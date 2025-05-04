Should You Work for a Haken Dispatch Company in Japan?

Considering a haken dispatch company in Japan? Learn the pros, cons, legal rights, and tips foreign workers need to succeed in temp jobs.

May 5, 2025

There are many reasons why foreign workers in Japan choose to work for a haken gaisha (派遣会社, dispatch company). These companies make it easier to find a job in Japan, especially for those without fluent Japanese or a local network. It might even make your Japanese resume look better. Working as a haken rodosha (派遣労働者, dispatch worker) can also offer more flexibility and freedom to explore different industries—something that’s harder to do in traditional full-time roles.

That said, dispatch work has its drawbacks. Employment can be unstable, with limited job security and few opportunities for advancement. Still, many foreigners—especially English teachers, IT professionals and office staff—find the system appealing.

So what rights and benefits can a haken worker expect in Japan? And how can you advocate for yourself while working under a haken contract?

What Is The Haken System?

The dispatch limit: 3 years per role, then reassignment or direct hire.

The haken system in Japan is similar to temp staffing in other countries. Haken workers are employed by a dispatch company but are assigned to work at separate client companies for limited periods. Here’s how a haken contract compares to other common employment types in Japan:

The haken system is governed by Japan’s Worker Dispatch Law (Rodosha Haken Ho, 労働者派遣法), which regulates the dispatch industry and protects workers.

Haken roles also create a dual employment structure—dispatch companies manage contracts and payroll, while client companies supervise day-to-day work. This can lead to confusion over who is responsible if problems arise, such as harassment or contract disputes.

Industries that rely on dispatch workers include IT, manufacturing, admin support and English teaching. Contracts usually last between one and twelve months, and foreigners with the right visa or skills are often recruited through this system.

Pros of Working at a Dispatch Company

Haken could be a stepping stone to full-time work in Japan.

Like any type of employment in Japan, haken work comes with trade-offs. Some advantages include flexibility, easier access to jobs and the freedom to explore other work. Here are some pros to working for a dispatch company:

Higher Hourly Wages

One of the biggest draws of haken work is that hourly pay is often higher than what full-time or contract employees earn, particularly in fields like IT, customer service, and English education.

Flexibility

Shorter employment contracts allow workers to change jobs more easily, take breaks between assignments, or try out different industries. This makes it easier to balance work with personal goals like travel, language study or creative projects.

Easier Access to Jobs

Landing a full-time role in Japan can be difficult, especially if you don’t speak Japanese fluently or don’t yet have relevant experience. Dispatch companies help connect workers to roles they might not be able to get through direct hiring.

Less Pressure Than Full-Time Roles

Full-time employment in Japan often involves overtime, company transfers, and strict social expectations. Dispatch workers are generally not subject to these pressures, which can make the work environment more manageable.

Visa and Language Support

Some dispatch companies sponsor work visas and provide English-speaking support. They may also act as go-betweens during contract negotiations or workplace conflicts, and some even offer career counseling to help you plan your next steps.

The Dark Side of Haken

Haken employees often feel isolated from the full-time employees.

While haken work offers flexibility and quick access to jobs, it can also have serious downsides that aren’t always visible at first. Contracts are often short and unstable, and workers may be let go with little warning.

Many haken employees—especially foreigners—find themselves excluded from the workplace culture. They’re rarely invited to meetings or social events, and opportunities for promotion or skill development are almost nonexistent. Even though they might do the same work as full-time staff, haken workers are often paid less and treated as temporary or disposable.

Some companies rotate dispatch workers every few years to avoid offering permanent contracts, creating a cycle of insecurity. Others use vague legal loopholes to justify unequal pay despite Japan’s “Equal Pay for Equal Work” law.

In the worst cases, foreign haken workers may face discrimination or power harassment (pawahara) without knowing where to turn. Because of their status, many feel they can’t speak up—even when mistreated. While there are legal protections and support systems in place, such as labor unions and Hello Work, not all workers are aware of them or feel confident accessing them.

Legal Protections for Haken Workers

Don’t be afraid to seek help. Your rights matter.

Despite the exploitable risks of dispatch work, there are laws to protect haken employees. It’s always good to be aware of your rights and have the knowledge to avoid exploitation.

The ‘Equal Pay for Equal Work’ Law (2020)

This law prohibits “unreasonable” differences in compensation between full-time, contract, and dispatch workers for the same work. In principle, this means haken workers should receive a salary comparable to that of colleagues on different contract types who perform the same tasks. However, some companies may take advantage of the ambiguity of what constitutes a “reasonable” difference in salary to underpay dispatch workers.

Social Insurance and Benefits

Haken employees are entitled to benefits from their dispatch company, including health insurance, pension, annual medical checks, and paid leave.

Your Right to Seishain Conversion

After 3 years at the same company, haken workers must be offered a direct-hire contract (seishain, 正社員) by the client company. Unfortunately, to avoid making a direct-hire offer, some companies will try to rotate the existing worker into a different department or job function before the 3-year limit hits. This is legal if the role is substantially different or if the employee agrees to it.

How to Make Haken Work for You

Get involved and show your worth whenever possible.

Haken work doesn’t have to be a dead end. With the right strategy, dispatch jobs can help you gain experience, grow your network, and transition into more stable roles. Here’s how to make the most of it:

Choose the Right Dispatch Agency

Not all dispatch companies are created equal. Look for one with positive reviews from current and former employees, transparent contracts, and a strong track record of converting haken workers into full-time staff at client companies.

Use It as a Stepping Stone

Working in a variety of roles through a haken company can help you build a well-rounded resume. It also gives you the chance to explore different industries and make valuable contacts—especially helpful if you’re still deciding your long-term direction.

Negotiate for Better Conditions

Just like any job, you have room to negotiate. If you have relevant experience or strong performance, don’t hesitate to ask for higher pay or better assignments. Some agencies will work with you to find placements that match your goals.

Plan for the Long Term

If you value flexibility or are still exploring career options, continuing with haken work may make sense. But if you’re aiming for stability, long-term benefits, or a clear growth path, use dispatch work as a bridge toward a more permanent role.

Understand Your Rights and Timelines

Learn key rules, like the 3-year limit for the same job placement and the 5-year right to request a permanent contract with your dispatch company. Tracking your timeline can help you make strategic decisions and avoid being rotated out unfairly.

Document Everything

Save copies of your contracts, assignment details, duties, and performance records. This documentation will support you if a dispute arises and can help you negotiate better conditions or request seishain conversion.

Be Strategic With Assignments

If your goal is full-time employment, aim for placements at companies known for hiring haken workers directly. Some larger firms promote from within or use dispatch work as a trial period before offering permanent contracts.

Watch for Red Flags

Some dispatch agencies operate in bad faith. Be cautious if a company:

Changes contract terms last-minute

Delays your pay

Fails to enroll you in social insurance

Regularly rotates workers to dodge legal limits

Research thoroughly before signing, and don’t be afraid to walk away if something feels off.

What to Do If You’re Treated Unfairly

Hello Work can provide advice.

If you’re having trouble at work, like unpaid wages, harassment or sudden dismissal, you can contact the Labour Standards Advice Hotline. This free service offers consultations in English and other languages.

Foreign haken workers are also entitled to join industrial or regional labor unions, which can provide support if their employee rights are breached. The Tokyo Labor Consultation Center offers information about labor unions in English and other languages.

Employees can also seek advice at Hello Work, the government Employment Service center. English services are available at the Shinjuku, Nagoya, Osaka and Hamamatsu service centers.

Have you ever worked for a haken company in Japan? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments.