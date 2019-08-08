Starbucks Get Fruity With New Line of Peach-Flavored Drinks

Unsurprisingly, everyone in Japan is peachy keen for the releases.

By Lucy Dayman Aug 8, 2019 2 min read

It’s fair to say no other nation loves limited seasonal drinks as much as Japan, and nobody does seasonal drinks quite like Starbucks. Each year, the coffee giant’s sakura-themed brews are almost as highly anticipated as the arrival of the cherry blossoms themselves.

With the sweltering Japanese summer very much in full swing, Starbucks has come up with a new fruity-fresh line to satisfy thirsty fans.

In July last year, the brand released the Peach Pink Fruit Frappuccino. This pretty-in-pink blend of guava puree, pink grapefruit, peach pulps, and strawberries was such a hit that it’s back in season for summer 2019. But this time there are two options.

Currently on sale is Starbucks Japan’s newest original incarnation. Its the blushing, Peach on the Beach Frappuccino. While the name is not the greatest pun, we can app-peach-iate the fact that it’s easier to write than the Instagram-themed #STRAWBERRYVERYMUCHFRAPPUCCINO__RED and #STRAWBERRYVERYMUCHFRAPPUCCINO__WHITE frappuccinos which surfaced back in April.

Peach on the Beach is available until August 29.

The frappuccino is a combination of white peach chunks, peach juice, puree, and peach sauce. The drink launched on July 19 and its run is short and sweet. It’s only available until August 29.

But the team over at Starbucks HQ don’t want you to miss out on your peach of the action. So they’re also launching another summer line for convenience stores, the Peach Pink Fruit with Peach Jelly (try saying that 10 times in a row). The second drink is based on its 2018 predecessor the Peach Pink Fruit Frappuccino.

It’s a combination of milk, jelly and peach juice that promises to be so good it’ll leave you peach-less. The drink comes in a pre-packaged Starbucks® Chilled Cup, which according to the press release features a “dome-shaped over-cap reminiscent of the frappuccino” for that added authenticity.

While the more cynical customer may question why Japan is going so fruity over a re-release of a drink line that came out last year, be grape-ful. While we’re getting mo’ and mo’ peaches, U.S. Starbucks fans are dealing with the unleashing of the berry questionable tye-dye frappuccino.

The Peach Pink Fruit with Peach Jelly costs ¥219 and will be out in your local konbini across the nation from August 20. That’s nine days before the end of the Peach on the Beach’s run. So, if you’re bananas for sweet drinks, why not go and pick them both up? We think they’d make a perfect pear.