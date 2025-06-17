This year, I will study Japanese very hard. Also, cat videos do not count as studying, even if they are Japanese cat videos.

If you have made a New Year’s resolution to start studying Japanese and you are getting a little tired of saying “sumimasen” whenever it seems appropriate, or would like to experience a confusion-free trip to the supermarket, now is the time to get to grips with the language. That said, how do you study Japanese in Japan?

With somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 kanji in everyday use and many with several different readings, Japanese is undoubtedly daunting. It can be hard to know where to start or even how to go about it. The answer, of course, depends on your situation, available time and funds, and your personality, including how you learn, why you’re learning, and what motivates you.

So let’s get acquainted with the options.

Studying Japanese at a Language School

A structured way to prep for the JLPT.

A Japanese language school is probably the first thing you think of when considering learning a language. This isn’t a cheap option with fees in Tokyo ranging from ¥65,000 to upwards of ¥300,000 a month, not including living costs. If you have the time and funds, however, attending regular classes is a way to ensure your learning stays on track.

There are vast differences between and within the schools, with classes geared toward becoming conversational, gaining a fast-track business level or passing the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT).

As someone who has been trained to teach ESL, I cannot stress enough the importance of teaching style. Most importantly, make sure that your class is a language immersion class so that you can learn the language as intuitively as possible. Secondly, if possible, try to sit in on classes from a couple of schools to see what the teaching style is like. The pace and process of teaching, as well as the workload, vary greatly, and you need to select a learning environment that fits your learning style.

Intensive vs. Part-Time Courses

Intensive schools typically run five days a week, several hours a day, and are aimed at serious students (often on student visas). These are great for rapid progress and test prep.

typically run five days a week, several hours a day, and are aimed at serious students (often on student visas). These are great for rapid progress and test prep. Part-time courses may meet just 1-2 times per week (e.g., 2 hours twice a week), offering greater flexibility. These typically cost around ¥10,000-¥20,000/month, making them ideal for those with full-time jobs or limited time.

Pros

Structured syllabi to track your progress

Learn alongside other students

Courses available for JLPT prep, business Japanese, and conversation

Cons

Intensive courses can be expensive: Tuition in Tokyo ranges from ¥65,000 to ¥300,000/month (excluding living costs)

May require a long-term commitment

A part-time course may feel like a waste of money if you are not supplementing with self-study

Where?

GaijinPot Study Placement Program : Free placement service with housing/job/travel support

: Free placement service with housing/job/travel support University language programs : Available at schools like Nagoya, Kyoto, Tokyo and Osaka

: Available at schools like Nagoya, Kyoto, Tokyo and Osaka Community centers (公民館, kominkan): Most cities offer Japanese classes for foreign residents at low cost or even free, often taught by volunteers

Japanese Private Tutors

Keep your studies on track with one on one sessions.

If you don’t have the time or budget for a whole language school, a private tutor can be a practical way to keep your studies on track. Rates usually range from ¥2,500 to ¥5,000 per hour, depending on the teacher’s experience.

Private lessons can work especially well for learners who want to focus on specific goals, ask lots of questions, or feel limited in a traditional classroom. You can also request lessons on niche topics not typically covered in textbooks, like haiku, anime lyrics or Kansai dialect.

Many tutors also offer lessons for couples or small groups, which can lower the cost. Just make sure your fellow learners are as committed as you are.

One thing experienced language students often stress is the importance of the teacher’s method, not just whether they’re friendly or fun. Especially for test takers, a strict, structured tutor may actually be a better fit.

Pros

Personalized lessons tailored to your interests (e.g., haiku, lyrics)

Better for learners who ask lots of questions or dislike rigid classroom settings

Pairs/small group lessons are also available

Tips

Make a mistake on purpose during a trial lesson to see how it’s corrected

Try at least three tutors before committing

Choose based on teaching effectiveness, not just likability

Where?

Platforms : Sensei Shokai, Preply, Japatalk

: Sensei Shokai, Preply, Japatalk Community centers/international exchange centers

Teacher-training schools often offer discounted lessons

Conversation Classes/Language Exchange Partners

A great way to make new friends!

Conversation classes, which are often run free of charge by volunteers, are a great way to ensure that you tackle topics that you might not otherwise in your daily interactions. However, make sure the structure of the class enables you to speak with different conversation partners in order to experience a variety of levels and ensure maximum exposure to new topics, vocabulary and grammatical structures.

Language exchange partners are very popular as a way to make friends and practice a language in a more informal environment.

Pros

Often free or low-cost

Great way to meet new people

Covers real-world topics and vocabulary

Tips

Monitor the language balance: don’t default to English

Choose partners with similar goals and motivation

Stay on topic to avoid drifting away from study goals

Where?

GaijinPot Study Facebook Group

Sites like My Language Exchange, CouchSurfing and Meetup

Ward offices: Again, these often run free conversation classes for residents

Teach Yourself Japanese with AI

Level up at your own pace.

If you feel isolated, AI can be a passable language buddy. Prompts can help you review vocabulary, correct your writing, or even practice by role-playing that terrifying customer at your part-time job.

Of course, AI should not replace human teachers or native conversation partners, but it can definitely level you up faster. It is probably best to use it as an enthusiastic senpai (senior student) who has a habit of getting carried away and making mistakes.

Tips

Use ChatGPT to simulate conversations and check sentences

YouGlish shows real-life usage of tricky words

Use DeepL/Yomichan for translations and grammar hints

LangCorrect provides AI and human feedback on your writing

Where?

HelloTalk and Tandem: Built-in AI correction tools

LangCorrect: Great for diary entries and writing practice

ChatGPT: There are tons of language learning prompts you can try

Make This Year Count

All of the above study methods are underpinned by one inescapable fact: you have to patiently tackle Japanese every day. Little but often is a surefire way to move forward.

One great thing about studying whilst living in Japan is that you are constantly surrounded by the language. So maybe, just maybe, you can count those Japanese cat videos or video games as listening practice… and hanging out with Japanese friends is definitely essential conversation practice!

Don’t forget:

GaijinPot Learn and Study Japanese has tons of resources

GaijinPot Study has original materials created by other learners

Japan 101: Higher Education and Studying Japanese offers advice on schools, visas, and more

How do you study Japanese in Japan? Do you have any tips or preferences? Let us know in the comments below.