Stop Lining Up for Ichiran Ramen, You Cowards

Ichiran isn’t the best ramen in Japan—just the easiest. Skip the line, dodge the hype, and find better bowls locals actually eat.

I try not to judge tourists’ travel itineraries. I’m very humble like that. In a way, it’s kind of nice that all the tourists congregate in the same three places. Sure, it’s wrecking small towns and pushing locals out of, well, the locale, but at least it keeps certain neighborhoods free of selfie sticks and anime-themed bucket hats. That said, when I do venture into the city, one thing I refuse to do is wait in a line. Japanese people love lines. They say it’s because of cultural emphasis on harmony or respect for social order. I, on the other hand, believe nothing on this earth is worth waiting an hour for, least of all a bowl of Ichiran ramen.

So when I see a crowd of foreigners lining up for the most basic white bread of noodles in Japan, I sort of lose my mind. Ichiran is fine. It’s convenient, it’s clean and the broth is perfectly engineered to be inoffensive. But did you travel across the world to play it safe? Are you really out here giving up an hour of your day for what amounts to the Big Mac of tonkotsu?

Why Do Tourists Line Up For Ichiran?

You are literally in the food capital.

Ichiran isn’t bad. It’s consistent, open late and they’ve nailed an anxiety-free ordering system. No small talk, no kanji, no social fear of pissing off the guy behind you while you stare blankly at the ticket machine. If ramen had a panic room, it would be Ichiran. But I’ve never had bad ramen in Japan. Most foreigners’ only ramen experience is the Cup Noodle they ate three times a day to survive college or a neglectful childhood. Most ramen shops in Japan are likely going to be the best ramen of your life.

The real draw here isn’t the noodles, it’s the English menus and the influencers. Some folks just won’t eat anywhere unless the staff speaks English and the menu has pictures. Ichiran knows this. They’ve built the whole operation to be foreigner-proof—from the English menu to the sit-alone booth where you don’t have to speak to a single soul.

Meanwhile, some influencer on TikTok or Instagram couldn’t be bothered to walk more than a block from their hotel, filmed a shaky reel with lo-fi music and suddenly, Ichiran, with its weak-ass thin noodles, watery broth and a single sad sliver of pork, becomes: “Are you looking for the BEST RAMEN IN TOKYO!?”

Aren’t You Just Gate-Keeping Ramen?

You really waited in line for this?

Yes. And you’re welcome. I will be the martyr of/and the patron saint of good ramen. Say anything remotely critical about Ichiran online and watch the comments fill up like a boiling pot of rage. It’s always just perfectly acceptable: “I only waited an hour, and, actually, it was pretty good.” I’ve eaten gas station hot dogs at 2 a.m. that I considered “pretty good.”

People get defensive because they’ve already invested in the hype. They stood in line. They filmed themselves slurping in a silent booth like it was a pilgrimage. Most importantly, they’ve uploaded it to Instagram and already shoved a phone in their co-worker’s face with a picture of the most basic-ass bowl of ramen. Admitting it wasn’t life-changing feels like admitting they wasted their one shot.

It’s usually their first bowl of ramen in Japan. You could’ve handed them instant noodles from a convenience store, and they still would’ve called it amazing and said it’s better than back home. It’s less about the food and more about the fear. The fear of picking the wrong place, stepping outside the tourist bubble or walking into a local shop and not knowing what to say.

Ichiran is comfort food for the anxious traveler. And I get it. But let’s not confuse safety with greatness, especially when better bowls are literally around the corner. Of course, first-timers come here. It’s easy. It’s predictable. But “easy” and “best” are not the same thing. Ichiran is fine. It’s your trip. You’re allowed to enjoy it. But I’m also allowed to roast you for it.

How to Actually Find Good Ramen in Japan

This place is probably fire.

Let’s get one thing straight: ramen in Japan is everywhere, and most of it is leagues better than the “foreigner-safe” chain you waited an hour for. You don’t need a secret password or a culinary diploma to find great ramen—you just need to look literally anywhere else. Google ラーメン屋 (ramen shop).

Or walk two blocks from any train station and find a place where the clientele is 100% Japanese, the menu is not English and someone’s grandma is cooking in the back. That’s your spot.

Start with the basics. Japan has regional ramen styles, the way America has BBQ sauces.

Tonkotsu (from Fukuoka) : Thick, creamy pork-bone broth; the Ichiran crowd-pleaser.

: Thick, creamy pork-bone broth; the Ichiran crowd-pleaser. Shoyu (Tokyo classic) : Soy-sauce base, clean and savory.

: Soy-sauce base, clean and savory. Miso (from Hokkaido) : Rich, hearty, built for snowy winters.

: Rich, hearty, built for snowy winters. Shio (Salt) : Light(-ish) and salty—the one people pretend is healthy.

: Light(-ish) and salty—the one people pretend is healthy. Tsukemen (Dipping style): Noodles on the side; concentrated, often seafood-forward broth.

Still want training wheels? Use Tabelog—Japan’s brutally honest review site. If it has a 3.5, that probably means it’s fire. Japanese people are famously harsh with ratings. A 3.0 is already considered good. Anything above that means it went above and beyond. A typical “good” review in Japan looks like:

“The noodles were incredible—maybe the best ramen I’ve had in my life. However, the staff did not use the money tray when returning my change. Two stars.”

You don’t need a 5-star rating—you need a place that locals keep going back to. Ignore the one with 4.7 stars and five menu items in English next to a stack of suitcases.

What If They Ask Me Questions?

If you’re scared of ordering, know that most ramen shops use ticket machines. It’s really hard to screw it up. You put money in, push a button with a photo and out comes a ticket. Done.

Some older machines and coin slots might not accept Japan’s brand-new bills or shiny new coins with silver alloy. If your fresh ¥1,000 note or new ¥500 coin gets rejected, don’t panic. Just waving the bill in front of the staff and shrugging like an ape is likely enough to get the point across, but to be polite, say, “ryogae onegai shimasu” (exchange, please).

The most interaction you’ll get from the staff is when they ask you a few questions about your preferences. Here’s a quick cheat sheet if they do:

English Japanese (Kanji) Romaji Common Answers Noodle firmness 麺のかたさ Men no katasa かため (katame): firm

ふつう (futsu): normal

やわらかめ (yawarakame): soft Broth oiliness 脂の多さ Abura no osa こってり (kotteri): rich/oily ふつう

(futsu): normalあっさり (assari): light Free side of rice ライスどうですか？ Raisu do desu ka? はい、お願いします (Hai, onegai shimasu): Yes, please

けっこうです (Kekko desu): No thanks Large portion (no charge) 大盛りできますか？ Omori deki masu ka？ はい、お願いします (Hai, onegai shimasu): Yes, please

ふつうで (Futsu de): Normal size Noodle temperature (for tsukemen) 麺の温度 / つけ麺の温度 Men no ondo / tsukemen no ondo あつもり (Atsumori): hot noodles

ひやもり (Hiyamori): cold noodles

What’s The Best Ramen, Then?

This isn’ even iekei ramen’s final form.

I can confidently say that it’s Yokohama-style ramen, also known as iekei ramen. It’s a glorious, heavy-hitting hybrid of tonkotsu and shoyu. Imagine if pork bone broth and soy sauce had a protein-packed baby. That’s Yokohama-style. It’s savory, a little sweet and thick enough to coat your soul. It’s like a Krispy Kreme donut in ramen form.

Yokohama ramen is the result of combining Hakata-style tonkotsu (pork bone) soup with the shoyu (soy sauce) and chicken broth of Tokyo-style ramen into one umami-intensive soup, then completing it off with a slick of chicken oil and a ton of toppings.

Where Ichiran is the Weenie Hut Jr’s of tonkotsu ramen, iekei is for the heroes. The noodles are fat and chewy. You get a soft-boiled egg—and if the yolk doesn’t ooze like molten gold, it ain’t it. There’s some spinach, so you can tell yourself it’s a little healthy because it has iron, there’s a slab of pork, and there’s usually a row of square, crisp seaweed standing tall like a flag planted on donut-ramen mountain. It’s not tourist-friendly. And it’s not trying to be. It’s trying to knock you out. That’s why it’s good.

Try searching for these terms on Google Maps:

横浜家系ラーメン (Yokohama iekei ramen) : For even more targeted results.

: For even more targeted results. 家系ラーメン (iekei ramen) : This is the most direct and accurate term.

: This is the most direct and accurate term. 醤油ラーメン (Shoyu ramen) : Soy sauce-based soup. Light, salty and classic.

: Soy sauce-based soup. Light, salty and classic. 塩ラーメン (Shio ramen) : Salt-based soup. Clear, light and simple.

: Salt-based soup. Clear, light and simple. 味噌ラーメン (Miso ramen) : Rich, slightly sweet soup made with miso. Often has butter, corn, etc.

: Rich, slightly sweet soup made with miso. Often has butter, corn, etc. つけ麺 (Tsukemen): Dipping noodles. Noodles are served separately from the soup. Fish-broth.

