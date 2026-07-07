Learn how to get a student visa in Japan without a JLPT certificate, who qualifies and which language schools accept alternative assessments.

By GaijinPot Blog Jul 8, 2026 8 min read

Wondering how to get a student visa in Japan without the JLPT requirement? Japan language school requirements changed significantly in spring 2026. The Japanese Immigration Services Agency now requires most international students to demonstrate proficiency in Japanese at roughly the JLPT N5 level, making the application process much more challenging for complete beginners.

While this change raises the bar for applicants, it also creates a more consistent standard for schools and helps ensure students have the basic language skills needed to begin studying in Japan.

This FAQ answers the most common questions about Japan’s new language school requirements, who they apply to and what you can do if you don’t yet have a JLPT N5 certificate. And if you need help choosing a school or preparing your application, GaijinPot Study can guide you for free!

Can I Still Apply as a Complete Beginner?

Get that stamp.

No. Under the new requirements, complete beginners are generally no longer eligible to apply.

Before 2026, the Immigration Services Agency took a more lenient approach, particularly for applicants from lower-risk countries, including many OECD nations.

Students were always encouraged to arrive with a basic foundation in Japanese, but schools generally did not enforce language checks and often accepted beginners with little or no previous study.

At GaijinPot Study, we’ve consistently encouraged applicants to learn basic greetings and master hiragana and katakana before arriving in Japan, in line with Immigration’s recommendations.

Do I Need a JLPT N5 Certificate?

Not necessarily.

Previously, many applicants could apply with self-study, a 150-hour online course or other informal learning. Immigration officers accepted a wide range of supporting documents, including certificates from online courses, letters from tutors and school-specific preparatory programs.

Under the current policy, however, applicants must provide concrete proof of their ability in Japanese. This means either submitting a JLPT N5 certificate (or higher) or passing a formal level assessment administered by the school’s admissions office.

Most schools conduct a monitored written test followed by a recorded online interview. Applicants should be prepared with a webcam and access to a platform such as Zoom or Google Meet.

Who Needs to Prove JLPT N5-Level Japanese?

While applicants from OECD countries who already hold a bachelor’s degree are generally exempt from demonstrating JLPT N5-level ability, the following applicants must meet the requirement:

High school graduates

University students who have not yet received their final graduation certificate when applying for a student visa

Requirements may also vary depending on an applicant’s nationality and individual circumstances.

Why Do Some Schools Still Require 150 Hours of Study?

Although the Immigration Services Agency has standardized the expected level of Japanese proficiency, schools are still free to set their own admissions policies.

As a result, some schools continue to require previous formal study or a minimum number of documented study hours, even if an applicant passes the school’s own level assessment.

Many admissions offices have adopted this conservative approach because a student who passes an N5-level assessment without any documented history of Japanese study may attract additional scrutiny during the immigration review process. By requiring a verifiable learning history, schools can better support an applicant’s case and demonstrate the integrity of their admissions process.

What Should You Do If You Don’t Have an N5 JLPT Certificate?

It’s not all doom and gloom. Here are the steps to take.

Start Studying Japanese Right Away

Begin learning basic Japanese, including hiragana, katakana, introductory kanji, and foundational grammar and vocabulary. In short, aim to reach approximately the JLPT N5 level.

With regular daily study, many applicants can reach the required level for a school evaluation within a matter of weeks. Doing so not only helps you pass the admissions screening but also prepares you for a much smoother start once classes begin in Japan. Arriving with only the bare minimum of knowledge often means spending your first few weeks trying to catch up on concepts your classmates already understand.

Keep a Record of Your Study

As you study, keep a detailed log of your learning time and resources, including apps, textbooks and YouTube channels. This provides evidence of your progress and can support your application.

You should also prepare a Self-Declaration of Japanese Learning History.

There is no official Immigration Bureau template. However, many schools ask applicants to submit a simple summary of their Japanese learning history. The example below includes the information schools typically look for and can be adapted to your own situation.

Example: Self-Declaration of Japanese Learning History

Applicant: John Smith

Date: July 2026

Japanese Learning History

Study Period Method Materials Hours Jan–Mar 2026 Self-study Genki I, Duolingo, YouTube 80 Apr–Jun 2026 Online tutor Genki I, weekly Zoom lessons 40 Total 120

Current Japanese Ability

Hiragana: Can read and write

Can read and write Katakana: Can read and write

Can read and write Kanji: Approximately 100 characters

Approximately 100 characters Estimated Level: Around JLPT N5

I hereby declare that the following information regarding my Japanese language learning history is true and correct.

Note: If your preferred school has a strict policy regarding formal learning history, consider enrolling in an online program that issues certificates showing your cumulative study hours.

Keep in mind that a certificate labeled “JLPT N5 Course” alone is generally not enough. Schools that require documented study history typically want proof of the total number of study hours you have completed.

Which Schools Accept Self-Study?

Not all Japanese language schools have the same admissions policies.

Some still require documented study hours, while others place greater emphasis on your current Japanese ability. If you’re self-taught or unable to take the JLPT, choosing the right school can make a significant difference.

Flexible entry requirements do not reflect a lack of academic rigor. Rather, these schools recognize that access to formal Japanese classes or JLPT testing centers can be limited in some countries. Instead, they evaluate applicants through interviews and written assessments.

GaijinPot Study works directly with schools to match applicants to programs that best fit their background. Here’s how some of our partner schools approach Japanese language requirements.

Schools That Require Documented Study Hours

These schools generally require applicants to provide documentation showing approximately 150 hours of formal Japanese study.

How we help: If you’re interested in one of these schools but don’t yet have the required documentation, our coordinators can help you meet the requirements or recommend comparable alternatives.

Schools With Flexible 150-Hour Requirements

These schools still prefer applicants with approximately 150 hours of study, but they’re generally more flexible about how those hours were completed and documented.

How we help: Flexibility doesn’t mean guaranteed admission. We help present your study history in a way that admissions teams are more likely to accept.

Schools That Accept Self-Study

These schools place greater emphasis on their own placement tests than on documented study hours. You’ll still need to demonstrate Japanese proficiency at roughly the JLPT N5 level as part of their admissions process.

How we help: Even schools that accept self-study carefully evaluate each applicant’s overall profile and Japanese ability. Our coordinators explain each school’s admissions process and help you prepare for the interview and placement test.

Does My Background Matter?

Your age, nationality and highest level of education all influence how schools—and ultimately the Immigration Services Agency—evaluate your application. A requirement that applies to one applicant may not apply to another.

Rather than guessing which schools are likely to accept your application, speak with one of our coordinators. Our service is free, and we’ll recommend schools that best match your background and goals.

Can I Still Apply For the October 2026 Intake?

Yes! We are still accepting last-minute applications for language studies and have spots reserved! However, we are limited to two available schools:

SNG Shinjuku Japanese Language Institute (Tokyo) Must hold a minimum of a high school degree Must pass their JLPT N5 evaluation Suitable for higher education



Japan International Institute of Cybernetics, Japanese language department (NKK) (Matsudo)

Must hold a minimum of a high school degree;

Must pass their JLPT N5 evaluation

Suitable for higher education and work in Japan

The key is to start preparing early. Building a solid foundation in Japanese, keeping track of your study history and choosing a school whose admissions policies match your situation can significantly improve your chances of success.

If you’re hoping to get a student visa in Japan without the JLPT requirement, it’s important to choose a school that offers an alternative assessment before you apply.

Our coordinators can help you find the right school and prepare your application—for free. Have a question or experience to share? Leave a comment below.