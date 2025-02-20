Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

Tattoo removal in Japan is common due to stigma. Learn about costs, methods, and where to go if you're considering getting a tattoo removed.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto Feb 21, 2025

While body art is widely accepted in many countries, tattoos are considered taboo in Japan, especially in public places like bathhouses, gyms and even workplaces. Because of this stigma, tattoo removal in Japan is a common choice for those who want to avoid restrictions or make life easier here. However, times are changing. Younger generations are pushing for more acceptance, and attitudes toward tattoos—especially on foreigners—are shifting.

Still, if your tattoos are causing you trouble, you might be considering removal. But how easy is it to get rid of a tattoo in Japan? How much does it cost? And is it really worth it?

How Are Tattoos Viewed in Japan?

Tattoos in Japan are still considered rebellious by nature.

Tattoos are far less common in Japan than in many other countries. According to a 2019 Ipsos survey, around 30% of people in the U.S. have at least one tattoo—a number that has steadily increased over the years. In contrast, Japan lags far behind, with only about 3% of the population having tattoos.

A small street survey in Osaka found that 64% of respondents viewed tattoos negatively, with none expressing a positive opinion. However, there’s a clear generational divide: another study showed that 63% of Gen Z Japanese believe tattoo bans in public bathhouses and onsen should be lifted.

Interestingly, foreigners with tattoos are often judged less harshly than Japanese people with ink. In the same Osaka survey, 68% of participants had a positive view of tattoos on foreigners. While attitudes are shifting, visible tattoos can still pose challenges in Japan, especially in workplaces, gyms, swimming pools, and traditional establishments like onsen.

Why Are Tattoos Still Taboo?

Yakuza members during the Sanja Matsuri Festival.

Even though foreigners with tattoos are generally judged less harshly than Japanese people with ink, visible tattoos can still lead to uncomfortable stares, restrictions at certain establishments, or even direct comments from strangers.

The negative perception of tattoos in Japan comes from two main cultural associations:

Crime Connections – Tattoos have historically been linked to the yakuza (Japanese organized crime syndicates). Traditional yakuza tattoos, known as irezumi, feature intricate full-body designs with motifs like dragons, koi fish, and deities. While younger gangsters may opt for smaller or more discreet tattoos, the association between ink and organized crime remains strong.

Shinto Purity Beliefs – In Japan’s native religion, cleanliness and purity are highly valued. Because tattoos permanently mark the body, they can be seen as impure, especially in places like public baths (onsen) or shrines.

How Common Is Tattoo Removal in Japan?

Given the stigma surrounding tattoos in Japan, it’s no surprise that tattoo removal is widespread. In fact, Japan ranks among the top countries for tattoo removal procedures.

According to a 2016 survey by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), Japan recorded 20,159 tattoo removal cases, making it the second-highest in the world—only behind India (22,860 cases). The United States (14,124 cases) followed in third place.

How Japan Removes Tattoos

With its advanced medical technology and skilled specialists, Japan offers high-quality tattoo removal services. There are several ways to remove tattoos, each with varying levels of effectiveness and side effects. These procedures are commonly performed at beauty clinics and dermatology centers across Japan.

The most common methods include:

Laser Removal : The most widely used method, where lasers break down tattoo ink so the body can absorb it over time.

: The most widely used method, where lasers break down tattoo ink so the body can absorb it over time. Surgical Excision : The tattooed skin is surgically cut out, and the surrounding skin is stitched together. This procedure is best for small tattoos but leaves a scar.

: The tattooed skin is surgically cut out, and the surrounding skin is stitched together. This procedure is best for small tattoos but leaves a scar. Dermabrasion : The skin’s surface is sanded down to remove layers containing the ink. It is less effective for deep tattoos.

: The skin’s surface is sanded down to remove layers containing the ink. It is less effective for deep tattoos. Chemical Peeling : Chemicals are applied to remove the outer layer of skin, causing the tattoo to fade gradually.

: Chemicals are applied to remove the outer layer of skin, causing the tattoo to fade gradually. Subcision: A needle breaks up ink particles under the skin, making laser removal more effective. It is typically used in combination with other treatments.

Cost of Tattoo Removal in Japan

The cost of tattoo removal in Japan depends on several factors, including the treatment method, clinic, location and tattoo size. Prices can also vary based on the technology used and the complexity of the tattoo. Since most tattoo removals require multiple sessions, it’s important to consult with a clinic to get a personalized treatment plan and an accurate cost estimate.

Below are the approximate price ranges per session for different removal methods:

Laser Removal: ¥10,000 to ¥50,000 per session.

¥10,000 to ¥50,000 per session. Surgical Excision: ¥30,000 to ¥100,000 per session.

¥30,000 to ¥100,000 per session. Dermabrasion: ¥20,000 to ¥50,000 per session.

¥20,000 to ¥50,000 per session. Chemical Peeling: ¥10,000 to ¥30,000 per session.

¥10,000 to ¥30,000 per session. Subcision: ¥20,000 to ¥50,000 per session.

Cost Comparison: Japan vs. Other Countries

How does tattoo removal pricing in Japan compare to other countries? While detailed global comparisons are limited, we can look at some of the countries with the highest tattoo removal rates.

India – Ranked first in the world for tattoo removal procedures, India offers some of the lowest prices. A single laser removal session costs between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 ($24 to $60), making it significantly cheaper than in Japan.

– Ranked first in the world for tattoo removal procedures, India offers some of the lowest prices. A single laser removal session costs between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 ($24 to $60), making it significantly cheaper than in Japan. United States – As one of the top countries for tattoo removal, the U.S. has significantly higher prices. A single laser removal session typically costs between $175 and $600. However, according to The Economist’s Big Mac Index, the cost of living in the U.S. is higher than in Japan. As a result, while Japan has a well-developed healthcare system, tattoo removal procedures may be relatively more affordable compared to American clinics.

Reputable Clinics Offering Tattoo Removal in Japan

Laser tattoo removal treatment is the most common method in Japan.

Here is a list of reputable clinics in Japan offering tattoo removal services:

With locations across Japan, Shonan Beauty Clinic has extensive experience in tattoo removal, with a total of 23,589 cases as of June 2023. They offer a variety of treatment methods, including laser removal, with prices typically starting around ¥10,000 to ¥50,000 per session, depending on the size and type of tattoo.

Shiromoto Clinic operates 25 branches nationwide and provides tattoo removal treatments. Prices for laser removal typically range from ¥15,000 to ¥60,000 per session, depending on the tattoo’s complexity and size.

Using Pico laser technology, Lula Beauty Clinic offers affordable tattoo removal treatments, with prices starting at ¥165 for a 1cm×1cm area and ¥16,500 for areas between 1-5cm². Their procedures aim to minimize skin damage and scarring, with cost adjustments for larger tattoos.

This clinic specializes in tattoo removal through surgical excision. Prices typically start around ¥50,000 to ¥150,000 per procedure, depending on the tattoo’s size and complexity. They focus on achieving aesthetically pleasing results with minimal scarring.

