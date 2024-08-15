By Elizabeth Sok Aug 16, 2024 4 min read

The number of tourists to Japan has been making plenty of headlines this year. However, international students coming to Japan have also been returning close to pre-pandemic levels. According to one study, nearly 280,000 students with foreign passports were in May 2023, up 20% from the previous year. Thus, people need student accommodations in Japan.

As an incoming student, one of the first challenges you’ll have to tackle is where to live. Japan has a variety of options to choose from. As you begin to research the best accommodations for you on GaijinPot Apartments or Japan Room Finder, it would be a good idea to ask yourself a few questions:

What’s my budget?

How long do I intend to stay in Japan?

How much do I value my own privacy?

Do I want to use this as an opportunity to make new friends and connections?

Remember your answers as you read our overview of student accommodations in Japan.

Homestay

Photo: PIXTA/ Fast&Slow Immerse yourself in Japanese culture.

Depending on your study plans in Japan, you may want to consider a homestay. A homestay is when you live with a family for several weeks or months. This is a great way of immersing yourself in Japanese language and culture.

You’ll not only eat the food prepared by the host family and stay in a lived-in Japanese home, but you’ll also follow the rhythms of Japanese family life. Plus, your language skills are bound to improve as you live in a fully Japanese environment.

Price ¥50,000 – ¥80,000 Pros: Cons: Food and accommodations are provided. There may be personality clashes. You can learn about and experience Japanese culture that is not taught in the classroom. Locations might not be central depending on the city or town. You can meet new people and be supported in your Japan adventure. It may be hard to get private time, depending on the size of the home.

Dormitories

Photo: PIXTA/ nonpii A great way to make new friends!

One of Japan’s cheapest student accommodation options is staying at a dorm. If you’re coming to Japan for higher education, student dormitories will likely be on or around campus. Dorms are great ways to build a social network in a new place. You’ll meet fellow students worldwide and maybe some Japanese students, too.

Accommodations vary from place to place. Some may have private rooms (usually more expensive), while others only offer shared rooms. In fact, shared spaces, from common rooms and kitchens to bathrooms and showers, are common fixtures in dorm life.

Price ¥20,000 to ¥50,000/month Pros: Cons: You can meet new people. Dorm rules may include wake-up times, curfews, and other things that will take some time to get used to. Dorms and shared spaces will be fully furnished. There may be personality clashes with others living in the dorm. You can feel supported by living with people going through a similar experience. If you stay a long time in Japan, you might find living in a dorm limiting at some point.

Guest/Share Houses

Photo: PIXTA/ Fast&Slow Somewhere between a dorm and your own apartment.

A guest house is somewhere between a dorm and your very own apartment. Most tend to be shared with other people. This means you can meet Japanese and non-Japanese people who may or may not be students. But, you’re not likely to know who else you’ll be living with, which can result in roommate friction.

They usually come furnished, and your stay can be flexible. But amenities and, of course, food are your responsibility. Guest houses can provide the hominess of an apartment without many of the fees attached and are relatively cheap. To browse some listings, head to GaijinPot Apartments’ Guest Houses section!

Price: ¥40,000 – ¥80,000/month Pros: Cons: They’re relatively cheap. You don’t know who your roommates will be. You can live in a house without the additional fees, like key money and real estate commission fees. While you will likely have a private room, the rest of the guest house will be a common space.

Apartments

Photo: PIXTA/ Mills The most expensive option.

Your very own apartment is the ultimate in privacy and freedom. From a selection of vacancies within your price range, you choose the location, the size and how to furnish it. But there are also downsides to all those perks.

Finding a suitable place that fits your requirements may take some time, and you may have to settle. There are also added expenses unique to renting, such as key money, security deposits, commission fees to the real estate agent and more.

Price: ¥70,000 – ¥150,000/month Pros: Cons: You can live according to your own rules and schedule. It’s the most expensive option before you even move in. Furnishing an apartment means making it feel like your home. You will likely have to set up utilities like the internet, water and electricity. Depending on where you live, you may not have to spend much to have your own space. You have to furnish your apartment, which can be costly. If you leave Japan, you’ll have to deal with everything you have accumulated.

