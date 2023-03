As good as they look, you can't actually eat these mouth-watering Japanese dishes.

By GaijinPot Blog Mar 18, 2023 1 min read

Heidi and Shelley visit a food sample workshop and learned how to make their own ramen and bento using realistic-looking plastic and wax ingredients.

Watch the full experience in the video above, where they visit Yamato Sample in Toshima City, Tokyo.

See more videos on our Gaijinpot Youtube Channel—and don’t forget to like, subscribe and hit that notification bell for more weekly videos about Japan!