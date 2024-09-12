If you want to study in Japan, you'll need a student visa. Here's how to get one!

Planning to study in Japan for more than three months? Then, you’ll need to get a student visa. The good news is that the student visa application process is straightforward. As long as your school provides visa sponsorship, they will support you through the whole process. Some smaller language schools are not able to sponsor your visa. In this case, you’ll have to come to Japan on another type of visa and then enroll in the language school once you arrive. Options include a working holiday visa, cultural activities visa, work visa or spousal visa.

When and Where to Start Applying for a Student Visa?

Photo: iStock/Goldmund Before can apply for a student visa, you need a Certificate of Eligibility.

First, choose a school. Our staff at GaijinPot Study will help you choose the right school for you that can issue a student visa. There’s also the Japan Student Services Organization (JASSO) which lists university programs, Japanese and English-speaking and junior colleges.

As soon as you receive your official acceptance from the school in Japan. It takes a minimum of eight weeks to obtain your Certificate of Eligibility (a kind of pre-visa permission) and send it to you. You will then need at least a week or two to prepare for your visa in your country. Allow yourself at least three months.

Japanese Student Visa Application Process:

Complete all the application procedures at the school you intend to study in Japan. Submit all the required documents (see below) to the school by the student visa application deadline. The school will submit the visa application (Certificate of Eligibility (COE)) to the Immigration Bureau in Japan on your behalf. It usually takes two to three months to approve a COE application and issue the original document. Once the school receives the COE, it will be sent to you via express mail. Bring the original COE, visa application form (obtained from the Japanese embassy in your country), photos, and valid passport to the nearest Japanese embassy or consulate for the final processing of your actual visa. Depending on the embassy or consulate, this usually takes 3 to 7 days. The passport is stamped with the visa and returned to you.

What is a COE?

The Certificate of Eligibility (COE) is a document issued by a regional immigration authority to show that the person applying meets the conditions for landing in Japan. So basically, it’s a preliminary visa screening process, the step before getting the actual visa to enter Japan. In most cases, the language school the student has applied to will apply on behalf of the student.

What to Prepare:

Certificate of Eligibility Application Form (clearly handwritten or typed)

The school should provide entry instructions for this. Nowadays, the COE application process is done digitally, although there are some cases where the school may require physical copies of certain documents as a backup.

Two Identical ID Photos (4cm high × 3cm wide)

Photos must show a clear, full front view of the student’s face from the bottom of the chin to the top of the hair against a plain background. The guidelines also say that your eyes and ears should be clearly visible.

Make sure the photo is in color and taken within three months prior to your application submission. Most schools will generally accept a digital photo file, but in rare cases, you may be asked to provide four or more physical photos. Photos must be official passport photos taken at a specialized ID photo booth and printed on photo paper.

Passport Photocopy

Copy of the Photo/ID and Signature page of your passport.

Proof of Funds

The Japanese Immigration Bureau requires all visa applicants to prove their ability to support themselves, including paying for tuition, living costs, school fees and other expenses while in Japan.

The amount varies depending on your school’s tuition fees and period of stay in Japan, but it is recommended that you show access to an average of ¥2,000,000 or more for the first few months of your stay. The documents you submit should show where the money to pay for school and living expenses is actually coming from.

If you’re supporting yourself, make sure that all documents you provide are under your name (as stated in your passport). Bank balance will be more important than income if you self-sponsor. If someone else is sponsoring your stay, a letter written and signed by them should be enclosed, and all other financial documents should show their name.

You can use the following documents to prove your financial viability:

Bank statements

Income statements

Financial Aid award letter

Scholarship award letters

Letter of sponsorship

Note: All documents must be in either Japanese or English.

Academic Transcripts

Proof of graduation from a previous educational institute. Usually, you need to present your diploma and transcript of records.

A Copy of the Certificate of Admission

From the educational institution where you intend to study, include the name of the applicant, the name of the school, the period of enrollment and other related information. It should be signed and stamped by an official from the institution.

After Receiving Your COE

Photo: PIXTA/ chormail Double-check the documents you need to submit at the embassy.

As soon as you receive your original COE, make an appointment at the nearest Japanese embassy or consulate in your area to apply for the actual visa.

In general, you’ll need the following documents:

Valid Passport Visa application form from the Japanese embassy or consulate One photograph taken within the past 3 months Certificate of Eligibility – the original document and one copy Certificate of Admission to the school Other additional documents (consult the embassy)

Remember to receive your COE back after your visa has been issued—you will need it upon landing in Japan.

How Long Can I Stay?

Photo: PIXTA/ 8x10 Want to renew your student visa? Be sure to check with your school.

A student visa allows you to stay in Japan for one year and three months to four years and three months, provided you’re enrolled at a Japanese educational institution. If you decide to drop out of your school, your visa will no longer be valid. That means that if you sign up for a six-month course, you will need to leave Japan even though there is still time left on your visa unless you enroll in another valid class.

