If you have made a New Year’s resolution to start studying Japanese and you are getting a little tired of saying “sumimasen” whenever it seems appropriate, or would like to experience a confusion-free trip to the supermarket, now is the time to get to grips with the language. That said, how do you study Japanese in Japan?
With somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 kanji in everyday use and many with several different readings, Japanese is undoubtedly daunting. It can be hard to know where to start or even how to go about it. The answer, of course, depends on your situation, available time and funds, and your personality, including how you learn, why you’re learning, and what motivates you.
So let’s get acquainted with the options.
Studying Japanese at a Language School
A Japanese language school is probably the first thing you think of when considering learning a language. This isn’t a cheap option with fees in Tokyo ranging from ¥65,000 to upwards of ¥300,000 a month, not including living costs. If you have the time and funds, however, attending regular classes is a way to ensure your learning stays on track.
There are vast differences between and within the schools, with classes geared toward becoming conversational, gaining a fast-track business level or passing the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT).
As someone who has been trained to teach ESL, I cannot stress enough the importance of teaching style. Most importantly, make sure that your class is a language immersion class so that you can learn the language as intuitively as possible. Secondly, if possible, try to sit in on classes from a couple of schools to see what the teaching style is like. The pace and process of teaching, as well as the workload, vary greatly, and you need to select a learning environment that fits your learning style.
Intensive vs. Part-Time Courses
- Intensive schools typically run five days a week, several hours a day, and are aimed at serious students (often on student visas). These are great for rapid progress and test prep.
- Part-time courses may meet just 1-2 times per week (e.g., 2 hours twice a week), offering greater flexibility. These typically cost around ¥10,000-¥20,000/month, making them ideal for those with full-time jobs or limited time.
Pros
- Structured syllabi to track your progress
- Learn alongside other students
- Courses available for JLPT prep, business Japanese, and conversation
Cons
- Intensive courses can be expensive: Tuition in Tokyo ranges from ¥65,000 to ¥300,000/month (excluding living costs)
- May require a long-term commitment
- A part-time course may feel like a waste of money if you are not supplementing with self-study
Where?
- GaijinPot Study Placement Program: Free placement service with housing/job/travel support
- University language programs: Available at schools like Nagoya, Kyoto, Tokyo and Osaka
- Community centers (公民館, kominkan): Most cities offer Japanese classes for foreign residents at low cost or even free, often taught by volunteers
Japanese Private Tutors
If you don’t have the time or budget for a whole language school, a private tutor can be a practical way to keep your studies on track. Rates usually range from ¥2,500 to ¥5,000 per hour, depending on the teacher’s experience.
Private lessons can work especially well for learners who want to focus on specific goals, ask lots of questions, or feel limited in a traditional classroom. You can also request lessons on niche topics not typically covered in textbooks, like haiku, anime lyrics or Kansai dialect.
Many tutors also offer lessons for couples or small groups, which can lower the cost. Just make sure your fellow learners are as committed as you are.
One thing experienced language students often stress is the importance of the teacher’s method, not just whether they’re friendly or fun. Especially for test takers, a strict, structured tutor may actually be a better fit.
Pros
- Personalized lessons tailored to your interests (e.g., haiku, lyrics)
- Better for learners who ask lots of questions or dislike rigid classroom settings
- Pairs/small group lessons are also available
Tips
- Make a mistake on purpose during a trial lesson to see how it’s corrected
- Try at least three tutors before committing
- Choose based on teaching effectiveness, not just likability
Where?
- Platforms: Sensei Shokai, Preply, Japatalk
- Community centers/international exchange centers
- Teacher-training schools often offer discounted lessons
Conversation Classes/Language Exchange Partners
Conversation classes, which are often run free of charge by volunteers, are a great way to ensure that you tackle topics that you might not otherwise in your daily interactions. However, make sure the structure of the class enables you to speak with different conversation partners in order to experience a variety of levels and ensure maximum exposure to new topics, vocabulary and grammatical structures.
Language exchange partners are very popular as a way to make friends and practice a language in a more informal environment.
Pros
- Often free or low-cost
- Great way to meet new people
- Covers real-world topics and vocabulary
Tips
- Monitor the language balance: don’t default to English
- Choose partners with similar goals and motivation
- Stay on topic to avoid drifting away from study goals
Where?
- GaijinPot Study Facebook Group
- Sites like My Language Exchange, CouchSurfing and Meetup
- Ward offices: Again, these often run free conversation classes for residents
Teach Yourself Japanese with AI
If you feel isolated, AI can be a passable language buddy. Prompts can help you review vocabulary, correct your writing, or even practice by role-playing that terrifying customer at your part-time job.
Of course, AI should not replace human teachers or native conversation partners, but it can definitely level you up faster. It is probably best to use it as an enthusiastic senpai (senior student) who has a habit of getting carried away and making mistakes.
Tips
- Use ChatGPT to simulate conversations and check sentences
- YouGlish shows real-life usage of tricky words
- Use DeepL/Yomichan for translations and grammar hints
- LangCorrect provides AI and human feedback on your writing
Where?
- HelloTalk and Tandem: Built-in AI correction tools
- LangCorrect: Great for diary entries and writing practice
- ChatGPT: There are tons of language learning prompts you can try
Make This Year Count
All of the above study methods are underpinned by one inescapable fact: you have to patiently tackle Japanese every day. Little but often is a surefire way to move forward.
One great thing about studying whilst living in Japan is that you are constantly surrounded by the language. So maybe, just maybe, you can count those Japanese cat videos or video games as listening practice… and hanging out with Japanese friends is definitely essential conversation practice!
Don’t forget:
- GaijinPot Learn and Study Japanese has tons of resources
- GaijinPot Study has original materials created by other learners
- Japan 101: Higher Education and Studying Japanese offers advice on schools, visas, and more
How do you study Japanese in Japan? Do you have any tips or preferences? Let us know in the comments below.
Looking for Weekend Japanese school. Can you please assist.
best way is to find yourself a Japanese significant other….
make sure he/she does not speak English or other foreign languages.
stop going to places with foreigners, like Roppongi at night…..
or go deep into the country, Okayama or some other backwater.
or pick a fight with a cop, make sure you get arrested and go to jail!
the best way to learn Japanese is to immerse yourself in sitautions where you are forced to rely on it or receive bodily harm……!
I’ve been 6 months in Tokyo, before I came here I couldn’t speak japanese, I knew some grammar and some vocabulary only. So I studied everyday in train vocabulary and gramma and l live in a share house with many japanese people. It was laike a bootcamp and meanwhile I can say the most things in japanese. After 4 months my head get used to the language and I started to recognize the words when japanese people speaking. I have to go back to Germany now, but I will continue learning japanese to be better when I come back to Japan!
I will be on my way to Tokyo for a few months and plan on taking one-on-one classes to improve my Japanese. Are there any options for a long-term visitor (like myself) to teach someone English one-on-one in Japan?
What’s the visa? Working holiday? As long as you can get a work permit, you can definitely each one-on-one English at many places. A tourist visa might not be so attractive eikaiwas to hire you. There’s also craigslist!
hi, would you be able to recommend a school which would help with accommodation, or even have a dorm or a student house?
http://www.sng.ac.jp/english01/ their dorm info is: http://www.sng.ac.jp/english/nyuugaku/home.html
http://www.myiay.com/j/e/?p=26 This one is located in Hokkaido I think.
EDIT: Leo Palaces are also pretty good. Usually fully furnished, you can get a week to week OR monthly contract, and its pretty English friendly (I live in a Leo Palace).
Im currently a student at a university in ogaki. Before getting enrolled as a actual student I enrolled into our schools special japanese language learning program. During my one year of nonstop japanese study our class went through almost the whole Minna no nihongo series. I recommend this not just because its my favorite but its easy to understand and great for rote studying. Good luck to those planning on studying abroad its been almost 2years now and its still a jet coaster of surprises.
Do you mind sharing any japanese textbooks you used while learning?
Minna no Nihongo. Genki 1 and 2, Tae Kim’s Grammar Guide (free), and にほんごチャレンジＮ４［文法と読む練習］(explicitly for JLPT N4).
Learning is a lifetime process and thanks for this interesting blog Phoebe Amoroso!