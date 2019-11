Spot the Kanji for Good and Evil in Everyday Japanese

良 and 悪 are really useful characters. Here's where to watch out for them day-to-day.

By Matthew Coslett Nov 5, 2019 3 min read

The two characters for good and evil (or bad), 良 ( よ ) い and 悪 ( わる ) respectfully, are really useful characters.

Give us the bad news first

The 悪 kanji, for example, can also be added as an adjective to the front of many words to mean an unpleasant version of that.

Take, for example, 悪口 ( わるぐち ) which means “to talk badly of someone.” It can also be added as a suffix to make words like:

気持 ( きも ) ち悪い = A bad feeling

= A bad feeling 具合 ( ぐあい ) 悪い = (Feeling) under the weather

= (Feeling) under the weather 気分 ( きぶん ) 悪い = Feeling sick

良い/いい, on the other hand, has the opposite effect and describes a particularly pleasant or nice example of that thing. Generally, いい is more common in spoken Japanese with the exception of 良いお 年 ( とし ) を which is another way to wish someone a Happy New Year.

Positive perspective

The Japanese use いい a lot in their language.

いい 人 ( ひと ) です = Good guy/gal

= Good guy/gal いい 匂 ( にお ) い = Nice smell

= Nice smell 運 ( うん ) がいい = Lucky

= Lucky 頭 ( あたま ) がいい = Smart

= Smart いいやつだ = A good dude/bloke

= A good dude/bloke 仲 ( なか ) がいい = Get on well with

Another example, いい 夫婦 ( ふうふ ) which we mentioned in our Japanese Words for Weddings article, uses Japanese number code to interesting effect, too.

So far, so simple, right? However, from here things get a little more interesting. Both 悪い and いい/ 良い have some fascinating grammatical usages that all learners should be familiar with.

MC Grammar

Readers growing up in the 90s will recognize the use of ( 僕 ( ぼく ) ) が悪い as similar to that old stalwart of 90s-ness: the saying ‘”My bad’… presumably with a “dude” not far behind. While this may sound a little dated in English, it’s still a beloved expression among Japanese people.

This phrase is mostly used to admit a mistake, but it can also be used alongside certain disrespectful pronouns, as in sentences like お 前 ( まえ ) が悪いよ (You are wrong!) and だれが悪いのか (Who is at fault?).

~が悪い is also used in some other forms to create descriptions of things.

目 ( め ) が悪い = Have bad eyesight

= Have bad eyesight 仲が悪い = To be on bad terms with someone

= To be on bad terms with someone 顔 ( かお ) 色 ( いろ ) が悪い = Look off-color/pale

= Look off-color/pale 天気 ( てんき ) が悪い = Bad weather (in case you were needing to generate some small talk in Japanese)

Back to いい. This is also used in a number of important grammar forms. ~していい? is a common way to ask casually if you have permission to do something. Daily use examples include 質問 ( しつもん ) していい? (Is it okay to ask a question) and 失礼 ( しつれい ) してもいい? (May I be excused?).

Another common grammar form is ~ほうがいい which is used to state a preference between different options.

Up late playing video games with a Japanese gamer who asks you if you want to play another? You might say 寝 ( ね ) たほうがいい (It’s best to sleep). Or, if you’re aware that you’ve been spending too much time gaming, you might say 運動 ( うんどう ) したほうがいい (I should do some exercise).

Who’s bad?

While in English, the words good and evil are rarely found together, Japanese is a little freer, allowing contradictory concepts to be combined to make hybrid words stitched together like Frankenstein’s monster.

Good and evil can be combined to make 善悪 ( ぜんあく ) or sometimes 善 ( よ ) し 悪 ( あ ) し.

These words are used in sentences that deal with both concepts at the same time such as 彼 ( かれ ) は善悪の 区別 ( くべつ ) がない (He has no distinction between good and evil) and 子供 ( こども ) は善悪の区別がつかない (Children can’t distinguish good from evil).

Finally, it is worth adding in the あく-reading of the 悪 kanji. Despite 悪い being a beginner/intermediate learner’s word, あく is usually used in really advanced words.

This is also often added as a prefix to make complex words such as 悪 ( あく ) 事 ( じ ) (Wickedness), 悪 意 ( い ) (Evil intention) and, of course, the lord of darkness himself, the 悪 魔 ( ま ) (Devil).