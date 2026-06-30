10 Cool Summer Destinations in Japan (2026 Guide)

Ditch the tourist traps this summer. From hidden mountain valleys to clear island waters, here are 10 underrated summer destinations in Japan.

By Aaron Baggett Jul 1, 2026 6 min read

If you are looking for summer destinations in Japan to escape the city without melting your budget or fighting massive crowds in the usual tourist hotspots, it is time to look at the hidden corners of the map. Sifting through local Japanese travel blogs and regional guides reveals a spectacular side of summer—places where the air is crisp, the water is crystal clear and the pace slows way down.

Here are 10 incredible, off-the-beaten-path summer destinations across Japan.

1. Kamikochi (Nagano)

Cool, clear water.

Nestled deep within the Chubu Sangaku National Park, Kamikochi is a high-altitude plateau that sits roughly 1,500 meters above sea level. It serves as the ultimate natural air conditioner, where daytime temperatures rarely top 25°C even in August. The Azusa River flows with transparent, icy-cold meltwater right against the backdrop of the towering Hotaka Mountain Range.

Access: Accessible by train and bus. Take the Matsumoto Dentetsu line from Matsumoto Station to Shin-Shimashima Station, then hop on a direct connecting bus. Private cars are restricted to protect the environment.

Accessible by train and bus. Take the Matsumoto Dentetsu line from Matsumoto Station to Shin-Shimashima Station, then hop on a direct connecting bus. Private cars are restricted to protect the environment. Estimated Round-Trip Budget: Around ¥12,000 to ¥15,000 from Tokyo.

2. Oki Islands (Shimane)

Talk about majestic.

If you want dramatic coastlines, sea caves, and a slower island pace, the Oki Islands in the Sea of Japan are a dream. This volcanic archipelago is a registered UNESCO Global Geopark. You can hike along the massive Kuniga Coast cliffs, watch horses roam freely on green hillsides and swim in unbelievably clear bays.

Access: Best explored by ferry and rental car. Take a ferry from Shichirui Port (Shimane) or Sakaiminato Port (Tottori) to the islands.

Best explored by ferry and rental car. Take a ferry from Shichirui Port (Shimane) or Sakaiminato Port (Tottori) to the islands. Estimated Round-Trip Budget: Ferry tickets start around ¥7,000 for standard class; rental cars on the island run about ¥8,000 per day.

3. Iya Valley (Tokushima)

Not a bridge too far.

Deep in the mountainous interior of Shikoku lies the Iya Valley, a region of mist-shrouded gorges and historic thatched-roof villages. It is famous for its kazurabashi (living-vine bridges) that cross rushing rivers. The steep valley walls block out the harsh summer sun, creating a cool, hidden paradise perfect for river rafting and hiking.

Access: Best reached by car. You can take a train to JR Awa-Ikeda station, but renting a car from there is highly recommended to safely navigate the winding mountain paths.

Best reached by car. You can take a train to JR Awa-Ikeda station, but renting a car from there is highly recommended to safely navigate the winding mountain paths. Estimated Round-Trip Budget: A rental car and fuel run roughly ¥9,000 per day; local guesthouses are incredibly reasonable.

4. Nyuto Onsen Village & Lake Tazawa (Akita)

Can’t feel the heat when I’m already boiling.

Most people avoid hot springs in summer, but Nyuto Onsen Village changes the game. Tucked away in the mountains of Akita, this collection of rustic, traditional hot spring inns is surrounded by thick beech forests that keep the air wonderfully cool. Combine a soak with a visit to nearby Lake Tazawa—Japan’s deepest lake—where you can rent a kayak to glide across the sapphire-blue water.

Access: Accessible by train and bus. Take the Akita Shinkansen to Tazawako Station, then take a local bus directly up into the hot spring village.

Accessible by train and bus. Take the Akita Shinkansen to Tazawako Station, then take a local bus directly up into the hot spring village. Estimated Round-Trip Budget: Shinkansen fares are roughly ¥32,000 round-trip from Tokyo, but the pristine nature is worth every yen.

5. Ogasawara Islands (Tokyo)

One of Japan’s best islands for snorkeling.

Yes, these subtropical paradise islands are technically part of Tokyo, but they sit 1,000 kilometers south of the city. Because you can only get there by a single weekly ferry, it remains entirely untouched by mass tourism. The waters are known for “Ogasawara Blue”—a deep, glowing ocean hue home to wild dolphins, manta rays and pristine coral reefs.

Access: Accessible exclusively by ferry. The Ogasawara-maru liner departs from Takeshiba Pier in Tokyo and takes exactly 24 hours to reach Chichijima.

Accessible exclusively by ferry. The Ogasawara-maru liner departs from Takeshiba Pier in Tokyo and takes exactly 24 hours to reach Chichijima. Estimated Round-Trip Budget: The ferry ride starts at around ¥60,000 round-trip, making it a true once-in-a-lifetime journey.

6. Urabandai & Lake Hibara (Fukushima)

Good idea.

Formed by a historic volcanic eruption of Mount Bandai, the Urabandai highland is a cluster of hundreds of lakes and ponds. The most famous is the Goshikinuma (Five Colored Ponds) walk, where mineral deposits turn the water varying shades of emerald, turquoise and cobalt. It sits at a high altitude, making it a perfect retreat from the northern breeze.

Access: Accessible by train and bus. Take the Shinkansen to Koriyama Station, switch to the local Banetsu West Line for Inawashiro Station, and take a local bus.

Accessible by train and bus. Take the Shinkansen to Koriyama Station, switch to the local Banetsu West Line for Inawashiro Station, and take a local bus. Estimated Round-Trip Budget: Around ¥20,000 round-trip from Tokyo.

7. Rishiri & Rebun Islands (Hokkaido)

Sumikai Cape

For a true frontier summer escape, head to the northernmost tip of Hokkaido. Rishiri is a circular island formed around a dormant volcano, while nearby Rebun is known as the “Island of Flowers” because alpine species bloom right down at sea level due to the cool climate. Summer temperatures hover around a beautiful 20°C. Do not leave without trying the local sea urchin, widely considered the best in Japan.

Access: Ferry and car/bicycle. Fly or take a train to Wakkanai, then hop on the Heart Land Ferry to the islands.

Ferry and car/bicycle. Fly or take a train to Wakkanai, then hop on the Heart Land Ferry to the islands. Estimated Round-Trip Budget: Around ¥35,000 to ¥45,000, depending on your transit choice from Sapporo.

8. Tsunoshima & Nagato (Yamaguchi)

Tsunoshima Bridge

If you want a coastal road trip that feels like a movie scene, Yamaguchi Prefecture has you covered. The Tsunoshima Bridge stretches nearly two kilometers over a glowing emerald sea, connecting the mainland to a quiet island with white sand beaches. It is one of the most stunning drives in the country.

Access: Best by car. Rent a car from Shin-Shimonoseki Shinkansen Station or Yamaguchi Ube Airport to enjoy the coastal routes fully.

Best by car. Rent a car from Shin-Shimonoseki Shinkansen Station or Yamaguchi Ube Airport to enjoy the coastal routes fully. Estimated Round-Trip Budget: Rental cars average ¥7,000 per day; local highway tolls apply.

9. Shodoshima (Kagawa)

Located in the calm Seto Inland Sea, Shodoshima is famous for its olive groves, soy sauce breweries, and Mediterranean climate. While the coastal areas get warm, the island’s interior features the breathtaking Kankakei Gorge. You can ride a ropeway up into the cool canyon breeze or walk the Angel Road sandbar at low tide.

Access: Accessible by ferry. Frequent ferry routes connect the island to Takamatsu (Shikoku), Himeji, and Kobe.

Accessible by ferry. Frequent ferry routes connect the island to Takamatsu (Shikoku), Himeji, and Kobe. Estimated Round-Trip Budget: Ferry passengers pay under ¥2,000 round-trip from Takamatsu.

10. Gujo Hachiman (Gifu)

Gujo Hachiman Castle on Shiroyama Hill.

Famous for its pristine, ancient water canals that run right alongside the town’s walking paths, Gujo Hachiman is a beautiful riverside castle town. Locals still use the water channels to wash fruit and cool drinks. In the summer, the town comes alive with the Gujo Odori festival, where people dance through the streets all night long.

Access: Accessible by bus or train. Direct highway buses run from Nagoya or Gifu City right to the town center.

Accessible by bus or train. Direct highway buses run from Nagoya or Gifu City right to the town center. Estimated Round-Trip Budget: Under ¥5,000 for the round-trip bus ride from Nagoya.

Where do you go for summer escapes in Japan? Let us know in the comments below.