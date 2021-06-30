Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

Common kanji terms that you will find in supermarkets in Japan.

It can be scary if it’s your first time shopping in a Japanese supermarket if you don’t have a strong grasp of the language yet. The types of dishes you are used to making may require ingredients that are hard to come by in Japan. Moreover, the majority of produce is seasonal. If you want strawberries in January you are probably going to search a little bit longer, and pay a little bit more for them than you would if you wanted them at other times of the year.

Since the packaging and ingredients list is in Japanese, it may also be risky for those with food allergies or dietary restrictions.

To prepare you for your trip to the supermarket, here is a list of some essential ingredients, their kanji and how to read them in hiragana and English. Hopefully, it will help you avoid mixing up the sugar and the salt!

Produce

Item Kanji Reading Kana Reading Romaji Reading Bamboo shoots 竹の子 たけのこ takenoko Bean sprout 萌やし もやし moyashi Cucumber 胡瓜 きゅうり kyuuri Onion 玉葱 たまねぎ tamanegi Pumpkin 南瓜 カボチャ kabocha Spinach ほうれん草 ほうれんそう horenso Broccoli ブロッコリー burrokori Tomato 蕃茄 トマト tomato

Meat

Item Kanji Reading Kana Reading Romaji Reading Beef 牛肉 ぎゅうにく gyuuniku Chicken 鶏肉 とりにく toriniku Chicken Breast 鶏の胸肉 にわとりのむねにく niwatori no muneniku Chicken Thigh 鶏もも肉 にわとりのももにく niwatori no momoniku Lamb 羊肉 ようにく youniku Pork 豚肉 ぶたにく butaniku

Seafood

Item Kanji Reading Kana Reading Romaji Reading Crab 蟹 かに kani Fish 魚 さかな sakana Shrimp 海老 えび ebi

Dairy

Item Kanji Reading Kana Reading Romaji Reading Dairy products 乳 にゅう nyuu Milk 牛乳 ぎゅうにゅう gyuunyuu

Condiments

Item Kanji Reading Kana Reading Romaji Reading Miso Paste 味噌 みそ miso Oil 油 あぶら abura Pepper 胡椒 こしょう koshou Soy Sauce 醤油 しょうゆ shouyu Sugar 砂糖 さとう satou Tofu 豆腐 とうふ toufu Vinegar 酢 す su Wasabi 山葵 わさび wasabi Rice Wine お酒 おさけ osake Salt 塩 しお shio

Noodles

Item Kanji Reading Kana Reading Romaji Reading Buckwheat Noodle 蕎麦 そば soba Ramen 拉麺 ラーメン ramen Wheat Flour Noodle 饂飩 うどん udon

Food Allergies

The seven ingredients manufacturers are legally obligated to list.

Any vegetarian or person with allergies will tell you that it isn’t enough just to know what something is, you also sometimes need to know what is inside your food. Here is a general breakdown of two common Japanese labels to help you understand more about what you are buying.

Item Kanji Reading Kana Reading Romaji Reading Egg 卵 たまご tamago Gluten 麩質 ふしつ fushitsu Peanuts ピーナッツ peanuts Wheat 小麦 こむぎ komugi Soy 大豆 だいず daizu

The label below is used to explain what allergies may be triggered by the product if consumed. The allergies that could be triggered are written in black on the yellow background. Most processed foods will have this sign, or one similar to it, to let you know of the possible dangers for those with allergies. Be aware some products simply don’t have an allergy warning.

Next is the label explaining the origin and important information regarding a supermarket’s fresh produce. A Japanese food label will tell you what a product is, its quantity, its price and, most importantly, its storage instructions and its expiration date.

While this list is by no means a complete guide, it’s still important to familiarize yourself with the most commonly used characters to make your shopping experience much easier. If you need to avoid eating any gluten in your diet you can print this card out here.

If you are a seasoned pro when it comes to food shopping, please feel free to add to this guide by adding in the comment section below. And for those who would rather shop online, check out our list of online shopping resources for groceries, vegan ingredients and halal.