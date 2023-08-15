Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

Tech and travel, kitchens and clinical studies, localization and security—we’ve definitely got you covered this month!

Boy, howdy—it is hot out there. This month we’re cookin’ things up with cool kitchen gigs, security work, travel, tech and even a clinical study that—if you’re fortunate to secure a place in the study—may have you advancing the reach of science and boosting your overall take-home pay this year.

Let’s fire up that engine!

No Ordinary Clinical Research Study (Tokyo)

OK, so you’ve read about how you might be able to earn a little extra cash from participating in clinical studies, right? That “little” bit of money is a bit more significant in this study.

The first part of this adventure with Clinical Trials Tokyo would be to attend a screening session that’ll last about three hours. You’ll get the scoop on the trial and be provided with a free health check. There is ¥5,000 provided to cover time and transport. If you live outside Kanto, the hospital will also cover those specific transport fees. Not a bad trade-off.

You’ll be invited to participate in the trial if you pass this initial screening. It has two parts. One that lasts four nights with a two-hour long follow-up visit and a second which requires a 10-night stay and seven follow-up visits. Remuneration is ¥152,000 for the first and ¥470,000 for the second. This sounds like no ordinary clinical trial. Apply here for more details.

Clinical Study Participant Company: Clinical Trials Tokyo

Clinical Trials Tokyo Salary: ¥152,000 ~ ¥470,000 / Project

¥152,000 ~ ¥470,000 / Project Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Application: Must currently reside in Japan Apply Here

Bespoke Travel Company Needs Master Communicator (Tokyo)

Let’s switch gears and talk about travel. Japan is enjoying a well-deserved comeback this year—and Meguro’s Untold Japan needs a sales and customer communication specialist to help them ensure their customers get the best of the best for their two-week journeys in Japan.

You’ll handle communication in all directions, organize and lead client meetings, and handle various tasks essential to keeping clients and team members on top of things. To snag this post, you’ll have experience selling, have great skills in both English and Japanese and come equipped with a “highly organized” scouts badge. How about it?

Sales and Customer Communication Specialist Company: Untold Japan

Untold Japan Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month

¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Apply Here

You Know You Always Wanted to Be a Sushi Chef (Hokkaido)

Speaking of travel, let’s head off to Hokkaido. In the snowy confines of Niseko, Hirafu 188 needs front and back of the house help to wow customers eager for a unique dining experience. Wow—what caught my eye with this one was the opportunity to train to be a fully-fledged sushi chef!

As an apprentice sushi chef, you’ll train under the auspices of chef Satoshi Sase, who himself studied under Tsutomu Shimamiya; awarded by the Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare as a “contemporary master craftsman” —and you’ll do it within the fabulous ski resort that is Niseko.

You also won’t be alone among the newly hired. Hirafu 188 is on the lookout for service staff, an experienced Japanese cuisine chef, and that chef’s apprentice. If making great food in the heart of Japan’s snowy capital has been your dream, now is the time to get on it.

Sushi chef Company: HIRAFU 188

HIRAFU 188 Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥250,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Applicants must have permanent residency, need visa support, or have at least a degree and restaurant experience.

If you need visa support, you must at least have restaurant experience and are willing to learn Japanese and pass the language exam.

You have a working holiday VISA valid for about a year. Apply Here

You Are the Master of Everything Tech (Tokyo)

Folks around these parts know I’m often talking about the many opportunities in tech. PlayNext Lab is a growing Tokyo firm helping clients with their digital transformation in business and government sectors, and they’re looking for a web/mobile app developer to join their nearly 70% international team.

For this role, they need someone with at least two years of web development experience, skills in developing APIs, heaps of coding knowledge (PHP/Ruby/Python/Java/JavaScript/Swift/Kotlin/Objective-C, etc.) and server knowledge. Can you say well-rounded? PlayNext is open to sponsoring visas, offers remote work possibilities, and a healthy salary and benefits. Give it a look!

Web/Mobile Application Developer Company: PlayNext Lab

PlayNext Lab Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Apply Here

Just Getting Started in the World of Entertainment Localization (Tokyo)

I’m gonna keep this one short because, well, the job listing is fairly short. Plus, if you’re a localizer, you know the gig. You do the heavy lifting so businesses and governments know what the heck is being said between the lines. Here’s an entry-level post you may wish to check out if localizing is on your career target list.

Visionary in Akihabara needs localizers with at least one year of work experience in Japan for temporary posts in the entertainment and gaming industries. Bilingual residents of Japan with an aptitude for Chinese, German, English, French and Korean are all needed. Visa sponsorship is available.

Localization job for the game industry Company: Visionary

Visionary Salary: ¥1,700 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour (Negotiable)

¥1,700 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Apply Here

Protect the Building, Protect the Data (Tokyo)

Security is big business. Buildings, people and data—why not combine all three, in a sense, with Executive Protection in Tokyo? The company is currently seeking residents of Japan to join its data security operation and needs team members who are legally allowed to work under Japan’s Security Business Law.

English and Japanese language skills are necessary, as are basic computer skills. Basic, as this is contract work protecting data facilities, not the data itself! The work is full-time and not temporary. Executive Protection works in multiple locations, and model salaries increase substantially year-over-year. So, room for growth. Day and night shifts are available.

Data Center Physical Security Company: Executive Protection

Executive Protection Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Required: Unlimited work visa. Those who do not fall under the disqualification reason of the Security Business Law (We will confirm this at the interview). Security Officers must have at least a daily conversational level of Japanese. Apply Here

And there ya’ go. Let’s hope the heat dissipates so we can all get ready to apply for autumn job opportunities in Japan!