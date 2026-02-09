Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

See Stuck in Skin Collective at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections, a networking event in Tokyo with drinks and live music.

By GaijinPot Blog Feb 10, 2026 3 min read

Stuck in Skin Collective is performing live at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections, our new in-person event series built around one simple idea: get Tokyo’s international community in the same room and make it easy to meet people.

For years, GaijinPot has helped people build lives in Japan—connecting job seekers with employers, helping newcomers navigate housing and daily life, and pointing people toward events and communities. GaijinPot Celebrates takes that same role offline, bringing together professionals, founders, executives and creatives in a social setting that feels more like a night out than a conference.

New Connections, the first event, is a relaxed networking night for people who want to expand their circle—whether you’re new to Tokyo, long settled or just ready to meet people outside your usual lanes.

Stuck in Skin Collective

The night also includes a live set from Stuck in Skin Collective, a Tokyo-based group that blends electronic, R&B and hip-hop—the kind of sound that feels built for a night out.

They’re fronted by Anthony H. “808”, who moved from Honolulu to Japan and has been building his music career here for years. The band itself is stacked with players—Anthony calls it an “all-star team”—and he’ll happily name-check them.

“Hiroki seamlessly plays guitar and arranges the music at the same time,” while “Ikumi plays the flute and saxophone like a boss,” with keys, bass, percussion and drums filling out the live sound.

As for the vibe, Anthony says first-time audiences often describe their shows as welcoming but still engaging. “A receptive audience is 100 percent the most important thing in a live performance.”

He’s also genuinely into the GaijinPot. “GaijinPot has done a lot for both me and many other foreigners living here in terms of job and housing searches,” he says, and being part of an event like this feels like a way to give something back.

Anthony says that community platforms matter because “it is very important to feel a connection with like-minded people,” which is basically the night’s pitch. Get people in the same room, make it easy to talk and let the connections happen.

What to Expect

Think smart-casual networking in a swanky bar, not a stiff business function. Look put-together, but don’t overthink it: a clean shirt, decent shoes, a nice jacket if you feel like it. You’re going to a stylish lounge, not a board meeting.

THE TOKYO CLUB is a luxury lounge in Nishi-Azabu, so the setting does a lot of the work for you—low-lit, polished and built for conversations that don’t feel forced.

Your ¥3,000 (tax included) entry gets you all-you-can-drink, plus live music and door prize drawings throughout the night. Expect plenty of time to float between chats, meet other attendees and say hi to the GaijinPot team.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Venue: THE TOKYO CLUB, B1 4-1-1 Nishi-Azabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo

THE TOKYO CLUB, B1 4-1-1 Nishi-Azabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo Entry Fee: ¥3,000 (tax included)—all-you-can-drink, live music and door prize drawings included

¥3,000 (tax included)—all-you-can-drink, live music and door prize drawings included Tickets: Registration is required due to limited space

👉 GET YOUR TICKET

If you’ve been meaning to meet new people, expand your network or just spend a night out somewhere a little more interesting than your usual routine, this is a pretty easy yes. Grab a ticket, bring a good introduction and we’ll see you at THE TOKYO CLUB.