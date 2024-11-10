Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

We share stories of those who have experienced toxic work environments in Japan and what to do if you find yourself in one.

Nov 11, 2024

Working in a toxic environment can be incredibly challenging, especially in a foreign country. Employees often find themselves in workplaces where unethical practices, poor leadership or exploitative policies prevail, leading to stress and dissatisfaction. Such companies are referred to as burakku-gaisha (ブラック会社) or exploitative companies.

Despite these issues, it’s easy to feel trapped. Financial necessity, lack of opportunities, visa restrictions or even uncertainty about what defines a toxic workplace can make leaving difficult. However, by understanding your rights—like unemployment insurance, job-hunting best practices and creating a quitting checklist—you can empower yourself.

To illustrate some of the challenges workers face, we interviewed three people who experienced toxic work environments in Japan.

Exploitative Working Hours: Jun’s Story

Employees are entitled to 50% extra pay if they work between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

“At my first job, on day one I was told, ‘We all work until 10 PM, but don’t worry—there’s a bento every evening.’

I found this and many other practices baffling, like people sleeping at their desks until noon and then working until the middle of the night.

One time, they hinted that I needed to come in on the weekend to finish work. I showed up and then handed in my resignation on Monday.” —Jun

Overwork is a serious issue in Japan, with some workers even dying from exhaustion—a phenomenon called karoshi. To combat this, the government limits overtime to 45 hours per month.

If all Jun’s employer offered for long hours was a bento (a lunchbox), the company got off lightly. Japanese law mandates 25% extra pay for overtime, with higher rates kicking in for longer hours. Moreover, if Jun regularly worked past 10 PM, he would qualify for a 50% bonus after exceeding 60 hours of overtime in a month.

Additionally, work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is considered “late night,” entitling employees to 50% extra pay, which rises to 75% beyond 60 overtime hours.

Covering Up Industrial Accidents: Kuro’s Story

If this happens to you, file a claim directly with the Labor Standards Inspection Office.

“Safety? There was no safety! One of my coworkers cut his hand so badly he needed surgery. The company made him drive to the hospital alone and report the injury as a personal accident to protect their safety record.” —Kuro

Unfortunately, Kuro’s experience isn’t unusual. Some companies, particularly in industries with high safety risks, go to great lengths to avoid incidents being reported. This is because repeat offenders face heavy fines and even jail time.

Financial motives may also play a role. If an employee is injured on the job and takes more than four days off, they are entitled to 60% of their regular salary through Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance. Employers may push workers to cover up accidents to avoid insurance claims.

If you encounter a similar situation, you can bypass your supervisor by filing a claim directly with the Labor Standards Inspection Office.

“The company also tried to cheat us out of overtime pay by setting the punch-out clock five minutes fast. If we left on time, it looked like we weren’t working overtime.” —Kuro

Overtime must be calculated monthly and paid even if it’s less than a full hour. Additionally, time tracking systems must be objective, so faulty or manipulated time clocks are not allowed.

Casual Violence and Harassment: Kameko’s Story

Working sixty to seventy-hour weeks shouldn’t be commonplace.

“I worked for a well-known bridal brand, and the environment was terrible. Sixty- to seventy-hour weeks were common, and after full shifts, we were required to do unpaid training.

We technically had Mondays off, but they often asked us to come in, so we didn’t really get any rest.” —Kameko

Japan’s labor laws are improving, but they still lag behind other countries. Employers are required to provide at least one day off per week or four days off in a four-week period. However, they aren’t obligated to give Sundays or holidays off, and Monday rest days are legally acceptable.

“The company was obsessed with appearances. They constantly commented on women’s weight, even if they gained just a little. The men weren’t spared either—I once saw a senior employee punch a junior staff member for poor performance. It was a serious punch, not just friendly banter, and it injured him.

At a work party, one of the bosses even told a female coworker to strip for him as a ‘joke.’ That was the last straw. I decided to leave the company immediately.

After I resigned, they came to my apartment, trying to convince me to stay. When that failed, they gave me the cold shoulder at work, ignoring me for the entire month before I officially left.” —Kameko

Violence, harassment and sexual harassment are illegal and should never be tolerated. The Human Rights Bureau offers helplines for men and women experiencing abuse.

As for Kameko’s situation, although giving a one-month notice is a common courtesy, it’s not legally required. In most cases, employees can leave without serving a full notice period despite social pressure to do otherwise.

What Should You Do if You’re in a Similar Situation

Get in touch with the proper agencies when you feel that labor laws are being violated.

These stories represent just a few examples of toxic work environments in Japan. Many incidents go unreported, either because employees aren’t aware of their rights or because they feel trapped in their jobs.

If you encounter workplace problems, there are several resources available:

