Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

This walk along an abandoned railroad in Hyogo Prefecture is both eerie and surprisingly pleasant

By Whitney Hubbell Jun 12, 2026 9 min read

In the mountains of Hyogo Prefecture, the Takedao Tunnel Trail follows an abandoned railway, tracing the old train tracks and leading through lonely tunnels. In a couple of these tunnels, it goes completely dark for several minutes. I am not enthusiastic about being in the dark, and I don’t find myself drawn to exploring abandoned places like some other people. You’d be forgiven for assuming someone like me would give this walk a pass.

Yet the adventurer in me was intrigued by the novelty of this walking course, and friends assured me it was both worth the effort and not actually all that scary. They were right, and I was not disappointed.

The Takedao Tunnel Trail is a unique scenic hike that can satisfy a fascination with darkness and liminal spaces, but is also simply a pleasant walk. At times, it’s tranquil. Other times? Eerie.

An Abandoned Railroad Project

It’s a beautiful trail now.

The Takedao Tunnel Trail follows a short, retired section of the original Fukuchiyama line, which began operations in 1899. At the turn of the century, this new railway connected Osaka to Maizuru up in northern Kyoto Prefecture, and was originally privately owned under the name Hanzuru Railway.

It was nationalized in 1907 and renamed the Fukuchiyama Line after Fukuchiyama City in northern Kyoto prefecture, which straddles the border with Hyogo prefecture.

After decades of technological advances that improved railway speed and efficiency, the dual electrification of the Fukuchiyama Line began in the 1970s.

The project involved rerouting this section in the mountains of southern Hyogo prefecture, between the former Namaze and Dojo stations, to a quicker route with more modern tunnels. Construction of the new railway section began in 1978, and it officially replaced the old one in 1986.

This section of the railway then lay abandoned. But it was not entirely forgotten. The governments of Takarazuka City and Nishinomiya City oversaw the installation of safety measures to convert the railway into a public trail. After 30 years of obscurity, the hiking course along the old Fukuchiyama railway section opened in 2016.

Preparing for The Walk

Entering the first tunnel.

The walking course runs between Takedao Station in Takarazuka and Namaze Station in Nishinomiya. I say walking course because calling it a hiking course would be generous. The walk only takes a couple of hours and is almost completely flat — it does trace the tracks of an old railway, after all.

You can start the walk at either station. Apparently, most hikers start at Takedao Station, and when I arrived there, I encountered a group about to start their walk. But I have also seen several sources recommend starting at Namaze Station, and on my walk, I passed a number of people heading in the opposite direction.

I decided to start further north from Takedao Station and make my way south to Namaze Station before hopping on the train home. Starting from Takedao means stepping out right into the mountains and making your way down towards Namaze Station in the city, while starting at Namaze means the opposite.

River scenery around the Takedao Tunnel Trail.

Going south from Takedao also means a somewhat gradual lengthening of tunnels, while starting from Namaze, you’ll encounter the two longest tunnels first.

Since three of the tunnels plunge you into total darkness, a flashlight is an asset on this trail. I didn’t have a good one at home, so I used my phone, which got me through the tunnels unscathed. Still, I would have preferred to bring along a good flashlight or headlamp.

The pathway can be rocky, and in the tunnels it’s hard to see where you’re stepping, so I took my friend’s advice and wore closed-toe shoes. Hiking boots, however, are not necessary unless you really want to feel like you’re on a hike.

The First Tunnels

Inside the first tunnel.

On a warm, partly cloudy day in late May—truly a perfect day for a walk—I stepped out of Takedao Station into the mountains along the Mukogawa River. At the start of the trail, I passed a rest area with an ice cream shop and a restaurant. This is also the location of Takedao Onsen, which I passed by, but I’m sure would be the perfect place for a soak in the autumn after walking the opposite way from Namaze Station.

Shortly afterward, I was immersed in lush greenery, walking along an elevated path along the river with a view of the mountains on the opposite bank. On the path, the remnants of old train tracks still lay embedded in the earth. After walking for about 15 minutes, I approached the first tunnel.

From the entrance, I could see the green trees lining the path just outside the opposite end of the tunnel. The air in the tunnel was cool, and the gravel crunched beneath my sneakers.

A short walk from the first tunnel is a rest area with benches facing the river. I could already see the second tunnel from there. I decided to sit down and have a small snack under the trees before continuing to the second tunnel. This one is a bit longer than the first, but from the entrance, I could still see the green glow of the exit.

On the opposite side, the trees felt denser and the path more shaded, with a wall lining the right side for a short while, blocking the view of the river. I followed along the old wooden slabs on the ground.

Longer Tunnels

Mukogawa Bridge

Another 15 minutes later, the river in sight again, I came upon the third tunnel. I peered inside and could not see the other end. This was one of the long tunnels, and it was going to be dark. I headed in.

This tunnel has a curve, so it goes dark quickly. Soon, all I could see was the light from my phone, and all I could hear was the eerie echo of my feet.

As far as I could tell, I was the only one in the tunnel. I admit I was a bit spooked. There’s nothing waiting in the dark to grab me, but I can only confirm that if I can see, right?

I decided to sing at the top of my lungs, my voice echoing all around me. I wonder if anyone heard me.

The darkness didn’t last for too long. After a few minutes, I saw the light at the end of the tunnel, and people near the exit. Right outside the exit is the red bridge over the Mukogawa, which seems to be the most photographed sight along the trail.

I was lucky to find myself alone on the bridge after a few people walked into the long tunnel, and snapped some photos. The next tunnel is right on the other side of the bridge. Thankfully, this one isn’t nearly as long as the previous one, and I didn’t need to use a light.

The Longest Tunnel

Outside the longest tunnel.

After this fourth tunnel, the walk changes. Having crossed the red bridge, the Mukogawa is now on the left side, flowing faster over a rockier riverbed as it descends into the valley.

Soon, the path moves away from the river, and the dense greenery on both sides nearly blocks the sky, creating an appropriately darker path leading up to the longest and scariest tunnel.

Shaded under thick foliage, even the entrance looks ominous from the outside. I took a deep breath and stepped in. This time I was completely alone inside the tunnel as far as I could see (which, to be fair, was not very far). As I saw the last glimpse of light disappear behind me, I recommenced my singing. The only noise I heard for that stretch of tunnel was my singing and the crunch of my footsteps.

I emerged from the darkness almost ten minutes later and turned around to look at the exit from the other side. With green foliage dangling in front of it, what would be the entrance for those walking from Namaze Station looked both more idyllic and more desolate. One woman walked past me and right into the tunnel without hesitation.

I continued along the old train tracks, with the river coming in and out of sight behind the trees. This stretch in between the second-to-last and last tunnels was the most picturesque of the walk, with the greenery on both sides of the path almost creating its own tunnel.

The Final Stretch

Outside the last tunnel.

After about 20 minutes, I finally reached the last and second-longest tunnel of the Takedao Tunnel Trail. This time, I just trudged in. I knew this would be the last tunnel, and I was hungry for lunch. And perhaps I had gotten the hang of walking through pitch-dark tunnels with only my cell phone flashlight to guide me.

I passed a couple of people going the opposite way, so I didn’t sing that much. Once I finally saw the green light at the end, I felt exhilarated, stepping out of the darkness for the last time.

A few minutes later, I walked out into the sunlight feeling strangely refreshed and accomplished. There are a few benches outside this tunnel, so I sat down to enjoy my convenience store lunch and watch other hikers pass by. Then I continued along the river into town.

First, houses and rice fields appeared; then bigger roads, more houses, and businesses. I even passed through another tunnel, a much brighter one with traffic. Finally, I reached Namaze Station and got on a train home.

How to Get There

Getting to the Takedao Tunnel Trail is fairly simple. From Osaka, take the JR Fukuchiyama Line from Osaka Station toward Takarazuka, and continue to either Takedao Station or Namaze Station, depending on where you want to begin. The ride takes around 40 minutes. After exiting Takedao, turn left onto the trail, and after exiting Namaze station, turn right.

Below are the lengths of the tunnels, from Takedao Station to Namaze Station.

Tunnel Length Nagaoyama Tunnel 3 91 m (298 ft) Nagaoyama Tunnel 2 147 m (482 ft) Nagaoyama Tunnel 1 306 m (1,004 ft) Mizotakio Tunnel 149 m (489 ft) Kitagawa Tunnel 2 413 m (1,355 ft) Kitagawa Tunnel 1 319 m (1,047 ft)

Have you walked the Takedao Tunnel Trail? Did you find it eerie or peaceful, or both? Let us know in the comments!