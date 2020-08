Harajuku fashionista, art student, Black Lives Matter Tokyo founder, and all-around badass.

By Randiah Camille Green Aug 10, 2020 1 min read

Back in June of 2020, a huge Black Lives Matter demonstration took place in Tokyo, drawing over 3,000 participants. Sierra Todd, a 19-year-old art student from the US living in Tokyo, was mostly responsible for organizing the massive event.

Todd sat down with us to tell us why she felt compelled to have a BLM march in Tokyo which seemingly blew up overnight, and how local Japanese people helped her make it happen.

Videography by Ken Yoshizawa, Reporting by Randiah Camille Green