Summer in Japan: You Gotta Get a Yukata

Summer in Japan means hot, sweaty, sticky hell! Time to bust out the most summery of Japanese garments—the yukata.

By Suzanne Bhagan Aug 5, 2026 6 min read

It’s the middle of summer in Japan, which means matsuri (festival) season. But attending a matsuri often means dressing the part, and no garment captures the season quite like the yukata (summer-style kimono). For a few months each year, muted wardrobes give way to bold colors and vibrant summer patterns. If you’re planning to wear one, here’s how to do it properly.

So what exactly is a yukata? It’s an unlined summer-style kimono. Originally worn as a bathrobe, it has wide sleeves and a lightweight design, making it a staple of summer festivals. Both men and women wear yukata. Men’s styles tend to feature simple patterns and muted colors, while women’s designs burst with flowers, fireworks, goldfish and dragonflies.

That said, yukata for summer in Japan looks stunning on the locals, but how do you actually put one on without looking like an untidy mess—or worse, a walking fashion faux pas?

Wearing Yukata: The Basics

I still remember receiving my first yukata. It was a bright robe covered in white, purple and magenta flowers. Peonies? Morning glories? I had no idea. The blooms were completely foreign to my Caribbean aesthetic. But I finally had something to wear to my first matsuri.

It’s simpler than it looks once you get the hang of it, but you do need to follow a few rules to stay secure, comfortable, and culturally accurate.

Start with the Right Base Layer

First rule: do not go commando. But don’t make my rookie Caribbean mistake and wear heavy cotton undergarments either, or you’ll be soaked in sweat before you even reach the station.

Opt for lightweight, moisture-wicking synthetic techwear (like UNIQLO’s AIRism) or a traditional yukata-shitagi (slip). Make sure your top has a wide V-neck or scoop neck at both the front and back so your straps don’t peek out over the collar later.

Wrap Left Over Right (Always!)

Avoid the ultimate yukata taboo. Drape the yukata over your shoulders, center it and wrap the right side across your front first—then lap the left side over the right.

Never, ever wrap right-side-over-left (yukai-mae). In Japanese culture, right-over-left is strictly reserved for dressing a deceased body for burial! Other foreigners probably won’t notice, but Japanese people will clock it a mile away. A fail-safe rule of thumb to keep you out of a funeral robe: your right hand should easily slide inside the front fold like an inner coat pocket.

Set the Hem, Collar and Ohashori

Unlike Western dresses, women’s yukata are intentionally cut long. Pull the fabric up so the hem hits just above your ankles, parallel to the ground.

For Women: Tie a koshihimo (thin cotton waist cord) snugly around your waist. Pull the excess fabric down over the cord to create a neat, flat fold called an ohashori (おはしょり). Gently pull the back collar down so there’s a three-finger gap at the nape of your neck (emon-o-nuku) for that classic, elegant profile.

For Men: Lucky you—men’s yukata are tailored directly to height, so no ohashori fold is needed! Simply adjust the hem, tie your cord, and keep your back collar resting flat against your neck (men do not pull the collar back).

Tie the Obi and Twist Clockwise

Your outfit’s main statement piece. The obi (wide sash) isn’t just a belt—it’s your statement piece. Wrap and tie the musubi (obi knot) directly over your waist cord:

Women: Position the obi higher, cinched at your natural waist.

Men: Place the obi lower, resting low on the hips.

Tie the knot at the front where you can actually see what you’re doing. Once secure, hold your breath, pull the sash slightly taut, and rotate the entire obi CLOCKWISE to the back. Turning clockwise ensures you rotate with the weave of your left-over-right fold; twisting counter-clockwise will catch the fabric and completely unravel your front wrap!

If you need a lazy-girl hack, grab a tsukuri-obi (a pre-tied sash that clips right on)—zero knot-tying stress required.

Don’t forget a fan in this heat.

Here is everything you need to know about what to wear with your yukata (and how).

Geta (wooden clogs) look fantastic, but if you insist on wearing them to wade through dense festival crowds, break them in at home first and pack plenty of blister bandages. Otherwise, stylish sandals or clean sneakers are totally fine!

Hair and Coolers

Sweep your hair up off your neck with kanzashi (hairpins) to combat the humidity. Carry your phone and wallet in a matching kinchaku (drawstring pouch), and grab a sensu (folding fan), uchiwa (flat fan), or a portable handheld electric fan.

Walk the Walk

A yukata tightens your stride and restricts lower-body movement. Take smaller steps, sit with your legs elegantly closed, and embrace the slow rhythm. When in Japan, do as the Japanese do. The things we do for fashion, am I right?

Let’s Talk About Heatstroke

It’s still going to be pretty hot.

Now let’s get realistic. Yukata are beautiful to look at, but should you wear them in 30–40°C weather? If you’re like me, with overactive sweat glands, I’m going to give that a hard no. Manatsubi (over 30C), moshobi (over 35C) and kokushobi (over 40C/hell on earth) days are not to be trifled with.

Yes, you will still see the locals fighting to keep it together in yukata in midday heat because it’s the thing you do for summer, but I beg you to consider necchusho (heatstroke). This is probably the first year I saw an actual warning from my local city that wearing a yukata may increase the risk of heatstroke due to its “restrictive fit.”

So, what should you do? Check weather apps or Tokyo’s very own heatstroke map for heatstroke alerts before you head out. If you’re intent on wearing yukata, use a parasol and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. I’m talking about taking small sips throughout the time you’re out. If you’re imbibing, remember alcohol tends to dehydrate, so watch yourself and alternate with water, tea, or sports drinks.

I also suggest wearing a yukata only when the day cools down, ideally after 4 p.m. You’ll stay dry and still look put together while watching the dazzling fireworks on the river or checking out the yatai (festival stalls).

Another top tip: buy or rent a cotton or linen yukata. Even if the polyester yukata design looks amazing, you’ll regret being swathed in synthetic fabric after an hour or so.

Where to Buy or Rent Yukata

If you’re only going to wear a yukata once this summer in Japan, you should probably get one secondhand on Mercari, at recycle shops like Hard Off, or in secondhand kimono shops. Alternatively, you can pick up a brand-new, cheap yukata at fast-fashion retailers like Shimamura.

For a pricier and more durable yukata, check out the department stores. And if you really want to up your yukata game, consider renting one and having a professional dress you.

Japanese Search Terms

English Japanese Romaji Kimono shop 着物店 kimono-ten Kimono specialty store 呉服店 gofuku-ten Kimono rental 着物レンタル kimono rentaru Yukata rental 浴衣レンタル yukata rentaru Secondhand kimono リサイクル着物 risaikuru kimono Recycle shop リサイクルショップ risaikuru shoppu

Yukata Vocabulary

English Japanese Romaji Yukata 浴衣 yukata Cotton 綿 men Cotton (traditional term) 木綿 momen Linen / Hemp 麻 asa Polyester ポリエステル poriesuteru Rayon レーヨン rēyon Silk 絹 kinu Wool 毛 ke Material / Fabric 素材 sozai To rent 借りる kariru To wear 着る kiru Cool (comfortable in hot weather) 涼しい suzushii Breathability 通気性 tsukisei Moisture absorption 吸湿性 kyūshitsusei Quick-drying 速乾性 sokkansei

Do you wear a yukata in Japan? What about wearing a yukata to the office this summer? Whitney Hubbell makes a strong case in Bring Back the Yukata: Japan Needs Better Summer Workwear.