Shopping Online in Japan

Everything—including groceries—can be purchased online, sometimes at half the regular in-store price.

Japanese websites can be an excellent option for buying domestic items quickly and even for a discounted price. Due to the ongoing coronavirus and current state of emergency, shopping online is also a safe way to get what you need without dealing with crowds.

One perk of living in Japan is speedy delivery. Even in the countryside, most things will arrive on your doorstep within a couple of days—even with standard shipping. In the big cities, same-day shipping is also available.

The two most common options for payment are credit card and bank transfer (振込, furikomi). You might not have a Japanese credit card, but your bank card should work. Most websites will also let you use a credit card from your home country, mobile payments and even Japanese prepaid credit cards you can purchase from the konbini (convenience store).

Here are some of the best websites for online shopping in Japan.

Groceries delivered straight to your door.

Japan is in a remote-work boom. If you’re fortunate enough to be in a company that lets you work from home, you may have started cooking more. You may have also realized that cooking takes up a lot of time. Thankfully, these days you can at least skip going to the supermarket. It’s also great for daily necessities and pet food. If you do have to go to work, it’s nice not having to go to the supermarket immediately afterward to buy cat food.

One caveat is you will probably be paying more for fresh veggies and meats, but you might also find discounts on wholesale items. There are also typically daily deals you can sift through. You will also need to know basic Japanese or use Google Translate to navigate some websites and set up a membership.

Here are some of the best websites in Japan for groceries, necessities and wholesale items:

Now is the perfect time to spruce up your living space.

Since many of us are working remotely now, you may have also noticed your home could use a bit of sprucing up. After all, your environment can have a lot of effect on your mental attitude and work output. No one wants to sit on a cheap or uncomfortable sofa all day for work. Why not invest in some decent new furniture? A few plants and paintings or posters not only liven up the atmosphere but say a lot about your personality.

This is also an excellent opportunity to start a new hobby like gardening or finally make the most out of your balcony space. Do you want to get into tabletop gaming or board games? You’ll definitely want a good table. Are you tired of seeing four white walls all day? Hang up some of your favorite pieces of art.

All of Japan’s best brands are at your fingertips.

The biggest concern when shopping for new clothes online is finding the correct size. While it’s difficult to know until you actually try it on, most if not every store will have a return policy if you order the wrong size. Just make sure you do not remove any tags until you are absolutely sure you want to keep the item. If you do have to return something, you will likely have to pay for packaging and shipping.

These are just a few big-name brands you can find in Japan. Unless otherwise noted, the brand’s fashion doesn’t cater to any particular subculture and will typically list the current trends in Japan.

