Everyone needs to go places. But should you buy or lease a car in Japan? Here are the pros and cons of each.

By Misty Fujii Jun 16, 2025 7 min read

Japan’s trains are famously efficient, clean and punctual—perfect for commuting and city travel. But if you really want to explore the country’s remote hot springs, mountain villages or coastal drives, public transit can only take you so far. At some point, you’ll probably want a car to get around. Of course, there are always car rentals. But should you buy or lease a car in Japan?

If you’ve had your fill of rentals or ride shares, the next step is committing to your own set of wheels. That means choosing between leasing or buying. And while this might seem like a familiar decision, car ownership in Japan comes with its own set of rules, from mandatory inspections to proving you have a legal parking space.

In this guide, we’ll explain how car ownership works in Japan and compare the pros and cons of leasing versus buying so you can make the right choice for your budget, lifestyle and how often you plan to drive.

How Car Ownership Works in Japan

Japan loves cars, but owning one can be expensive.

Before you buy or lease a car in Japan, you need to understand a few unique requirements.

First, you’ll need a parking certificate (車庫証明書, shako shomeisho) to register a vehicle. This proves that you have access to a legal parking spot, mandatory in most urban areas and available through your landlord, property documents or a monthly rental lot (look for signs that say 月極, tsukigime).

Then there’s shaken (車検), a mandatory vehicle inspection required every two or three years—three years after buying a new car and every two years after that. It includes safety, emissions, and insurance checks and gets more expensive as your car ages.

Cars in Japan also depreciate quickly, especially foreign models, due to a strong cultural preference for newer vehicles. In cities with excellent public transit, some drivers barely use their cars at all. In contrast, rural residents often depend on them daily. All of these factors can influence whether leasing or buying is the smarter move for you.

Leasing and Buying: What’s The Same?

No matter which route you choose, leasing and buying a car in Japan both require some upfront paperwork. All car owners need a valid Japanese driver’s license. If you’re new to the country, that often means converting your foreign license through the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF) and applying at a Driver’s License Center (運転免許センター, unten menkyo senta).

You’ll also need a registered seal (実印, jitsu-in) and a certificate of seal registration (印鑑証明書, inkan shomeisho), Japan’s equivalent of a notarized signature. These are issued by your local city hall and are required for contracts and ownership transfers.

On top of that, insurance is mandatory. The minimum is jibaiseki hoken (自賠責保険), government-required liability insurance, but most drivers also purchase nin’i hoken (任意保険) for full coverage. You’ll also pay annual vehicle tax, and whether you lease or own, routine maintenance is your responsibility.

Leasing a Car in Japan is Flexible

Japan makes a lot of cars.

Leasing is increasingly popular among expats, especially those living in cities or staying in Japan for the short term. One of the biggest advantages is cost predictability. With lower upfront payments and fixed monthly fees, leasing can make even high-end cars more affordable.

Typical cost

Lease plans often range from ¥30,000 to ¥80,000 per month, depending on the car model and inclusions. Many lease plans include shaken, maintenance, road tax and basic insurance, which means fewer surprise costs over time.

Some providers, like KINTO, offer “maintenance pack” plans that take care of nearly everything, making leasing a stress-free way to get behind the wheel. If you like driving newer cars, leases often allow you to upgrade at the end of your term or even buy the car outright. Leasing is especially convenient if you’re only in Japan for two or three years, as it saves you the hassle of reselling a vehicle when it’s time to leave.

Should You Lease a Car in Japan?

Short-term residents (2-3 years) or city-based drivers who want convenience and low commitment will likely want to lease.

That said, leasing comes with limitations. Most contracts cap how many kilometers you can drive, and customizing the vehicle is usually a no-go. Ending a lease early can be expensive, and you may need a Japanese credit history or a guarantor to qualify—something newcomers may find tricky. Foreigners may also need a Japanese co-signer or at least 6+ months of local financial history to be approved.

Buying a Car in Japan For The Long Haul

Your typical “kei” car in Japan.

For long-term residents or those living in more remote areas, buying a car often makes more sense. Once you purchase a vehicle, it’s yours. There are no mileage restrictions, and you can customize it however you like. Over time, buying tends to be more affordable, especially if you plan to keep the car for over five years.

Upfront Cost

A used kei car, for example, is a secondhand Japanese microcar with a small 660cc engine known for its compact size, low taxes, and fuel efficiency. It may cost as little as ¥300,000–¥800,000; new cars start around ¥1.5 million.

Buying from a dealer can also simplify things, as they often handle registration and paperwork on your behalf. The used car market in Japan is strong, giving you plenty of options whether you’re looking for a kei car or something roomier. Plus, selling your car later is relatively easy if you’re planning to stay in Japan for the long term.

Still, the initial costs can be steep. In addition to the price tag, you’ll need to budget for shaken, taxes and insurance. Financing may be possible, but getting a car loan (自動車ローン, jidousha loan) typically requires a stable income, a long-term visa and a Japanese bank account.

Can Foreigners Buy a Car in Japan?

To qualify for financing, you will need at least a 1-3-year visa and proof of steady employment. Maintenance is also entirely on you, and if you’re planning to leave Japan, the process of selling or deregistering the car can get complicated, not to mention the paperwork.

Finally, disposing of a vehicle involves deregistration, a possible recycling fee, and paperwork, mainly in Japanese, such as:

Shaken certificate (車検証): Vehicle inspection record required for deregistration.

Vehicle inspection record required for deregistration. Seal registration certificate (印鑑証明書): Confirms your registered seal (jitsu-in) for legal documents.

Confirms your registered seal (jitsu-in) for legal documents. Certificate of transfer (譲渡証明書): Used to transfer ownership officially.

Used to transfer ownership officially. License plate return form (ナンバープレート返納届): Needed when turning in your license plates.

So, Lease or Buy? What to Consider

Sometime you need a car. Even in Japan.

The right choice depends on several key factors. First, consider how long you plan to stay in Japan. If you’re only here for a couple of years, leasing is usually easier and more cost-effective. But if you’re settling in for the long haul, buying could save you more over time, especially if you plan to keep your car for several years.

Next, consider where you live. In Tokyo or Osaka, public transportation makes daily driving unnecessary, so leasing for occasional use might be ideal. In the countryside, where driving is essential, owning a car offers more freedom and flexibility.

How much are you willing to spend?. Leasing is often better if you can’t secure a car loan or cover large upfront costs. On the other hand, buying gives you complete control over your vehicle, like no mileage limits, no end date and the option to customize or resell later.

Ultimately, whether you lease or buy depends on how long you’ll stay, how much you’ll drive, and how much responsibility you’re willing to take on. In Japan, the details matter—and they can get expensive.

Did you buy or lease a car in Japan? What advice would you give to other foreigners living in Japan? Let us know in the comments below.