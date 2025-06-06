Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

Beat the heat with the best water parks in Japan—discover thrilling slides, themed pools and unique onsen experiences across the country.

By Matthew Coslett Jun 6, 2025 7 min read

Japan’s summers are getting hotter (and dangerous). The baking heat is getting worse year after year. Parents, couples, and expats on holiday often look for trips that combine cooling off with having fun. That being said, who doesn’t enjoy a good old-fashioned water park? That’s why we’ve compiled the best water parks in Japan.

There are more than a few water parks in Japan, so we have found the best water parks and waterslides across the country. For the ultimate combination of cooling off and slip-and-slide excitement, visit one of these for a day out in Japan’s summers.

1. Sunshine Pool (Fukuoka)

Kids love dinosaurs, and kids love waterparks, so of course, someone eventually combined the two. At Uminonakamichi Seaside Park in Fukuoka, the Dinosaur Pool lets kids step back into prehistoric times with towering dinosaur statues and an ancient village theme.

Waterslide fans will want to head straight for the Dragon Sliders. There are three types:

Fire Dragon , a 100-meter-long thrill ride

, a 100-meter-long thrill ride Tube Dragon , perfect for riding in pairs with a float

, perfect for riding in pairs with a float Little Dragon, designed for younger kids who want in on the fun

You can also easily combine the park with a trip to the nearby aquarium, Sunshine Pool, Marine World or the go-karts at Wonder World.

Address: 18-25 Saitozaki, Higashi Ward, Fukuoka

18-25 Saitozaki, Higashi Ward, Fukuoka Nearest Station: Uminonakamichi station (海の中道駅)

Uminonakamichi station (海の中道駅) Admission: Adults: ¥4,200 and up, Children: ¥3,000 and up

Adults: ¥4,200 and up, Children: ¥3,000 and up Website: www.uminaka-park.jp

2. Yomiuriland Pool WAI (Tokyo)

Looking for a tropical escape without leaving the city? Yomiuriland’s Pool WAI brings the beach vibes to Tokyo with a Fijian theme, five distinct pools, and a handful of fun slides perfect for kids, couples, and groups of friends.

The highlight is the Giant Sky River, a family-friendly raft ride that sweeps you down a long chute. You’ll also find a lazy river, a wave pool and kid-safe splash zones. While smaller than some mega water parks, it’s easy to access and packed with summer charm—plus, you can combine it with a visit to the Yomiuriland amusement park next door.

Address: 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi City, Tokyo

4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi City, Tokyo Nearest Station: Keio Yomiuriland station, then take the gondola or bus

Keio Yomiuriland station, then take the gondola or bus Admission: Adults (18–64): ¥3,300–¥4,200 Children (6–12): ¥2,200–¥3,200 Preschool (3–5): ¥1,500–¥2,000

Website: www.yomiuriland.com/en/pool-wai/

3. Tokyo Summerland (Kanto)

Another in Japan’s capital, Tokyo Water Adventure Summerland, is known for its wild, over-the-top flumes—some so intense they border on sinister. Take Tower’s Rock, for example: this ride launches you up a steep ramp, only to leave you staring over the edge before gravity yanks you back down to safety.

Then there’s Dekasura, a massive slide that shoots you into a tunnel like you’ve just unlocked a secret Sonic the Hedgehog level. The park even includes a water-top obstacle course—think American Ninja Warrior, but a little more forgiving.

Address: 600 Kamiyotsugi, Akiruno, Tokyo

600 Kamiyotsugi, Akiruno, Tokyo Nearest Station: No direct train access Shuttle buses run from Keio Hachioji station (Tokyo) and JR Hachioji station

Admission: Adults: ¥4,200 and up Children: ¥3,000 and up

Website: www.summerland.co.jp/english

4. Nagashima Spa Land (Mie)

From a distance, Joyful Water Park looks like an H.R. Giger fever dream—an overwhelming tangle of slides and chutes stacked in chaotic layers, each with its own wild personality. It’s hard to know where to begin.

Younger kids can race their friends on side-by-side slides or hop on an aqua ring for a gentler ride. But if you’re feeling fearless, brace yourself for the Free Fall Slider—a near-vertical plunge that sends you flying so fast, you might splash people in nearby pools. Staff members even wait at the end to make sure you don’t slam into the padded barrier.

Our favorite? The UFO Slider. This bizarre ride answers a question no one asked: What would it feel like to get flushed down a sinkhole? Riders circle the walls before dropping through a hole in the center—equal parts thrilling and absurd.

Address: Kuwana City, 333 Kuwana City, Mie

Kuwana City, 333 Kuwana City, Mie Nearest Station: No direct train access Buses run from Nagoya station , Chubu Centrair International Airport and Kuwana station

Admission: ¥4,100 for a passport (includes unlimited rides)

¥4,100 for a (includes unlimited rides) Official Site: www.nagashima-onsen.co.jp

5. Spa Resort Hawaiians (Fukushima)

Fukushima may not get as hot as Japan’s southern islands, but its humid summers make water parks a local favorite. One standout is the uniquely themed Spa Resort Hawaiians, where a full-blown Hawaiian vibe meets Japanese hospitality.

Shops sell imported Hawaiian jewelry and snacks, and Polynesian décor fills the space. The park’s most famous ride is a 100-meter-long slide you ride on a float—great fun, but we’re partial to the Friendship Canyon, a pair of slides that stretch for 120 meters of non-stop splashy fun.

Plan your visit around the daily hula dance performances and the dramatic Polynesian fire-breathing show, both of which transform this water park into a cultural experience and a cool escape.

Address: Warabidaira 50, Jobanfujiwaramachi, Iwaki City, Fukushima

Warabidaira 50, Jobanfujiwaramachi, Iwaki City, Fukushima Nearest Station: Yumoto station (JR Joban Line) About 15 minutes by shuttle bus or taxi from the station

Admission: Adults: ¥3,570 Children: ¥2,250

Official Site: www.hawaiians.co.jp/english

6. Yunessun (Kanagawa)

The onsen of the gods.

Hakone Kowakien Yunessun might be known as a winter retreat thanks to its steamy hot spring baths, but it’s also a great spot to cool off in summer. Kick things off with Rodeo Mountain, a zigzagging waterslide designed to mimic whitewater rapids. You’ll also find a scenic waterfall and a water-soaked jungle gym that’s perfect for kids.

Once you’ve cooled down, head for the park’s unique family onsen. The most famous is the Aegean Sea of Gods, where a bubble and light show plays out every half hour around a central fountain. You can also soak in outdoor springs with stunning views of the surrounding forest.

For something truly memorable, try the themed onsen—where you can bathe in green tea, red wine, sake or even coffee. It’s a bathing experience fit for a king—or maybe a Roman senator.

Address: 1297 Ninotaira, Hakone, Ashigarashimo District, Kanagawa

1297 Ninotaira, Hakone, Ashigarashimo District, Kanagawa Nearest Station: From Hakone-Yumoto station , take the Hakone Tozan Bus or Izu Hakone Bus to the Kowakien bus stop.

From , take the or to the Admission: Adults: ¥3,500, Children: ¥1,800

Adults: ¥3,500, Children: ¥1,800 Website: www.nagashima-onsen.co.jp

7. Himeji Central Park: Poolside Kan (Hyogo)

If you’re looking for more than just water slides, Himeji Central Park delivers a full-day experience. Located near the iconic Himeji Castle, this hybrid amusement park and water park combo is a summer favorite for Kansai families.

In the Poolside Kan area, you’ll find a lazy river, a powerful wave pool and several waterslides. The real draw is the variety—you can cool off in the water and then hop on a roller coaster or even go on a drive-through safari, all in one place.

Note that there is a private zoo on the premises, which does not have the best conditions for animals in Japan. If this is an issue, consider another park.

Address: 1434-93 Toyotomi, Himeji, Hyogo 679-2121

1434-93 Toyotomi, Himeji, Hyogo 679-2121 Nearest Station: Take a Shinki Bus from Himeji Station (about 30 minutes)

Take a Shinki Bus from Himeji Station (about 30 minutes) Admission: Included with park ticket (¥3,600-¥4,000 for adults)

Included with park ticket (¥3,600-¥4,000 for adults) Website: www.central-park.co.jp

8. Rusutsu Resort Water Park (Hokkaido)

While Hokkaido doesn’t hit Tokyo-level heat in summer, Rusutsu Resort still offers a great way to cool off, especially if you’re traveling with kids. This northern resort features both indoor and outdoor pools, making it a solid option even on cooler or rainy days.

Inside, you’ll find an indoor wave pool, water slides and shallow areas for younger kids. Outside, the open-air pool lets you enjoy Hokkaido’s crisp summer air. With access to theme park rides, golfing and seasonal activities, Rusutsu is more than just a water park—it’s a full vacation stop.

Address: 13 Izumikawa, Rusutsu, Abuta District, Hokkaido

13 Izumikawa, Rusutsu, Abuta District, Hokkaido Nearest Station: Shuttle buses run from Sapporo and New Chitose Airport

Shuttle buses run from Sapporo and New Chitose Airport Admission: Adults: ¥7,000 (¥6,000 in advance)

Adults: ¥7,000 (¥6,000 in advance) Website: https://rusutsu.com/en/

Don’t Like Water Parks?

Not into water parks? Japan is full of safe, scenic rivers and swimming holes that are perfect for cooling off in the summer heat. Whether you’re looking to escape the crowds, reconnect with nature or just wade in some refreshingly clear water, there are plenty of stunning spots just a short train ride from Tokyo. Check out some of the best rivers and swimming holes around Tokyo.

What do you think are the best water parks in Japan? How do you like to cool off? Let us know in the comments!