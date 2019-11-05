Spot the Kanji for Good and Evil in Everyday Japanese

良 and 悪 are really useful characters. Here's where to watch out for them day-to-day.

The two characters for good and evil (or bad), 良 （ よ ） い and 悪 （ わる ） respectfully, are really useful characters.

Give us the bad news first

The 悪 kanji, for example, can also be added as an adjective to the front of many words to mean an unpleasant version of that.

Take, for example, 悪口 （ わるぐち ） which means “to talk badly of someone.” It can also be added as a suffix to make words like:

気持 （ きも ） ち悪い = A bad feeling

良い/いい, on the other hand, has the opposite effect and describes a particularly pleasant or nice example of that thing. Generally, いい is more common in spoken Japanese with the exception of 良いお 年 （ とし ） を which is another way to wish someone a Happy New Year.

Positive perspective

The Japanese use いい a lot in their language.

いい 人 （ ひと ） です = Good guy/gal

Another example, いい 夫婦 （ ふうふ ） which we mentioned in our Japanese Words for Weddings article, uses Japanese number code to interesting effect, too.

So far, so simple, right? However, from here things get a little more interesting. Both 悪い and いい/ 良い have some fascinating grammatical usages that all learners should be familiar with.

MC Grammar

Readers growing up in the 90s will recognize the use of ( 僕 （ ぼく ） ) が悪い as similar to that old stalwart of 90s-ness: the saying ‘”My bad’… presumably with a “dude” not far behind. While this may sound a little dated in English, it’s still a beloved expression among Japanese people.

This phrase is mostly used to admit a mistake, but it can also be used alongside certain disrespectful pronouns, as in sentences like お 前 （ まえ ） が悪いよ (You are wrong!) and だれが悪いのか (Who is at fault?).

～が悪い is also used in some other forms to create descriptions of things.

目 （ め ） が悪い = Have bad eyesight

Back to いい. This is also used in a number of important grammar forms. ～していい？ is a common way to ask casually if you have permission to do something. Daily use examples include 質問 （ しつもん ） していい？ (Is it okay to ask a question) and 失礼 （ しつれい ） してもいい？ (May I be excused?).

Another common grammar form is ～ほうがいい which is used to state a preference between different options.

Up late playing video games with a Japanese gamer who asks you if you want to play another? You might say 寝 （ ね ） たほうがいい (It’s best to sleep). Or, if you’re aware that you’ve been spending too much time gaming, you might say 運動 （ うんどう ） したほうがいい (I should do some exercise).

Who’s bad?

While in English, the words good and evil are rarely found together, Japanese is a little freer, allowing contradictory concepts to be combined to make hybrid words stitched together like Frankenstein’s monster.

Good and evil can be combined to make 善悪 （ ぜんあく ） or sometimes 善 （ よ ） し 悪 （ あ ） し.

These words are used in sentences that deal with both concepts at the same time such as 彼 （ かれ ） は善悪の 区別 （ くべつ ） がない (He has no distinction between good and evil) and 子供 （ こども ） は善悪の区別がつかない (Children can’t distinguish good from evil).

Finally, it is worth adding in the あく-reading of the 悪 kanji. Despite 悪い being a beginner/intermediate learner’s word, あく is usually used in really advanced words.

This is also often added as a prefix to make complex words such as 悪 （ あく ） 事 （ じ ） (Wickedness), 悪 意 （ い ） (Evil intention) and, of course, the lord of darkness himself, the 悪 魔 （ ま ） (Devil).