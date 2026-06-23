Japan's new Specified Residence Card merges your Zairyu Card and My Number Card. Here's how it works and if you should switch.

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 24, 2026 5 min read

If you’ve ever stood in two different lines on two different days just to update your address—once at Immigration, once at city hall—you’re going to like this. Starting June 14, 2026, Japan is rolling out the Specified Residence Card (特定在留カード, tokutei zairyuu kaado), a single IC card that combines your Residence Card and My Number Card.

It’s completely optional. No one is forcibly upgrading your wallet.

What Exactly Is This Thing?

Think of Japan’s new Specified Residence Card (official link) as your Zairyu Card (Residence Card) and My Number Card when having a baby. It carries your immigration status, your address and your 12-digit My Number—all on one card.

Visa details previously printed on the surface (status type, period of stay, issue date) now exist only inside the IC chip, which is actually a nice privacy upgrade, so strangers can no longer read your visa category at a glance by looking at your card.

Since visa details are now hidden in the chip rather than printed, the government has released a Residence Card Checker app (Apple, Android) that lets you (or anyone who needs to verify your status) read that information digitally.

Old vs. New

~ Two Separate Cards (Current) Specified Residence Card (New, Optional) Number of cards 2 1 Update process Visit Immigration and city hall separately One visit updates both Visa details on the surface Printed Hidden in the chip only My Number Separate card Printed on the back Use as health insurance/driver’s license Via My Number Card only Yes, same card Processing time Standard Minimum ~2 weeks First-time fee ~ Free (if switching from a pre-June 13, 2026 card) Later reissue fees ~ ~1,900 yen (Immigration) + ~600 yen (J-LIS) If lost Replace one card Must reissue both functions separately

Who Can Get One?

You’re eligible if you’re a mid- to long-term resident registered in the Basic Resident Register, or a special permanent resident. Special permanent residents get their own version, officially called the Specified Special Permanent Resident Certificate (特定特別永住者証明書, tokutei tokubetsu eijuusha shoumeisho), which works the same way.

Switching is entirely up to you. As officials have put it, getting one is voluntary, and you’re free to keep your two existing cards indefinitely.

How Do You Actually Get One?

As long as everything is still cute.

You can only request the Specified Card while doing another procedure, and it must be done in person at a counter, even if you’d normally handle that procedure online through Japan’s residence application system. Here’s the gist:

Pick your moment: Apply when you’re already renewing your visa, changing status, getting permanent residency, or filing a house move (転入・転居, tennyuu/tenkyo) at city hall.



Apply when you’re already renewing your visa, changing status, getting permanent residency, or filing a house move (転入・転居, tennyuu/tenkyo) at city hall. Bring the paperwork: Application form, PIN-setting form, and a 4×3cm photo. The forms are already available for download from the Immigration Services Agency site (different versions depending on whether you’re applying at Immigration or at your local city office).



Application form, PIN-setting form, and a 4×3cm photo. The forms are already available for download from the Immigration Services Agency site (different versions depending on whether you’re applying at Immigration or at your local city office). Submit at the right counter: Immigration Bureau for visa-related matters, City Hall for address changes.



Immigration Bureau for visa-related matters, City Hall for address changes. Wait it out: Plan for at least two weeks (longer than a standard renewal).



Plan for at least (longer than a standard renewal). Pick it up in person once it’s ready.



once it’s ready. Check the fee: It’s free the first time if you’re switching from a card issued before June 13, 2026. After that, later reissues run about ¥1,900 to Immigration plus ¥600 to J-LIS (more if mailed or if you need an electronic certificate).

Note: New arrivals still get the standard (redesigned) Residence Card first.

Why Bother Switching?

One-Stop Updates: You only have to update one card at one office when you move or change your details, instead of running between City Hall and Immigration.



You only have to update one card at one office when you move or change your details, instead of running between City Hall and Immigration. All-in-One Convenience: The single card serves as your ID and health insurance card, and can even link to your digital driver’s license.



The single card serves as your ID and health insurance card, and can even link to your digital driver’s license. Longer Expiration Dates: If you have a Permanent Residency or a Highly Skilled Professional (ii) visa, your card is valid for up to 10 years before you need a new one.



If you have a Permanent Residency or a Highly Skilled Professional (ii) visa, your card is valid for up to 10 years before you need a new one. Better Privacy: Your specific visa type and exact expiration date are hidden inside the card’s electronic chip rather than printed on the front for anyone to see.

Why You Might Hold Off

Slower Sign-up: Getting the combined card can cause extra delays at immigration, especially if you are in a rush to finish your visa renewal.



Getting the combined card can cause extra delays at immigration, especially if you are in a rush to finish your visa renewal. Big Hassle if Lost: If you lose it, you can’t get a new combined card right away. You have to go to the police first, then go to Immigration to get a regular card, and then reapply for the combined version.



If you lose it, you can’t get a new combined card right away. You have to go to the police first, then go to Immigration to get a regular card, and then reapply for the combined version. Rejection at Stores: Many shops, phone companies, and landlords still don’t recognize the new card. They will ask for a traditional “Zairyu Card” because their staff isn’t trained on the new format yet.

Many shops, phone companies, and landlords still don’t recognize the new card. They will ask for a traditional “Zairyu Card” because their staff isn’t trained on the new format yet. The Health Card Trap: If your visa renewal is taking a long time, the health insurance portion of your card will automatically expire on your old visa’s expiration date. To stop this, you have to physically go to City Hall before that date to get a temporary extension.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t a “use it or lose it” situation. Your current Residence Card and My Number Card remain perfectly valid until they expire, and nobody is required to combine them.

If you’re due for a visa renewal or planning a move soon anyway, the Specified Card could save you a trip. If you’d rather wait until banks, telecoms and landlords catch up to the new design, that’s a completely reasonable call too.

Do you plan on switching to Japan’s Specified Residence Card? Let us know what you think in the comments below.