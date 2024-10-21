Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

Ubigi offers a reliable eSIM for expats in Japan. Fast, flexible data plans, and easy international use to stay connected wherever you go.

By Aaron Baggett Oct 22, 2024 5 min read

Whether you’re moving to a new country or chasing new adventures, staying connected is a top priority. For expats, especially those in Japan, arriving without a reliable internet or mobile data connection can be overwhelming. A poor connection can leave you feeling isolated, relying on locals for directions or scrambling to find a Wi-Fi hotspot just to check your messages. Using an eSIM for expats in Japan helps eliminate this uncertainty, reducing the stress of navigating a new city and staying in touch with loved ones. Reliable connectivity is not just convenient—it’s essential for a smooth, stress-free experience abroad.

For expats in Japan, dealing with SIM cards, avoiding high roaming fees, and finding dependable Wi-Fi can be frustrating. Ubigi offers a simple, reliable eSIM solution to stay connected—both in Japan and while traveling internationally.

A Fast, Reliable eSim in Japan

Explore, snap and share anywhere in Japan.

For new expats arriving in Japan, a reliable mobile data connection is essential. Whether you’re exploring Tokyo, navigating the train system, or checking in with family, having a strong data connection simplifies everything. Using an eSIM for expats in Japan ensures that mobile data takes precedence over traditional SIM cards, especially for staying connected through apps like WhatsApp, Skype, and Facebook Messenger.

Consider arriving in Tokyo or Osaka and needing to find your short-term apartment or hotel. Although Japan has fast internet, public Wi-Fi is not always free and can be unreliable. Instead of struggling with patchy connections, you can use Google Maps effortlessly with Ubigi’s fast 5G network, powered by partnerships with KDDI and NTT DoCoMo. If you need to join an important work call right after landing, Ubigi’s eSIM for expats in Japan lets you hop on Skype or Zoom without worrying about dropped connections or data limits.

Ubigi’s flexibility is perfect for expats who are adjusting to life in Japan. Start with a small data pack to cover your initial needs, then easily upgrade to a recurring plan for unlimited access without the stress of overage charges.

Ubigi for Expats

Connect to local networks in Japan through KDDI and NTT DoCoMo. Flexible data plans: Choose from one-off or recurring packages ranging from 500MB to unlimited data.

Choose from one-off or recurring packages ranging from 500MB to unlimited data. Strong network coverage: Even in remote areas, it reduces potential dead zones—a lifesaver for teachers in Japan’s countryside.

Even in remote areas, it reduces potential dead zones—a lifesaver for teachers in Japan’s countryside. No long-term contracts: Ideal for expats who want flexibility during their transition to life in Japan.

Travel The World With Ubigi

Explore the world with Japan as your base.

For expats settled in Japan, the country serves as an excellent launchpad for exploring global destinations, from bustling cities in Europe to tropical getaways in Southeast Asia. Ubigi offers seamless connectivity in Japan and across approximately 200 destinations worldwide to maximize your travels without the hassle of switching SIM cards.

With one eSIM that you install once, you can skip the stress of local SIM cards at your destination airport. Simply install the app or scan a QR code purchased from the website, and you’re ready to travel abroad.

One eSim for 200 countries.

Imagine landing in a new city—whether it’s Paris or Bangkok—and wanting to discover local cuisine or cultural sites. Ubigi gives you instant access to reliable mobile data. As long as you’re topped up, you can share experiences on Instagram or TikTok, connect with friends, or explore travel guides. If you run low on data, topping up is easy—even without Wi-Fi—through the Ubigi app, ensuring you stay connected.

Another significant advantage is the ability to tether your devices without restrictions. Whether sharing your connection with a laptop for work or helping a travel companion get online, Ubigi makes tethering hassle-free. This feature is especially useful for expats managing remote work while traveling.

With Ubigi, you can explore the world confidently, knowing reliable connectivity is at your fingertips. Enjoy the freedom to travel, share adventures, and stay connected with loved ones—all while using the same eSIM that keeps you connected in Japan. Whether you’re hopping on a flight for a weekend getaway or embarking on a longer journey, Ubigi ensures you remain in touch and fully equipped for whatever your travels bring.

Travel Benefits of Ubigi

One less concern for your trip.

One-Time Setup: Install the eSIM once and use it in multiple countries, eliminating the need for physical SIM swaps.

Install the eSIM once and use it in multiple countries, eliminating the need for physical SIM swaps. Instant Connectivity: Enjoy immediate access to mobile data when you arrive at your destination.

Enjoy immediate access to mobile data when you arrive at your destination. Flexible Data Plans: Choose plans that fit your travel needs, from short trips to unlimited data plans.

Choose plans that fit your travel needs, from short trips to unlimited data plans. User-Friendly App: Easily manage your data, check usage and top up from the Ubigi app.

Easily manage your data, check usage and top up from the Ubigi app. Excellent Coverage: Benefit from a strong local network in over 200 countries.

Easy Setup: Just Scan and Go

Getting started with Ubigi is a breeze! Just follow these three simple steps:

Select Your Data Plan: Choose the data plan that best fits your needs and receive it via QR code or email. It’s quick and easy!

Choose the data plan that best fits your needs and receive it via QR code or email. It’s quick and easy! Scan the QR Code: Activate your data plan and install the Ubigi eSIM by scanning the QR code. It’s that simple!

Activate your data plan and install the Ubigi eSIM by scanning the QR code. It’s that simple! Create Your Account: Set up your account to start using your data plan. You can check your balance and top up on the go—you’re good to go!

Ubigi supports multiple payment methods, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and credit cards, making it easy to manage your account and data plans without worrying about currency exchange.

Plus, with Ubigi’s flexible plans, you can enjoy unlimited data, perfect for staying connected during your travels. And if you need help, live chat support is available in English and French during agent hours. Otherwise, you can submit a ticket, with replies expected within 24 hours.

