei cars. I am not that person. I am a pasty white boy, a few degrees from being a vampire, and my idea of “hitting the beach” is standing in the shade and pointing like, “Wow, the water is very blue.”

Shirahama is the prom king of Shimoda’s beaches—wide grin of sand, a torii at the north end, and water so clear it shows off. I lasted twenty minutes before the sun tried to sear my ancestry. Other popular spots are Sotoura and Iritahama, as well as locals like Tatadohama, because it faces the open Pacific and picks up swell more reliably than the smaller coves. If you want to dodge crowds, these beaches are spaced out enough that you can usually find a quiet pocket.

Ryugu Sea Cave and Kujuppama

There’s hole in the bottom sea

We kept threading the coast until a set of old stairs dropped us into Ryugu Sea Cave—a sea cave gnawed by waves through soft, ancient volcanic layers, its roof long since collapsed into a skylight about fifty meters across. From the rim, it looks like a heart—nature’s corny postcard—and from the sand, the tunnel frames a clean circle of Pacific. The sun turned the water cobalt and the walls golden and red. I lingered until a wave climbed over my ankles, yelped, and retreated from the cold.

Tactical climbing action.

Somewhere past the obvious stops, we found a thin, twisting road—secluded enough to feel unsafe, strange enough to keep going. It dove steeply toward a slice of turquoise called Kujuppama Beach, a pocket of white sand, clear water, and a rock archway like a keyhole punched through the cliff.

Nearby, we climbed sea rocks, admiring the view and color gradients, before calling the stairs back up ” cardio” and pretending I planned it that way.

FermenCO. Pizza

I hope you like sauerkraut.

We ended the day at FermenCo., a tiny sourdough pizza spot on Iritahama Beach. The dough is slow-fermented and baked in a wood-fired Italian oven north of 400°C, so the rims puff and blister and the center stays tender—you fold it without thinking.

Their signature pie is literally called “Fermenco:” sourdough base, a bright layer of sauerkraut, pops of mustard seed and a light snowfall of cheese. It sounds chaotic—and I’ll be real, it’s a one-and-done pizza for me. The quattro formaggi with honey, though, is molten happiness. I also ordered the Strawberry Caprese—sweet Minamiizu strawberries with burrata and olive oil—which tastes like summer on a plate and makes perfect sense next to the ocean.

Call early if you want a seat.

The place has a backstory, too. The owners moved down from Tokyo—he’s a former DJ, she curates the natural wine list—and they’ve built the menu around local producers (southern Izu tomatoes, those beautiful eggs on the Bismarck).

Sun going down, sea breeze through the windows, hot crust in hand—that was the trip’s fade-out, and it was exactly right. If you care about timing, message ahead for sunset; otherwise, grab takeout and eat on the sand like you planned it that way.

Have you ever been to Shimoda? What did you do? What do you recommend? Let us know in the comments below.